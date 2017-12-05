Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Android Cellphones Google Power Hardware

Qualcomm Announces Latest Snapdragon 845 Processor (9to5google.com) 7

Posted by BeauHD from the have-a-good-ring-to-it dept.
The processor to power the next generation of Android flagship smartphones has been announced today. Qualcomm unveiled the new Snapdragon 845 processor at the 2017 Snapdragon Tech Summit, where Microsoft announced it was working with its PC partners to bring Windows 10 to Qualcomm's ARM processors. While more technical details of the chip will be announced tomorrow, we do know that the Snapdragon 845 processor is based on a 10nm processor and will feature the latest X20 LTE modem for gigabit connectivity speeds. Generally speaking, the new processor will bring improved performance, better power efficiency, and improved image processing.

Qualcomm Announces Latest Snapdragon 845 Processor More | Reply

Qualcomm Announces Latest Snapdragon 845 Processor

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

"This isn't brain surgery; it's just television." - David Letterman

Close