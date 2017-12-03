Dell Begins Offering Laptops With Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled (liliputing.com) 13
An anonymous reader quotes Liliputing.com Linux computer vendor System76 announced this week that it will roll out a firmware update to disable Intel Management Engine on laptops sold in the past few years. Purism will also disable Intel Management Engine on computers it sells moving forward. Those two computer companies are pretty small players in the multi-billion dollar PC industry. But it turns out one of the world's largest PC companies is also offering customers the option of buying a computer with Intel Management Engine disabled.
At least three Dell computers can be configured with an "Intel vPro -- ME Inoperable, Custom Order" option, although you'll have to pay a little extra for those configurations... While Intel doesn't officially provide an option to disable its Management Engine, independent security researchers have discovered methods for doing that and we're starting to see PC makers make use of those methods.
The option appears to be available on most of Dell's Latitude laptops (from the 12- to 15-inch screens), including the 7480, 5480, and 5580 and the Latitude 14 5000 Series (as well as several "Rugged" and "Rugged Extreme" models).
Dell is charging anywhere from $20.92 to $40 to disable Intel's Management Engine.
So in theory, it doesn't matter if you order one of these 'Custom Order' editions? You'll be able to apply the exact same changes yourself?
Intel Management Engine: the original Systemd.
No, it won't be disabled. It'll just be hidden, as usual. It'll still be in the silicon and they'll still be able to reenable it at will.
I've also never seen it used. For servers, OEMs add in their own controller chip to implement IPMI and their custom shit, and that's all you need. Dell's DRAC/iDRAC, HP's iLO, etc. They don't live in the CPU have ring negative 9999 access, and you can turn them off!
From the start this was a problem (Score:2)
Well, its a start, at least. With a little luck, maybe vendors will get the message that we don't want this black box privacy invading systems in our computers. I remember when Intel had us over to show off their latest and greatest and they were just gushing with pride over this system. I asked them then about the potential privacy and security problems and all they could answer with is don't worry, it will be the most secure system ever made. Like I haven't heard that a million times with the same res
Rather than having to follow yet a Slashdot link to another Slashdot link, which then has a link to the actual story - here is a direct one:
Researchers find a way to disable Intel's Management Engine [bleepingcomputer.com].
I ran the INTEL-SA-00075 procedures to verify unprovisioning and that the LMS service was stopped. My question i