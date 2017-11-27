Intel Core i9 Mobile And 9th Gen Coffee Lake Processors Detailed In AIDA64 Update (hothardware.com) 6
Paul Lilly, writing for HotHardware: Looking at the release notes for the latest AIDA64 system diagnostics and benchmarking utility, there are several unannounced Intel processors on tap, including a mobile Core i9 processor and what appears to be a Coffee Lake refresh, due out sometime in 2018. Starting with mobile, it looks like Intel will be making an aggressive play in the laptop space with several new laptop chips, including at least one Core i9 processor with an unlocked multiplier. That is the Core i9-8950HK, a 6-core CPU with Hyper Threading support, 12MB of L3 cache, and a 45W TDP. Sitting below that are a handful of other mobile products, all based on Intel's Coffee Lake-H architecture. Two of them are Core i7 parts -- Core i7-8850H and Core i7-8750H, both of which are 6-core/12-thread processors with 12MB of L3 cache and a 45W TDP, same as the Core i9-8950H, but at presumably different clockspeeds and without an unlocked multiplier. The other two are the Core i5-8400H (6-core/6-thread, 9MB L3 cache, 45W TDP) and Core i3-8300H (4-core/4-thread, 8MB L3 cache, 45W TDP).
management engine? (Score:3)
will they run a management engine having operating system intended for student training and a web server? if no we don't want it, the owner of facebook says privacy is bad
Finally. (Score:2)
Enough cores to be able to dedicate a couple to just serve ads fulltime.
Will Intel at last have a chipset 16Gb LP RAM (Score:2)
I've been waiting to replace my laptop for years but given that Intel hasn't released a PC with more than 16 Gb of Low Power RAM one has up to now had the choice of normal RAM or being limited to 16 Gb. Has the rare beast been announced at last?