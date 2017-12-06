Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Bitcoin Businesses Earth Power The Almighty Buck

'Bitcoin Could Cost Us Our Clean-Energy Future' (grist.org) 104

Posted by msmash from the watch-out dept.
An anonymous reader shares an article: Bitcoin wasn't intended to be an investment instrument. Its creators envisioned it as a replacement for money itself -- a decentralized, secure, anonymous method for transferring value between people. But what they might not have accounted for is how much of an energy suck the computer network behind bitcoin could one day become. Simply put, bitcoin is slowing the effort to achieve a rapid transition away from fossil fuels. What's more, this is just the beginning. Given its rapidly growing climate footprint, bitcoin is a malignant development, and it's getting worse. Digital financial transactions come with a real-world price: The tremendous growth of cryptocurrencies has created an exponential demand for computing power. As bitcoin grows, the math problems computers must solve to make more bitcoin (a process called "mining") get more and more difficult -- a wrinkle designed to control the currency's supply. Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day. And miners are constantly installing more and faster computers. Already, the aggregate computing power of the bitcoin network is nearly 100,000 times larger than the world's 500 fastest supercomputers combined. The total energy use of this web of hardware is huge -- an estimated 31 terawatt-hours per year. More than 150 individual countries in the world consume less energy annually. And that power-hungry network is currently increasing its energy use every day by about 450 gigawatt-hours, roughly the same amount of electricity the entire country of Haiti uses in a year.

'Bitcoin Could Cost Us Our Clean-Energy Future' More | Reply

'Bitcoin Could Cost Us Our Clean-Energy Future'

Comments Filter:

  • Lots of computing is done, and few people complain about the energy consumption. It's only when it's computation for the sake of expensive computation that it becomes offensive. Is there any way to do some kind of real work in the process of generating this data, or would that inherently compromise the security of the system (or render it impossible?)

    • You can always do your cryptocurrency computation only in the winter, in a northern climate, and use the heat to warm your house.

      • It's ok to kill puppies and kittens too as long as they make a good coat.

        The real problem with what you say is there are better ways to heat your home than electricity. And if you do have to use electricity to do it even a modern heat pump is better than straight electric heating.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Troed ( 102527 )

      The value of the computation is that it's what secures the immutability of the ledger.

      Complaining about it is like saying the Internet wastes electricity because ... fax machines, or something.

      • Re:Is there a way to do real work? (Score:5, Insightful)

        by mobby_6kl ( 668092 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @12:14PM (#55688583)

        The value of the computation is that it's what secures the immutability of the ledger.

        Complaining about it is like saying the Internet wastes electricity because ... fax machines, or something.

        If it does that in an extremely dumb and inefficient way, that's a perfectly valid reason to complain.

        • That's a valid reason to complain about energy required to perform transactions, but not mining.

          For mining, you can be either for or against pissing away horrific amounts of energy to mine BTC, but its efficiency or inefficiency is an artificial design choice that the system must follow.

          • That's a valid reason to complain about energy required to perform transactions, but not mining.

            For mining, you can be either for or against pissing away horrific amounts of energy to mine BTC, but its efficiency or inefficiency is an artificial design choice that the system must follow.

            But it's a horrible design choice. Basically, by design, it stays secure only by making the cost of mining too expensive for someone to buy enough miners to game the system and the primary expense is electricity. If someone manages to get around this limitation by say heating a stadium with the excess heat, then either they can game the system or the amount of electricity used goes up as the cost to mine drops.

    • More and more people are using Rube Goldberg logical arguments to derive some kind of statement that X is Bad.

      The argument usually has an excessive number of premises, each premise depending on the previous, and bordering on, if not explicitly, being a non sequitur.

      Somewhere, someone probably has created a proof that shows that the likelihood of an argument being correct diminishes with the number of premises it requires.

    • You're building an international payment platform. That's real work.

      And I don't want the algorithms for security to be compromised by a secondary purpose.

      • You're building an international payment platform. That's real work.

        There are other international payment platforms that are astronomically more energy-efficient, although they carry the downsides of having marginally higher transaction fees and being much more vulnerable to detection when used for crime.

    • The problem with Bitcoin is the fact that it growing at a rate far exceeding any sane inflation.
      It has gone to stupid level. Because they are so valuable, no one will actually buy anything real with them, unless they will be the pizza guy who bought a Pizza with 20 bit coins a few years ago.

