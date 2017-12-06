'Bitcoin Could Cost Us Our Clean-Energy Future' (grist.org) 104
An anonymous reader shares an article: Bitcoin wasn't intended to be an investment instrument. Its creators envisioned it as a replacement for money itself -- a decentralized, secure, anonymous method for transferring value between people. But what they might not have accounted for is how much of an energy suck the computer network behind bitcoin could one day become. Simply put, bitcoin is slowing the effort to achieve a rapid transition away from fossil fuels. What's more, this is just the beginning. Given its rapidly growing climate footprint, bitcoin is a malignant development, and it's getting worse. Digital financial transactions come with a real-world price: The tremendous growth of cryptocurrencies has created an exponential demand for computing power. As bitcoin grows, the math problems computers must solve to make more bitcoin (a process called "mining") get more and more difficult -- a wrinkle designed to control the currency's supply. Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day. And miners are constantly installing more and faster computers. Already, the aggregate computing power of the bitcoin network is nearly 100,000 times larger than the world's 500 fastest supercomputers combined. The total energy use of this web of hardware is huge -- an estimated 31 terawatt-hours per year. More than 150 individual countries in the world consume less energy annually. And that power-hungry network is currently increasing its energy use every day by about 450 gigawatt-hours, roughly the same amount of electricity the entire country of Haiti uses in a year.
Lots of computing is done, and few people complain about the energy consumption. It's only when it's computation for the sake of expensive computation that it becomes offensive. Is there any way to do some kind of real work in the process of generating this data, or would that inherently compromise the security of the system (or render it impossible?)
You can always do your cryptocurrency computation only in the winter, in a northern climate, and use the heat to warm your house.
It's ok to kill puppies and kittens too as long as they make a good coat.
The real problem with what you say is there are better ways to heat your home than electricity. And if you do have to use electricity to do it even a modern heat pump is better than straight electric heating.
> there are better ways to heat your home than electricity
You just blew up the entire narrative there. Nice self-nuke.
Heat pumps suck. They are why people burn things instead.
What are those other methods? Burning fossil fuels? Do we all have to move to geothermal areas for your plan?
Re: Is there a way to do real work? (Score:2)
The value of the computation is that it's what secures the immutability of the ledger.
Complaining about it is like saying the Internet wastes electricity because
... fax machines, or something.
Re:Is there a way to do real work? (Score:5, Insightful)
If it does that in an extremely dumb and inefficient way, that's a perfectly valid reason to complain.
That's a valid reason to complain about energy required to perform transactions, but not mining.
For mining, you can be either for or against pissing away horrific amounts of energy to mine BTC, but its efficiency or inefficiency is an artificial design choice that the system must follow.
That's a valid reason to complain about energy required to perform transactions, but not mining.
For mining, you can be either for or against pissing away horrific amounts of energy to mine BTC, but its efficiency or inefficiency is an artificial design choice that the system must follow.
But it's a horrible design choice. Basically, by design, it stays secure only by making the cost of mining too expensive for someone to buy enough miners to game the system and the primary expense is electricity. If someone manages to get around this limitation by say heating a stadium with the excess heat, then either they can game the system or the amount of electricity used goes up as the cost to mine drops.
Rube Goldberg is Astonished (Score:3)
More and more people are using Rube Goldberg logical arguments to derive some kind of statement that X is Bad.
The argument usually has an excessive number of premises, each premise depending on the previous, and bordering on, if not explicitly, being a non sequitur.
Somewhere, someone probably has created a proof that shows that the likelihood of an argument being correct diminishes with the number of premises it requires.
You're building an international payment platform. That's real work.
And I don't want the algorithms for security to be compromised by a secondary purpose.
You're building an international payment platform. That's real work.
There are other international payment platforms that are astronomically more energy-efficient, although they carry the downsides of having marginally higher transaction fees and being much more vulnerable to detection when used for crime.
The problem with Bitcoin is the fact that it growing at a rate far exceeding any sane inflation.
