Tesla Owners Are Mining Bitcoins With Free Power From Charging Stations (vice.com) 26
dmoberhaus writes: Someone claimed to use their Tesla to power a cryptocurrency mine to take advantage of the free energy given to Tesla owners. But even with free energy, does this scheme make sense? Motherboard ran the numbers.
From the report: "...If we assume that each of the GPUs in this rig draws around 150 watts, then the 16 GPUs have a total power draw of 2.4 kilowatts per hour or 57.6 kilowatt hours per day if they ran for a full 24 hours. According to Green Car Reports, a Tesla Model S gets about 3 miles per kilowatt hour, meaning that running this mining rig for a full day is the equivalent of driving nearly 173 miles in the Tesla. According to the Federal Highway Administration, the average American drives around 260 miles a week. In other words, running this cryptocurrency mine out of the trunk of a Tesla for a day and a half would use as much energy as driving that Tesla for a full week, on average. Moreover, drivers who are not a part of Tesla's unlimited free energy program are limited to 400 kilowatt hours of free electricity per year, meaning they could only run their rig for a little over 7 days on free energy.
Okay, but how about the cost? Let's assume that this person is mining Ethereum with their GPUs. Out of the box, an average GPU can do about 20 megahashes per second on the Ethereum network (that is, performing a math problem known as hashing 20 million times per second). This Tesla rig, then, would have a total hashrate of about 320 megahashes. According to the Cryptocompare profitability calculator, if the Tesla rig was used to mine Ethereum using free electricity, it would result in about .05 Ether per day -- equivalent to nearly $23, going by current prices at the time of writing. In a month, this would result in $675 in profit, or about the monthly lease for a Tesla Model S. So the Tesla would pay for itself, assuming the owner never drove it or used it for anything other than mining Ethereum, Ethereum doesn't drop in value below $450, and the Tesla owner gets all of their energy for free." Motherboard also notes that this conclusion "doesn't take into account the price of each of the mining rigs, which likely cost about $1,000 each, depending on the quality of the GPUs used." TL;DR: Mining cryptocurrency out of your electric car is not worth it.
This is why we can't have nice things... (Score:2)
People will always take a mile when given an inch.
I guess Tesla realized this might happen, and that's why they stopped giving out free supercharger access. An alternate fix would be to deny supercharging if the number of miles drivenon the last charge is too low compared to the amount of energy that's been used.
How would you wire it up? Can Tesla diagnostics tell if you drain battery for something other than driving?
Tesla called out a journalist who ran out of power for skipping a charging station as well as taking a long and undisclosed detour from his supposed route.
I don't know if retail vehicles have the same telemetry as engineering and review vehicles, but I would assume they collect the data until proven otherwise.
I imagine that each car would periodically upload statistics on miles driven and kWh charging. Also, Tesla charging stations most likely report in kWh delivered to each car. A smart person could do the math.
In fact, Tesla probably monitors each cars' 'mileage' for diagnostic purposes. And this kind of use would undoubtedly raise maintenance alarms.
Wonder how much bitcoin IT workers mined surreptitiously on the company servers before management knew about it...
They are forgetting one other thing... (Score:1)
If my eco-friendly place of employment offers free power for charging during my workday
Yes, and with lax building management you might get away with it for two or three months. Eventually someone will notice and pull your plug.
Only yesterday, Muskie was denying he was Satoshi Nakamoto.
What a waste! (Score:2)
Nothing like throwing REAL resources (coal, oil, gas) used for power generation into basically 1's and 0's that someone says are worth $10000 for each BTC. What the fuck? How broken do you have to be to chase NOTHING with something?
Has anyone actually tried to get $10k for a BTC? I'd really like to see someone post they actually cashed out BTC into US Dollars. Last YouTube video I watched on the subject has an fascinating conclusion: It was plenty easy to put cash into the BTC ATM in San Francisco and
https://www.wikihow.com/Conver... [wikihow.com]
And yes I have done it in the past and it works very well. My city even has 4 bitcoin ATMs, and guess what, they work too!
Amazing, what this new thing called "technology" is capable of.
there's a bitcoin ATM right down the street from me. you can walk up to it and withdraw up to $10,000 a day from your bitcoin wallet. maybe do some research before opening your mouth and proving yourself an uninformed idiot next time.
it's at a Shell gas station. and yes i've used it. it's about as easy as any other ATM.
New Tesla option (Score:2)
I can actually imagine Tesla offering a feature to mine bitcoin with the car's automated driving system. The NVidia processor used is likely suitable for it and designed with at least some consideration for reducing power usage. It could be set to mine only when hooked to AC power, thus not costing Tesla anything extra.
The publicity could be interesting and even add to the idea that Musk secretly created Bitcoin. With a little Musk hype, it would be a fun feature or easter egg.
The units hurt! (Score:2)
57.6 kilowatt hours per day
57.6 KJ/s * 3600 s/h * 24h/day = 49,000 MJ/day ? I always mess up kilowatt-hours.
Hot Diggity! (Score:2)
When the revolution comes, bitcoin owners will be first against the wall. Actually, they'll be second against the wall, immediately after billionaire Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his trophy wife who took pictures of themselves at the mint rubbing fresh currency on themselves to get off.
And it will be easy to know who owns bitcoins, BECAUSE THEY CAN'T STOP TALKING ABOUT HOW THEY OWN BITCOINS.