      The increasing calculation cost in mining them, is happening faster then the speed computation to figure it out. In general it has became a valuable currency that only an idiot will spend. So we have massive computers

    • It does do real work, it validates transaction chain hashes. There is something like a salt, a randomly generated string that gets puts on each one in an attempt to guess at a hash that meets the "difficulty" of the network, if it does that transaction closes the current block of transactions resulting in a new bitcoin award.

      I'm more than a little skeptical of these power figures, I can't help but wonder if they are mixing up the GPU mining power requirements of other cryptocoins with the ASIC mining poweri

    • Bitcoin is creating an anarcho capitalist paradise where you can make $87 million dealing drug and hire hitmen to take out rival drug dealers, all without leaving the house [wikipedia.org]. How is that not 'real work'?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by rolias ( 2473422 )
      Manufacture useful things to sell. Then you don't need to create cryptocurrency, but collect currency from somebody else in exchange for the product. What is the point of digital currency, except to create entropy and hasten the heat death of the universe?

  • controlled currency, it will be worth the struggle. A day when no government can create or destroy money is a win for the world.

    • Re:If it creates a worldwide non-government (Score:5, Insightful)

      by Bing Tsher E ( 943915 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @12:03PM (#55688431) Journal

      There have been utopian no-government proposals in the past.

      People always show up, and when enough people have arrived, they need to be governed.

      • People who want to get rid of government generally imagine themselves as being more successful once that government is gone, and rarely consider what other people just like them will do in order to be the winners in the new system.

        You get rid of the current system, it will be quickly replaced with tens of thousands of little vicious despotic governments practicing feudalism, with all the reductions in quality of life that implies.

    • Will it be worth it (I mean this iteration which is a horrible drain, not knocking the concept of being detached from government)? Sounds like it is an immense drain on resources, and will only get worse, isn't that how it's designed?

    • Re:If it creates a worldwide non-government (Score:4, Insightful)

      by wcrowe ( 94389 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @12:05PM (#55688465)

      Oh, you summer child. You are so naive.

    • A day when no government can create or destroy money is a win for the world.

      It is not clear this is true. In the past many countries used currencies based on gold, and that didn't really work out so well. As economies grew, and the supply of gold grew more slowly, the result was deflation, which inhibits growth. It was difficult to stimulated the economy out of recessions.

      Once gold was demonetized, it became a store of value rather than a currency. Bitcoin seems headed the same way. People mostly buy bitcoins as speculation, not for use as a currency.

    • The two alternatives available.

      1. You can decide you're going to prioritize preventing the government from "controlling" currency, even if that means switching to a nonsensical "currency" whose value fluctuates between dramatic extremes and makes billionaires and paupers of people simply due to luck. Almost nobody ends up financially where they are due to luck. The government will continue to have the same problems you're concerned about, can still prosecute you for unfair reasons, can still benefit thos

    • How so?
      Even in the United States the actual value of the dollar is different across different towns.
      Upstate NY 2k a month can pay for a mortgage of a good size house with about an acre of property. In Downstate NY 2k a month would get you a small apartment.
      Food, Fuel prices are different.

      A world dollar wouldn't really do too much. as 1WD could buy 10kg of rice in one area. while in others it would get you 1kg.

  • Bitcoin is like Pokemon cards... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Kenja ( 541830 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @11:59AM (#55688391)
    The only value they have, is the value you place on them. Sure, you can say the same about any currency, if you're willing to ignore governments. So you're ultra rare gold hologram charazard card might be worth a lot today (lets pretend those words make sense), but you're a fool if you think that will be the case tomorrow. Just look at Beenie Babbies.

  • They have made the mistake of failing to compare. This is a common problem, especially when dealing with successful thing.

    1) Bitcoin mining is expensive in energy and will continue to grow.

    2) The reason bitcoin mining is necessary is that we need record keeping to prevent fraud in financial transactions.

    3) Money is not new, the record keeping is also required for dollar based transaction.

    4) You need to compare bitcoin energy costs to dollar energy costs, not merely look at bitcoin alone. If you actually

    • Re:Bullshit (Score:4, Insightful)

      by mujadaddy ( 1238164 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @12:05PM (#55688471)

      If you actually do the comparison, you see that bitcoin transaction costs (per $1,000 equivalent) is CHEAPER than dollar. It wouldn't work any other way.