It has gone to stupid level. Because they are so valuable, no one will actually buy anything real with them, unless they will be the pizza guy who bought a Pizza with 20 bit coins a few years ago.
The increasing calculation cost in mining them, is happening faster then the speed computation to figure it out. In general it has became a valuable currency that only an idiot will spend. So we have massive computers
I'm more than a little skeptical of these power figures, I can't help but wonder if they are mixing up the GPU mining power requirements of other cryptocoins with the ASIC mining poweri
Bitcoin is creating an anarcho capitalist paradise where you can make $87 million dealing drug and hire hitmen to take out rival drug dealers, all without leaving the house [wikipedia.org]. How is that not 'real work'?
If it creates a worldwide non-government (Score:1)
controlled currency, it will be worth the struggle. A day when no government can create or destroy money is a win for the world.
Re:If it creates a worldwide non-government (Score:5, Insightful)
There have been utopian no-government proposals in the past.
People always show up, and when enough people have arrived, they need to be governed.
People who want to get rid of government generally imagine themselves as being more successful once that government is gone, and rarely consider what other people just like them will do in order to be the winners in the new system.
You get rid of the current system, it will be quickly replaced with tens of thousands of little vicious despotic governments practicing feudalism, with all the reductions in quality of life that implies.
Will it be worth it (I mean this iteration which is a horrible drain, not knocking the concept of being detached from government)? Sounds like it is an immense drain on resources, and will only get worse, isn't that how it's designed?
Re:If it creates a worldwide non-government (Score:4, Insightful)
Oh, you summer child. You are so naive.
A day when no government can create or destroy money is a win for the world.
It is not clear this is true. In the past many countries used currencies based on gold, and that didn't really work out so well. As economies grew, and the supply of gold grew more slowly, the result was deflation, which inhibits growth. It was difficult to stimulated the economy out of recessions.
Once gold was demonetized, it became a store of value rather than a currency. Bitcoin seems headed the same way. People mostly buy bitcoins as speculation, not for use as a currency.
The two alternatives available.
1. You can decide you're going to prioritize preventing the government from "controlling" currency, even if that means switching to a nonsensical "currency" whose value fluctuates between dramatic extremes and makes billionaires and paupers of people simply due to luck. Almost nobody ends up financially where they are due to luck. The government will continue to have the same problems you're concerned about, can still prosecute you for unfair reasons, can still benefit thos
How so?
Even in the United States the actual value of the dollar is different across different towns.
Upstate NY 2k a month can pay for a mortgage of a good size house with about an acre of property. In Downstate NY 2k a month would get you a small apartment.
Food, Fuel prices are different.
A world dollar wouldn't really do too much. as 1WD could buy 10kg of rice in one area. while in others it would get you 1kg.
Bitcoin is like Pokemon cards... (Score:4, Insightful)
Actually, more like Magic The Gathering [mtgox] cards.
Actually, more like Magic The Gathering [mtgox] cards.
You missed a '.com' there.
This true for all currency. It only has value because you believe it does.
Do you think in The Walking Dead the US Dollar is still used?
;-) No. You buy things with force, food, gas, sex, cigarettes, and alcohol.
My father use to work in an Auto Junk Yard. He Boss use to tell him (thus he would always tell me). "Its all junk!... Unless someone wants it, then it is merchandise!"
Bullshit (Score:1)
They have made the mistake of failing to compare. This is a common problem, especially when dealing with successful thing.
1) Bitcoin mining is expensive in energy and will continue to grow.
2) The reason bitcoin mining is necessary is that we need record keeping to prevent fraud in financial transactions.
3) Money is not new, the record keeping is also required for dollar based transaction.
4) You need to compare bitcoin energy costs to dollar energy costs, not merely look at bitcoin alone. If you actually
Re:Bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)
If you actually do the comparison, you see that bitcoin transaction costs (per $1,000 equivalent) is CHEAPER than dollar. It wouldn't work any other way.
Citation, please? I can hand someone $1000 without electricity. What numbers are you talking about?
To start with, there's all the costs associated with printing that stack of cash in the first place.
