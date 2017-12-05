The World's Astonishing Dependence On Fossil Fuels Hasn't Changed In 40 Years (qz.com) 13
schwit1 shares a report from Quartz, adding: "Maybe 'dependence' is a poor description of poor people using the ready availability of cheap energy to help lift themselves out of poverty": There are few ways to understand why. First, most of the world's clean-energy sources are used to generate electricity. But electricity forms only 25% of the world's energy consumption. Second, as the rich world moved towards a cleaner energy mix, much of the poor world was just starting to gain access to modern forms of energy. Inevitably, they chose the cheapest option, which was and remains fossil fuels. So yes, we're using much more clean energy than we used to. But the world's energy demand has grown so steeply that we're also using a lot more fossil fuels than in the past.
I doubt that. Can anyone provide numbers?
I doubt that. Can anyone provide numbers?
It's definitely cheapest if you ignore the cost of the damage done, because it requires less infrastructure than anything else.
only number that matter to consumer, is the price directly paid by consumer.
every other number is selected subjectively, thus open to interpretation.
"lies, dammed lies and statistics"
The Coal Board (Score:3)
I recently saw a documentary by the British Coal Board, made in late sixties or so. Their economist went on to explain that the difference between "this" (pictures of Western developed industry manufacturing big things like ships) and "that" (pictures of developing world poor, surviving by making stuff with their bare hands) was ENERGY, and LOTS OF IT.
Then they went on to explain that although nuclear had a lot of promise, it wasn't here yet, for various reasons they did not appear to want to dwell on, and that therefore coal would remain the heart of industry.
I now nobody likes nuclear, and nobody likes consumerism, and we all want a quiet life in the countryside, until we need a hospital and emergency chopper ride, but essentially, there seems to be only one choice, between two kinds of energy:
1. coal, oil, gas, wind, solar
2. nuclear
And the world keeps often choosing option 1.
Which must be to the delight of all those vested interests in the oil and gas (and somewhat lesser extent coal) industries.
You seriously conflated wind and solar with coal, oil, and gas? You're going to have to explain yourself there, because that makes absolutely no sense unless you're just sucking nuclear cock.
Either way, 3 categories would be better: renewables, fossil and nuclear. Maybe even a 4th for storage.
It's because of growth in developing nations... (Score:2)
A quick look at the graph in The Fine Article shows that indeed "fossil" looks flat; probably because in the late 70s and 80s nuclear was coming on-stream and hydrocarbon usage started to dip. Of course, the oil crisis helped. But then China exploded economically so hey - coal and gas came back up %age-wise. These days of course, "renewables" (why do I hate that term so much? The sun is not magically "renewing itself; it's literally burning to death...), anyway, solar & wind etc. are picking up whe