      Citation, please? I can hand someone $1000 without electricity. What numbers are you talking about?

      • To start with, there's all the costs associated with printing that stack of cash in the first place.

        • Re: (Score:3, Insightful)

          by zantafio ( 5009115 )
          Depending on the denomination ,the cost of printing a US dollar note is between 5.4 cents and 15.5 cents: https://www.federalreserve.gov... [federalreserve.gov]

          • Re: (Score:2)

            by arth1 ( 260657 )

            Depending on the denomination ,the cost of printing a US dollar note is between 5.4 cents and 15.5 cents: https://www.federalreserve.gov... [www.federalreserve.gov] [federalreserve.gov]

            Some things to take into consideration:
            1: The cost does not scale linearly. $50,000 does not cost 50,000 times as much as $1. With bitcoin, it does scale linearly.
            2: Most of the US dollars are never printed, but only exist as numbers in banks. Loro clearing houses haven't operated by sending truckloads of bank notes for a long long time.
            3: This is production cost, not environmental cost. In some cases, there may be a correlation, but I do not believe this is one of them.
            4: Transaction costs are enormo

        • Re:Bullshit (Score:4, Informative)

          by mujadaddy ( 1238164 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @12:24PM (#55688675)
          Sorry, no, that's the equivalent of coin MINING. We are talking about the TRANSACTION costs right now.

          USA Today fluff piece [usatoday.com] indicates that a Visa payment processing center uses 50,000 house-days of power every day, but they use that to process 400 million transactions per day. That works out to .000125 house-days per transaction. The numbers I have access to indicate that each BTC transaction uses 8.5 house-days per transaction.

      • From your bank account to his bank account? Via the internet. Beyond country borders?
        I doubt so.

        I like to nitpick, too.

        But at some point it is simply much to far out of context.

        • Now we're adding more conditions which I clearly didn't anticipate from the GPP.

          I'm sure I can find a way to meet your conditions though for less than 250 kWh... :)

          But, yes, I understand that most of the conditions under which BTC excels are the primary use case. I have no problem with BTC as a hobby, but many people treat it as their current Multi-Level Marketing Project/Scheme.

      • I can also hand someone 1 bitcoin without electricity. Put a wallet with exactly 1 bc on a cheap USB stick, presto.

        I kinda predict that something like this, along with a quick and easy way to verify that there is actually a bc on the stick, will surface soon.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by ncc74656 ( 45571 ) *

        I can hand someone $1000 without electricity.

        You can do the same with Bitcoin: make some of these [gitlab.com], or print off a few paper wallets from here [bitaddress.org]. Load them with value. Hand them off to people, who can either hand them off to other people or redeem them for their stored value.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by MrDozR ( 1476411 )
      They also don't understand: -- Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day-- Ummm no, each mined coin might take a large amount of energy, but the transaction costs are pretty much fixed and are nowhere near as onerous.

      • Ummm no, each mined coin might take a large amount of energy, but the transaction costs are pretty much fixed and are nowhere near as onerous.

        The mining takes a tremendous amount of energy (.296 Watts per GH/s), and the transaction costs are the opposite of fixed: they grow higher with every transaction, by definition.

    • Where is the economic calculation that includes the American Empire which is founded on the USD as the world reserve currency, which costs trillions of dollars a year, and including the well-accepted fact that the USG is the world's largest polluter?

      This whole "we only look at first-order effects" trend in economic analysis is boring and a waste of everybody's time.

  • No, it won't. (Score:3)

    by aardvarkjoe ( 156801 ) on Wednesday December 06, 2017 @12:03PM (#55688435)

    No, it won't "cost us our clean-energy future." As the article points out itself, the growth rate in the energy cost of bitcoin is unsustainable. Eventually bitcoin transactions are going to become more and more infeasible.

    I can't see how anyone expects that Bitcoin will be able to maintain its value if you can't transfer it to other people. And if its value goes down, then so will the demand for energy to keep it running.

    • This is actually going to be interesting should bitcoins ever start to slide a bit more than they did, people notice that they can't get rid of them because the transfer itself already takes insane amounts of times and people (who are already nervous as all hell considering the investment) start to panic.

      I'll bring the popcorn.

