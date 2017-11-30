Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Russia Says It Will Ignore Any UN Ban of Killer Robots

Posted by BeauHD from the fingers-in-your-ears dept.
According a report from Defense One, a United Nations meeting in Geneva earlier this month on lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS) was derailed when Russia said they would not adhere to any prohibitions on killer robots. "The U.N. meeting appeared to be undermined both by Russia's disinterest in it and the framework of the meeting itself," reports International Business Times. "Member nations attempted to come in and define what LAWS' systems would be, and what restrictions could be developed around autonomous war machines, but no progress was made." From the report: In a statement, Russia said that the lack of already developed war machines makes coming up with prohibitions on such machines difficult. "According to the Russian Federation, the lack of working samples of such weapons systems remains the main problem in the discussion on LAWS... this can hardly be considered as an argument for taking preventive prohibitive or restrictive measures against LAWS being a by far more complex and wide class of weapons of which the current understanding of humankind is rather approximate," read the statement.

  • Just like anything the UN manadates (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Virtucon ( 127420 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @06:29PM (#55654419)

    If a nation truly wants to ignore the UN, it can ignore it. The repercussions for Russia are negligible because they're on the Security Council as a permanent member, they'll veto any resolutions that have any teeth attempting to sanction them.

    • You act like that's a bad thing. If anything were binding you'd see plenty of states trying to use the UN as a cudgel, as in "Me and this army" types of approaches. Most countries don't have the political will for such things to begin with and even if enough did, the UN would tear itself apart in short order and likely lead to large scale conflict, the type of thing it was meant to prevent.

      It's far better that it's utterly toothless. At least it allows the world's countries to come together and air their

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by AvitarX ( 172628 )

      It sounds like they'll support said ban, and then ignore it for the upper edge.

      Not that they'll veto it.

  • Russia says, "STFU. We WILL build killer robots. Sooner the better!"

    • I'm guessing the Russians aren't even going to bother building these robots themselves.

      The Russians might just wait until the US creates an army of killer robots, then hack into them and turn them against their owners. This strategy has already worked great when it was applied to our election system.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by aliquis ( 678370 )

      Seem pretty obvious the outcome would be like millions of mayflies with ak-47ks vs 10 million USD mini-sats with lasers or whatever. (maybe that actually is a good idea.. And my whole post is incorrect because of course the US would mount guns on that dog and such..)

  • Translation: They have a LAW program nearly ready (Score:4, Interesting)

    by raymorris ( 2726007 ) on Thursday November 30, 2017 @06:32PM (#55654441) Journal

    It almost sounds like Russia might not want to ban the weapon they have been developing. Or, the headline and summary are complete bullshit. That happens a lot on Slashdot, misleading clickbait headlines.

  • lethal autonomous weapons systems)

    Does anyone really feel strongly that these advances in autonomous robotics will not be exploited militarily for the extracurricular shortening of human life?

  • ... is that once all you have are robots fighting other robots, there is no loss of life and so no reason for one side to surrender.

    Such a war could well last until the end of time.

    • resource depletion.
      It would become the new form of the castle siege.

    • ... is that once all you have are robots fighting other robots, there is no loss of life and so no reason for one side to surrender.

      Such a war could well last until the end of time.

      Such a war would lack the horrors of war. Which is the problem of course. Wars need loss of life, horrific atrocities and anything else terrible to encourages both sides to negotiate. Robot wars would be pretty boring, they wouldn't last until the end of time either. People would realize they're not getting anywhere with just robots and start putting humans back in harms way to tip the balance back in their favor, then the other side does the same. Then we get the horrors of war, which will mean it wil

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by AvitarX ( 172628 )

        Could you imagine how much better Vietnam would be right now if instead of massacres, and toxins, and armies rolling back and forth, they instead still had hordes of killer robots fighting?

        Or all of the land between Germany and Russia if instead of millions being killed in the war, there were still hordes of killer robots?

        Tl;Dr
        War sucks, endless war with no soldier deaths probably sucks more.

    • If no one is dying, who cares if the conflict goes on and on and on? I suppose there's an obvious economic hit to both sides as resources are devoted away from whatever else they would normally be used for in order to build more robots, but you have to compare that to the economic hit that already exists from human armies merely existing as well as the loss of human life that they invariably lead to in some capacity. If that's economically cheaper, then I don't see a reason why we should care.

      There will

