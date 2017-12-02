Electric Cars Are Already Cheaper To Own and Run Than Petrol Or Diesel, Says Study

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Posted by BeauHD
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Electric cars are already cheaper to own and run than petrol or diesel cars in the UK, US and Japan, new research shows. The lower cost is a key factor driving the rapid rise in electric car sales now underway, say the researchers. At the moment the cost is partly because of government support, but electric cars are expected to become the cheapest option without subsidies in a few years. The researchers analyzed the total cost of ownership of cars over four years, including the purchase price and depreciation, fuel, insurance, taxation and maintenance. They were surprised to find that pure electric cars came out cheapest in all the markets they examined: UK, Japan, Texas and California.

Pure electric cars have much lower fuel costs -- electricity is cheaper than petrol or diesel -- and maintenance costs, as the engines are simpler and help brake the car, saving on brake pads. In the UK, the annual cost was about 10% lower than for petrol or diesel cars in 2015, the latest year analyzed. Hybrid cars which cannot be plugged in and attract lower subsidies, were usually a little more expensive than petrol or diesel cars. Plug-in hybrids were found to be significantly more expensive -- buyers are effectively paying for two engines in one car, the researchers said. The exception in this case was Japan, where plug-in hybrids receive higher subsidies. The study has been published in the journal Applied Energy.

  • At the moment the cost is partly because of government support, but electric cars are expected to become the cheapest option without subsidies in a few years.

    So it's cheapest -- as long as you ignore that pile of money over in the corner that someone else is paying, and one we promise will go away Real Soon Now. Good grief.

    • Maybe there should be a healthcare tax on diesel.

      At the moment the cost is partly because of government support, but electric cars are expected to become the cheapest option without subsidies in a few years.

      So it's cheapest -- as long as you ignore that pile of money over in the corner that someone else is paying, and one we promise will go away Real Soon Now. Good grief.

      How quickly the average citizen forgets who needed a fucking bailout a few years ago for those deemed Too Big To Fail.

      There would be no competition if it were not for someone else paying.

      • In a few years, EVs will be cheaper anyway, even without any subsidies. The price of battery storage (in $/kwh) has been declining steadily at about 15%/yr for the last couple of decades. By 2022~23 there will be several EVs on the market for around $20k, simply because the batteries will be that cheap by then.

        At that point, it's getting close to 'game over' territory for the ICE vehicle market. If EVs are cheaper all around, they will win. (Not to mention that they also tend to be far more reliable, becaus

      Fun fact: a lot of new tech needs to be subsidized at first. The reason it needs to be subsidized is because oil and gas receive *more* subsidies than electric and its hard to compete against an entrenched industry with massive interests lobbying against you.

      Just factor in the price of pollution affecting health care expenses in a densely populated country as The Netherlands and see how electric cars suddenly become a lot cheaper than diesel.

        by asylumx ( 881307 )
        Yup, we could be fair and drop ALL the subsidies, and see how it pans out -- but that would cause hysteria!

    • Yeah, and I strongly suspect that somebody just can't do arithmetic as well. Perhaps SOME electric cars are less expensive than SOME gasoline cars, but there is a huge range of prices for gas cars, even in a given class. If you compare a high end luxury gas car to the cheapest electric, add in the subsidy, and make negatory assumptions about the probable price of gasoline over the expected lifetime of the car, you can probably fudge it to make it come out a win, but if you compare apples to apples without

      • It doesn't appear to me they included the cost of charger and installation.
      • The study also assume all miles driven can be done in the EV. It ignores the percentage of miles that are long trip miles, and the cost of renting and fueling a vehicle to make those trips. (the solution many suggest to range issues).

    • We're also ignoring the cost of the damage caused by CO2 and by exhaust particulates. Good grief.

  • What about the fragile electric grid, you ask? [forbes.com]

    A recent analysis from Bloomberg New Energy Finance suggested that electric vehicles could account for half of all new cars sold by 2040. While electric vehicles consume electricity, they can also export power to the grid as mobile energy storage units. An increase in electric vehicle adoption may mean more flexibility for the grid to respond to supply and demand.

  That's why I use gasoline

    I can't afford Petrol or Diesel.
    I can't afford Petrol or Diesel.

  Taxes

    by kenh ( 9056 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @08:27AM (#55663143) Homepage Journal

    Let's not forget that in most markets electric cars get a free ride on public roadways. Gasoline taxes are collected to pay for the infrastructure combustion engines drive on, electricity has no such taxes so plug-in electrics pay no taxes based on usage, and hybrids only pay minimal taxes, based on the gasoline they use when the charge runs out.

      by Mashiki ( 184564 )

      More like a double or triple ride. As you pointed out, there's no taxes being collected by gas. The electricity in the charging stations is "free" and I use that term loosely, because the actual cost of it is coming out of general taxes, or municipal taxes which have to offset that cost. There's also generally "transmission" taxes, and then taxes on the electricity itself which aren't being paid by people who are driving them.

      If electric car owners had to pay the price for electricity when using those st

      • Think of it as another way to subsidize new technology that may improve our future lives. Currently, there's not enough drivers using the free charging stations to create a taxing imbalance. When tax revenue is ultimately an issue for highway maintenance, one thing you can count on your local, state, and federal governors to do is figure out a way to tax electric vehicle usage.

        Advantages:

        The delivery logistics alone for petroleum-based fuels cannot economically compare to the efficiency of the national ele

      by aevan ( 903814 )
      iow: Coming Soon: Tollways, the Everywhere ?

  Inconvienence

    by fluffernutter ( 1411889 ) on Saturday December 02, 2017 @08:52AM (#55663215)
    Considering the lurking question mark that exists the moment over your head when you buy an EV, "Will there be a situation where my car is not charged when I really need it?", I consider this an even trade-off. The thing that makes it uneven (and even unfair) is the fact that the public is paying for your use of that vehicle in terms of road maintenance costs you aren't contributing to and subsidies you are getting. The whole situation stinks. EVs should stand on their own in the market or not exist.

  • How much does an electric minivan cost, what's it's passenger capacity, and how much does it cost?

  • The tax revenue loss for gas will have to be made up somewhere. Roads don't pave and maintain themselves.

