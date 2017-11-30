Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


CNN Visualizes Climate Change-Driven Arctic Melt With 360-Degree VR Video (cnn.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the eye-candy dept.
dryriver writes: CNN has put up a slickly produced and somewhat alarming 360-degree browser video experience that allows the viewer to see firsthand what arctic melt looks like in Greenland. The video takes the viewer to the "Ground Zero" of climate change. Throughout the 7-minute long video, the viewer can interactively look around the locations visited. Voice narration and various scientists featured in the video explain what is happening in the Arctic, what causes the melting, and what the potential consequences are for the world.

