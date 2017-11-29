375 Million Jobs May Be Automated By 2030, Study Suggests (cnn.com) 25
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNNMoney: The McKinsey Global Institute cautions that as many as 375 million workers will need to switch occupational categories by 2030 due to automation. The work most at risk of automation includes physical jobs in predictable environments, such as operating machinery or preparing fast food. Data collection and processing is also in the crosshairs, with implications for mortgage origination, paralegals, accounts and back-office processing. To remain viable, workers must embrace retraining in different fields. But governments and companies will need to help smooth what could be a rocky transition.
Despite the looming challenges, the report revealed how workers can move forward. While the introduction of the personal computer in the 1980s eliminated some jobs, it created many more roles. Workers who are willing to develop new skills should be able to find new jobs. The authors don't expect automation will displace jobs involving managing people, social interactions or applying expertise. Gardeners, plumbers, child and elder-care workers are among those facing less risk from automation. The report says that 39 million to 73 million jobs in the U.S. could be destroyed, but about 20 million of those displaced workers can be shifted fairly easily into similar occupations. Globally, up to 800 million workers could be displaced.
Re: (Score:2)
I see a light (Score:3)
Exactly right.
Here's how it's going to go:
First they will come up with computing systems effective enough to do jobs that aren't tightly constrained. That's coming along right now; mostly in the nature of stacking of simple systems to gain stacked competencies.
The training for individual competencies is going on all around us right now. The difficult task of integrating them remains, and there are many more to go. But it is going.
Then, and only then, will the rush to build anthropomorphic chassis commence.
They'll feel the pressure (Score:2)
It won't be some rich techbro. It'll be a mass of very desperate people.
UBI, or some economic equivalent, is inevitable. They're going to have to aim for an economy of plenty. How that actually looks is impossible to say right now, but UBI is definitely one of the possible paths. The alternative is the government looking for a tarring and feathering.
Interesting Perspective (Score:2)
Now obviously that 375 million is worldwide. But to put that number into perspective, isn't the population of the U.S. around 325 million?
Believe me (Score:2)
The way we're going, by 2030 we may living in caves again.
Maybe we can mine for clean coal while we're there.
Creating new 509 million jobs (Score:4, Insightful)
This seems to happen every 50 years or so. OMG technology will take our jobs. Oh wait it took jobs that we didn’t want to do and it created a new market for more jobs.
There use to be a job for the human computer who did calculations all day.
We get the electric computer that replaced that job. However this meant more businesses could afford these computer causing a rise of software developers who had more jobs then the human computer had.
Except for fighting the future, embrace it, it will mean you can be on the next big thing.
Re:Creating new 509 million jobs (Score:4, Insightful)
This seems to happen every 50 years or so. OMG technology will take our jobs.
Considering that before the industrial revolution that almost everyone was a farmer, yes, it did take our jobs. Some people managed to survive by moving to cities but plenty of people didn't. I do write "survive" because the conditions they had to endure were horrid. It was a time of mass exploitation, death and hunger.
It took a long time for us to pull ourselves out of that hole but now most people have slowly been pushed back in it. In addition to this we now have increasing levels of automation and the level of exploitation is going to continue rising sharply. If we do nothing to compensate prevent whole sale exploitation of the populous then we'll have a dramatic increase in levels of crime, violence and corruption.
So yeah, color me a bit concerned for humanity.
One of these things... (Score:3)
One of these things is not like the others.
When you automate a few, or even all, sock factories, the workers can go make sweaters and underwear, etc. The economy as a whole doesn't make a radical shift. There's some hardship for a small number, but the flex is there.
When you automate everything, the workers won't have that option. The entire economy will shift. There won't be new
Eventually yes (Score:2)
So yeah, the ship will probably eventually right itself. After a lot of pointless misery that could be easily avoided if we just plain _tried_. Let me put it another way: unemployment and social
Re: (Score:1)
Yea I know... we have historically invented machines every 50 years as dexterous as humans, stronger, with vision that can perform the same work as humans of average intelligence without human intervention for three shifts a day at higher levels of quality for costs under that of poverty level in developed companies (heck- lower than wages in 3rd world companies in some cases).
It just keeps happening.. and we always adapt.
Humans of below average intelligence ( half the population ) can just get advanced mat
Ok but... (Score:2)
Just go down to personnel and request a transfer (Score:3)
I requested G section and when it was granted, G section put me onto training straight away for my new position;
I love it how these economic-sounding pronouncements about worker obsolescence make it sound like merely a bureaucratic operation plus a dash of worker initiative and the jobs problem is solved.
I like economics, but I'm increasingly convinced that economists are mostly the ecclesiastical division of the capitalist class. Their role is to endorse greed and dislocation of workers as necessary and good works and rebuke critics who question the outcome.
There's plenty of good economists (Score:2)
The elites figured out in the 80s they needed think tanks to give them some legitimacy. That's all this is. But if you can managed to bypass the think tanks and watch the stuff coming out
What are we to do? (Score:2)
We also ruined alot of farmhand and candle makers and box creator jobs too back in the 19th century.
But as someone unemployed competing agaisn't Indians currently for jobs that adjusted for inflation pay less than what I was worth 17 years ago it is discouraging. My country the US is so far far right that any income redistribution is considered communism and is vehemently opposed as entitlement snow flakes to do just that.
What are people supposed to do to have a secure average life?
I loved Star Trek TNG as