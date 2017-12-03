Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Dell Begins Offering Laptops With Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled (liliputing.com) 16

Posted by EditorDavid from the mismanagement-engine dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Liliputing.com Linux computer vendor System76 announced this week that it will roll out a firmware update to disable Intel Management Engine on laptops sold in the past few years. Purism will also disable Intel Management Engine on computers it sells moving forward. Those two computer companies are pretty small players in the multi-billion dollar PC industry. But it turns out one of the world's largest PC companies is also offering customers the option of buying a computer with Intel Management Engine disabled.

At least three Dell computers can be configured with an "Intel vPro -- ME Inoperable, Custom Order" option, although you'll have to pay a little extra for those configurations... While Intel doesn't officially provide an option to disable its Management Engine, independent security researchers have discovered methods for doing that and we're starting to see PC makers make use of those methods.
The option appears to be available on most of Dell's Latitude laptops (from the 12- to 15-inch screens), including the 7480, 5480, and 5580 and the Latitude 14 5000 Series (as well as several "Rugged" and "Rugged Extreme" models).

Dell is charging anywhere from $20.92 to $40 to disable Intel's Management Engine.

  • DIY (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So in theory, it doesn't matter if you order one of these 'Custom Order' editions? You'll be able to apply the exact same changes yourself?

  • Intel Management Engine: the original Systemd. ;)

  • Well, its a start, at least. With a little luck, maybe vendors will get the message that we don't want this black box privacy invading systems in our computers. I remember when Intel had us over to show off their latest and greatest and they were just gushing with pride over this system. I asked them then about the potential privacy and security problems and all they could answer with is don't worry, it will be the most secure system ever made. Like I haven't heard that a million times with the same res

  • Rather than having to follow yet a Slashdot link to another Slashdot link, which then has a link to the actual story - here is a direct one:

    Researchers find a way to disable Intel's Management Engine [bleepingcomputer.com].

  • I have noticed a number of Intel ME articles recently appearing on Slashdot. On the business laptops I maintain, firmware was available to resolve latest issues. After installing the latest ME firmware, I performed an unprovision through BIOS, then I went into the ME settings via Ctrl-P and added a password to the ME settings. All the ME settings for IP addresses, etc. are blank.

    I ran the INTEL-SA-00075 procedures to verify unprovisioning and that the LMS service was stopped. My question i