  • Soon mining will stop. End of problem.
  • Is it any worse than the sheer amount of horsepower it takes to load a page on any modern web site? In addition to all the scripts that load from a thousand third party domains for tracking and embeds, you have all the responsive design code and giant images. It may not be much for one PC, but when you consider how many machines are out there grinding away parsing web sites, it adds up. The end result still doesn't present much more meat and potatoes information than the web of yore.

  • And why exactly can't Bitcoin miners and networks run on clean energy?

    • Exactly. When figuring out the impact of Bitcoin on energy use, don't forget to include all the energy use it displaces, and its potential for load balancing.

      In a mature system Bitcoin can actually HELP clean energy by absorbing excess power during peak production. Use it to provide heat at little cost (or even be paid to heat one's home) in polar regions (need to colonize Antarctica, though). Perhaps in the Himalayas too. When there is more wind power than a locale can handle, or more solar power due to

  • You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means.

  • I love working in the power industry (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    You fuckers never stop consuming.

  • Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day
    Sorry, we all know that mining is energy intensive, and transactions are not that cheap ...

    But the number above makes no sense at all.

    • Re: (Score:3, Informative)

      by mujadaddy ( 1238164 )
      https://digiconomist.net/bitco... [digiconomist.net]

      The above link is mind-blowing.

    • Yes it makes sense, although I have not done the calculations.

      There is a lot of mining going on and relatively few transactions.

    • Average transaction fee for Bitcoin [bitinfocharts.com] is currently around $6, but peaked at $19 just a month ago. If you compare that to the amount of electricity that you can buy for that money, it seems a pretty close match.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Muros ( 1167213 )

      Today, each bitcoin transaction requires the same amount of energy used to power nine homes in the U.S. for one day
      Sorry, we all know that mining is energy intensive, and transactions are not that cheap ...

      But the number above makes no sense at all.

      A lot of the numbers in the summary (no, I didn't RTFA) make no sense. 31 terawatt hours per year is slightly less than 85 gigawatt hours per day, but it is apparently increasing at a rate of 450 gigawatt hours per day?

  • Could we get this compared to the amount of power used for computers standing around in offices being idle because the tasks they run don't even use 5% of the CPU's power 99% of the time, and how those offices could lower the power footprint by way more than the bitcoin miners use?

    Could we then also see the power footprint of the global light pollution, especially during times like Christmas where everyone feels the urge to put enough light into his garden to divert planes because they think you're the airp

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by sls1j ( 580823 )
      When computers are running at 5% of CPU then they automatically scale down its power consumption. If you were to use the "idle" CPU cycles you would would cause the computer to use significantly more power.
  • The summary seems to spend a lot of time lamenting and whining when there appears to be a straightforward solution: proof of space [wikipedia.org]

    Filecoin [filecoin.io] appears to be taking this route. So if you care about this issue, use something like Filecoin instead of something like Bitcoin.
  • I *think* there may be a fundamental error with the article linked by the OP. The author of that article, Eric Holthaus, argues that because the value of Bitcoins is increasing due to speculation, so of course more and more people will jump in to the task of mining new Bitcoins.

    Except of course that can't happen forever, thanks to the design of Bitcoin. As this page explains quite nicely...

    https://en.bitcoin.it/wiki/Con... [bitcoin.it]

    there is actually a finite limit to the number of Bitcoins that will ever be

  • >Bitcoin wasn't intended to be an investment instrument. Its creators envisioned it as a replacement for money itself -- a decentralized, secure, anonymous method for transferring value between people.

    Bitcoin was a marginally successful experiment in creating a trustless secure distributed public ledger. It was initially used for a few fun purchases, then the crazy cryptoanarchists and libertarians took up the banner and it just started getting weirder. But hey, I'm pretty sure the mining craze drove i

  • How many millions of man hours are lost each day to Facebook addiction? How may YouTube data centers running 24/7/365 warehouse nothing but the digital equivalent of cat videos? How many millions have been pissed away every year by the US Mint who still mints pointless pennies at a loss?

    Hard to pin the blame on bitcoin when we have so many examples of pointless waste today.

    Bitcoin is a malignant development because Greed is a disease. Stop supporting valuations based on hype and bullshit. This applies t

  • If one thinks, one sees how foundationless this A/Câ(TM)s argument is. But hay! Being Still Born is the first thing A/Câ(TM)s have to accept.

Slashdot Top Deals

"But this one goes to eleven." -- Nigel Tufnel

Close