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
Re: (Score:2)
Depending on the denomination
,the cost of printing a US dollar note is between 5.4 cents and 15.5 cents: https://www.federalreserve.gov... [www.federalreserve.gov] [federalreserve.gov]
Some things to take into consideration:
1: The cost does not scale linearly. $50,000 does not cost 50,000 times as much as $1. With bitcoin, it does scale linearly.
2: Most of the US dollars are never printed, but only exist as numbers in banks. Loro clearing houses haven't operated by sending truckloads of bank notes for a long long time.
3: This is production cost, not environmental cost. In some cases, there may be a correlation, but I do not believe this is one of them.
4: Transaction costs are enormo
Re:Bullshit (Score:4, Informative)
USA Today fluff piece [usatoday.com] indicates that a Visa payment processing center uses 50,000 house-days of power every day, but they use that to process 400 million transactions per day. That works out to
From your bank account to his bank account? Via the internet. Beyond country borders?
I doubt so.
I like to nitpick, too.
But at some point it is simply much to far out of context.
I'm sure I can find a way to meet your conditions though for less than 250 kWh...
But, yes, I understand that most of the conditions under which BTC excels are the primary use case. I have no problem with BTC as a hobby, but many people treat it as their current Multi-Level Marketing Project/Scheme.
I can also hand someone 1 bitcoin without electricity. Put a wallet with exactly 1 bc on a cheap USB stick, presto.
I kinda predict that something like this, along with a quick and easy way to verify that there is actually a bc on the stick, will surface soon.
To use the BTC, they still have to perform a transaction.
How do you put the bitcoin wallet on the USB stick without using electricity?
You can do the same with Bitcoin: make some of these [gitlab.com], or print off a few paper wallets from here [bitaddress.org]. Load them with value. Hand them off to people, who can either hand them off to other people or redeem them for their stored value.
Re: (Score:2)
Ummm no, each mined coin might take a large amount of energy, but the transaction costs are pretty much fixed and are nowhere near as onerous.
The mining takes a tremendous amount of energy (.296 Watts per GH/s), and the transaction costs are the opposite of fixed: they grow higher with every transaction, by definition.
I think that the power is small per transaction, but the *distribution* of that transaction is another kind of drain. Some site says that it's at about 136GB right now. Multiply that by the number of times that it is stored and transferred all over the internet, sucking up bandwidth and hard drive space. It's like someone is having a joke on us. "Hey look, watch this! I can make people use a ton of various fixed resources like Electricity, HD space and Internet bandwidth, and it will only get worse the
Where is the economic calculation that includes the American Empire which is founded on the USD as the world reserve currency, which costs trillions of dollars a year, and including the well-accepted fact that the USG is the world's largest polluter?
This whole "we only look at first-order effects" trend in economic analysis is boring and a waste of everybody's time.
No, it won't. (Score:3)
No, it won't "cost us our clean-energy future." As the article points out itself, the growth rate in the energy cost of bitcoin is unsustainable. Eventually bitcoin transactions are going to become more and more infeasible.
I can't see how anyone expects that Bitcoin will be able to maintain its value if you can't transfer it to other people. And if its value goes down, then so will the demand for energy to keep it running.
This is actually going to be interesting should bitcoins ever start to slide a bit more than they did, people notice that they can't get rid of them because the transfer itself already takes insane amounts of times and people (who are already nervous as all hell considering the investment) start to panic.
I'll bring the popcorn.
Greed is what drove Intel to produce the i4004 microprocessor.
Greed and self-interest pretty much has driven everything we've done since crawling out of caves. You are alive right now because of greed. You have a cushy western lifestyle because of greed.
Greed is what drove Intel to produce the i4004 microprocessor.
The universe has long proven the value of balance. Greed can be sustained for long periods of time as long as it sustains a finite and reasonable limit.
The greed we now have today is ruthless obscene greed. The kind of greed that knows no bounds. The kind of greed that drives billionaires to need to become trillionaires. The kind of greed that ultimately created the massive imbalance of wealth and power in the world today, which cannot be sustained.
