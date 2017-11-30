Russia Says It Will Ignore Any UN Ban of Killer Robots (ibtimes.com) 38
According a report from Defense One, a United Nations meeting in Geneva earlier this month on lethal autonomous weapons systems (LAWS) was derailed when Russia said they would not adhere to any prohibitions on killer robots. "The U.N. meeting appeared to be undermined both by Russia's disinterest in it and the framework of the meeting itself," reports International Business Times. "Member nations attempted to come in and define what LAWS' systems would be, and what restrictions could be developed around autonomous war machines, but no progress was made." From the report: In a statement, Russia said that the lack of already developed war machines makes coming up with prohibitions on such machines difficult. "According to the Russian Federation, the lack of working samples of such weapons systems remains the main problem in the discussion on LAWS... this can hardly be considered as an argument for taking preventive prohibitive or restrictive measures against LAWS being a by far more complex and wide class of weapons of which the current understanding of humankind is rather approximate," read the statement.
Re: (Score:2)
Going to? Obama was jerking off every night with the hand-me-down drones.
joshua (Score:2)
is ok just as long as it can't launch missiles.
Just like anything the UN manadates (Score:5, Insightful)
If a nation truly wants to ignore the UN, it can ignore it. The repercussions for Russia are negligible because they're on the Security Council as a permanent member, they'll veto any resolutions that have any teeth attempting to sanction them.
Re: (Score:1)
I doubt you can "kick off" a permanent member.
Re: (Score:2)
I doubt you can "kick off" a permanent member.
China.
Re: (Score:2)
China is still a permanent member. It was never kicked off at any time.
What did happen was that the UN switched which government was recognized as representing the state of China. Instead of considering the government of the island of Taiwan as representing the entire nation of China, in 1971 the UN switched to recognizing the government of the entire nation of China, except Taiwan. But there has always been a permanent seat for China.
Re: (Score:2)
By that logic, Russia can take an UN non-member such as their occupied parts of Ukraine and use them to eject Ukraine from the UN. If controlling enough of territory is an issue: no problem, they'll tell their insignia-less troops there to advance a bit more, so they'd have more than just Donetsk, Lugansk and Crimea.
Re: (Score:2, Interesting)
If every country agrees to not honor their veto they are essentially kicked off.
Another way could be for everyone else to start a new UN with blackjack and hookers.
Either way would be contrary to the purpose of the UN.
The UN is often described as toothless because of the veto situation, but it was created in a political climate where countries would stop talking to each other and go to war instead.
The purpose of the UN is to have a forum where dialogue can continue between counties even during a world war s
Re: (Score:2)
It's far better that it's utterly toothless. At least it allows the world's countries to come together and air their
Re: (Score:1)
It sounds like they'll support said ban, and then ignore it for the upper edge.
Not that they'll veto it.
So in other words... (Score:2)
Russia says, "STFU. We WILL build killer robots. Sooner the better!"
Re: (Score:2)
I'm guessing the Russians aren't even going to bother building these robots themselves.
The Russians might just wait until the US creates an army of killer robots, then hack into them and turn them against their owners. This strategy has already worked great when it was applied to our election system.
Re: (Score:1)
Seem pretty obvious the outcome would be like millions of mayflies with ak-47ks vs 10 million USD mini-sats with lasers or whatever. (maybe that actually is a good idea.. And my whole post is incorrect because of course the US would mount guns on that dog and such..)
Translation: They have a LAW program nearly ready (Score:4, Interesting)
It almost sounds like Russia might not want to ban the weapon they have been developing. Or, the headline and summary are complete bullshit. That happens a lot on Slashdot, misleading clickbait headlines.
Ironic acronym (Score:2)
lethal autonomous weapons systems)
Does anyone really feel strongly that these advances in autonomous robotics will not be exploited militarily for the extracurricular shortening of human life?
The problem with killer robots.... (Score:2)
Such a war could well last until the end of time.
Re: (Score:2)
resource depletion.
It would become the new form of the castle siege.
Re: (Score:2)
Such a war could well last until the end of time.
Such a war would lack the horrors of war. Which is the problem of course. Wars need loss of life, horrific atrocities and anything else terrible to encourages both sides to negotiate. Robot wars would be pretty boring, they wouldn't last until the end of time either. People would realize they're not getting anywhere with just robots and start putting humans back in harms way to tip the balance back in their favor, then the other side does the same. Then we get the horrors of war, which will mean it wil
Re: (Score:1)
Could you imagine how much better Vietnam would be right now if instead of massacres, and toxins, and armies rolling back and forth, they instead still had hordes of killer robots fighting?
Or all of the land between Germany and Russia if instead of millions being killed in the war, there were still hordes of killer robots?
Tl;Dr
War sucks, endless war with no soldier deaths probably sucks more.
Re: (Score:2)
There will