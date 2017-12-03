Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Intel Businesses Portables Privacy Security Hardware

Dell Begins Offering Laptops With Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled (liliputing.com) 38

Posted by EditorDavid from the mismanagement-engine dept.
An anonymous reader quotes Liliputing.com Linux computer vendor System76 announced this week that it will roll out a firmware update to disable Intel Management Engine on laptops sold in the past few years. Purism will also disable Intel Management Engine on computers it sells moving forward. Those two computer companies are pretty small players in the multi-billion dollar PC industry. But it turns out one of the world's largest PC companies is also offering customers the option of buying a computer with Intel Management Engine disabled.

At least three Dell computers can be configured with an "Intel vPro -- ME Inoperable, Custom Order" option, although you'll have to pay a little extra for those configurations... While Intel doesn't officially provide an option to disable its Management Engine, independent security researchers have discovered methods for doing that and we're starting to see PC makers make use of those methods.
The option appears to be available on most of Dell's Latitude laptops (from the 12- to 15-inch screens), including the 7480, 5480, and 5580 and the Latitude 14 5000 Series (as well as several "Rugged" and "Rugged Extreme" models).

Dell is charging anywhere from $20.92 to $40 to disable Intel's Management Engine.

Dell Begins Offering Laptops With Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled More | Reply

Dell Begins Offering Laptops With Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled

Comments Filter:

  • DIY (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward on Sunday December 03, 2017 @04:42PM (#55669187)

    So in theory, it doesn't matter if you order one of these 'Custom Order' editions? You'll be able to apply the exact same changes yourself?

  • New slogan! (Score:3)

    by Gravis Zero ( 934156 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @04:44PM (#55669197)

    Intel Management Engine: the original Systemd. ;)

  • "Disabled", not disabled. (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Does anyone trust Intel or Dell (or AMD or anyone else) enough at this point to actually believe that the chip is disabled? Or that it won't just be magically re-enabled the first time you log in to the machine? How can anyone independently verify that the chip is actually disabled and stays that way?

    We need to move back towards more open hardware and things like physical switches to turn devices on and off, DIP switches to configure hardware, and on-board fuses that can be permanently blown to disable thin

    • No, it won't be disabled. It'll just be hidden, as usual. It'll still be in the silicon and they'll still be able to reenable it at will.
      I've also never seen it used. For servers, OEMs add in their own controller chip to implement IPMI and their custom shit, and that's all you need. Dell's DRAC/iDRAC, HP's iLO, etc. They don't live in the CPU have ring negative 9999 access, and you can turn them off!

      • I've also never seen it used.

        Not for anything useful, however it is well known to cause horrible, unavoidable latency spikes in real time response, for example in financial transaction platforms.

    • Re: "Disabled", not disabled. (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Sure, use a dip switch for everything. And then build an extra room in your house so you have space for your mainboard.

      • It's all microcontrollers these days, DIP switches mean nothing since you can't be sure the firmware code will honour the DIP switches configurations.

    • The reason this shit is in consumer-grade hardware is because it's a "free feature". So, why not include it? It's the same reasoning as to why we can't buy a consumer TV without tons of "smart TV" features we don't want. After all, it's cheaper to offer only a single SKU.

      Companies throw in these "extras", but apparently don't really consider the fact that sometimes, extra features can actually be "anti-features", in that they might have an actual penalty in terms of security or usability. It's why compa

  • Well, its a start, at least. With a little luck, maybe vendors will get the message that we don't want this black box privacy invading systems in our computers. I remember when Intel had us over to show off their latest and greatest and they were just gushing with pride over this system. I asked them then about the potential privacy and security problems and all they could answer with is don't worry, it will be the most secure system ever made. Like I haven't heard that a million times with the same res

  • Disabling the Intel ME - direct story link (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @04:50PM (#55669221)

    Rather than having to follow yet a Slashdot link to another Slashdot link, which then has a link to the actual story - here is a direct one:

    Researchers find a way to disable Intel's Management Engine [bleepingcomputer.com].

    • If we discussed something on Slashdot before it is of great value to click through and read the comments rather than posting a direct link and have the same discussions over and over again.

  • I have noticed a number of Intel ME articles recently appearing on Slashdot. On the business laptops I maintain, firmware was available to resolve latest issues. After installing the latest ME firmware, I performed an unprovision through BIOS, then I went into the ME settings via Ctrl-P and added a password to the ME settings. All the ME settings for IP addresses, etc. are blank.

    I ran the INTEL-SA-00075 procedures to verify unprovisioning and that the LMS service was stopped. My question i
  • inquiring minds want to know

  • Thank you to the Linux laptop vendor (Score:3)

    by Tough Love ( 215404 ) on Sunday December 03, 2017 @05:32PM (#55669385)

    Thank you to the Linux hardware vendor [system76.com] who took the leadership role in opting out of this Intel spyware madness. For any of you thinking about finally escaping the Windows chamber of horrors, this company deserves your business.

Slashdot Top Deals

"Wish not to seem, but to be, the best." -- Aeschylus

Close