We will eventually be consumed by it. Eat the Rich wil
Greed really is the plague of the new humanity. Once and indispensable personnality trait for survival in the savage, barbarian world we evolved from, it has now become the cancer of civilization.
I agree. We must Solve for Greed. Otherwise, we will perish.
Problem is, it is so deeply entrenched in our genetic make-up that we'll fight it in vain for thousands, if not millions of years to come, if our species lasts that long.
Our species won't last that long. The machines that Greed will ultimately create will ironically put us out of our misery long before then.
Sadly, we probably deserve nothing less.
Mining is a one-off capital cost (Score:1)
Any worse than modern web? (Score:2)
bitcoin / clean energy (Score:1)
And why exactly can't Bitcoin miners and networks run on clean energy?
Exactly. When figuring out the impact of Bitcoin on energy use, don't forget to include all the energy use it displaces, and its potential for load balancing.
In a mature system Bitcoin can actually HELP clean energy by absorbing excess power during peak production. Use it to provide heat at little cost (or even be paid to heat one's home) in polar regions (need to colonize Antarctica, though). Perhaps in the Himalayas too. When there is more wind power than a locale can handle, or more solar power due to
Exponential (Score:2)
I love working in the power industry (Score:1)
You fuckers never stop consuming.
That does not sound plausible (Score:2)
Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day
...
Sorry, we all know that mining is energy intensive, and transactions are not that cheap
But the number above makes no sense at all.
Re: (Score:3, Informative)
The above link is mind-blowing.
Yes it makes sense, although I have not done the calculations.
There is a lot of mining going on and relatively few transactions.
Average transaction fee for Bitcoin [bitinfocharts.com] is currently around $6, but peaked at $19 just a month ago. If you compare that to the amount of electricity that you can buy for that money, it seems a pretty close match.
Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day
...
Sorry, we all know that mining is energy intensive, and transactions are not that cheap
But the number above makes no sense at all.
A lot of the numbers in the summary (no, I didn't RTFA) make no sense. 31 terawatt hours per year is slightly less than 85 gigawatt hours per day, but it is apparently increasing at a rate of 450 gigawatt hours per day?
I'd like to see a comparison (Score:2)
Could we get this compared to the amount of power used for computers standing around in offices being idle because the tasks they run don't even use 5% of the CPU's power 99% of the time, and how those offices could lower the power footprint by way more than the bitcoin miners use?
Could we then also see the power footprint of the global light pollution, especially during times like Christmas where everyone feels the urge to put enough light into his garden to divert planes because they think you're the airp
I'll take unintended consequences for $10k, Alex (Score:2)
<eom>
Proof of space (Score:2)
Filecoin [filecoin.io] appears to be taking this route. So if you care about this issue, use something like Filecoin instead of something like Bitcoin.
Fundamental Error (Score:2)
Except of course that can't happen forever, thanks to the design of Bitcoin. As this page explains quite nicely...
https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Con... [bitcoin.it]
there is actually a finite limit to the number of Bitcoins that will ever be
The same shifting goalposts (Score:2)
>Bitcoin wasn't intended to be an investment instrument. Its creators envisioned it as a replacement for money itself -- a decentralized, secure, anonymous method for transferring value between people.
Bitcoin was a marginally successful experiment in creating a trustless secure distributed public ledger. It was initially used for a few fun purchases, then the crazy cryptoanarchists and libertarians took up the banner and it just started getting weirder. But hey, I'm pretty sure the mining craze drove i
STOP supporting valuations based on bullshit. (Score:2)
How many millions of man hours are lost each day to Facebook addiction? How may YouTube data centers running 24/7/365 warehouse nothing but the digital equivalent of cat videos? How many millions have been pissed away every year by the US Mint who still mints pointless pennies at a loss?
Hard to pin the blame on bitcoin when we have so many examples of pointless waste today.
Bitcoin is a malignant development because Greed is a disease. Stop supporting valuations based on hype and bullshit. This applies t
