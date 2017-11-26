Amazon: Heat From Data Centers Will Be Used as a Furnace (vox.com) 6
Vox reports on Amazon's recent push for "corporate sustainability": It plans to have 15 rooftop solar systems, with a total capacity of around 41 MW, deployed atop fulfillment centers by the end of this year, with plans to have 50 such systems installed by 2020. Amazon was the lead corporate purchaser of green energy in 2016. That year, it also announced its largest wind energy project to date, the 253 MW Amazon Wind Farm Texas. Overall, the company says, it has "announced or commenced construction on wind and solar projects that will generate a total of 3.6 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually."
But here's the most interesting part. GeekWire reports: Amazon is moving ahead with a unique plan to use heat generated from data centers in the nearby Westin Building to warm some of its new buildings downtown. The system transfers the heat from the data centers via water piped underground to the Amazon buildings. The water is then returned to the Westin Building once it's cooled down to help cool the data centers. The setup will be unusual. "Certainly there are other people using waste heat from server farms but you don't hear a lot about tying it in with buildings across the street from each other," said Seattle City Councilmember Mike O'Brien.
>"But here's the most interesting part. GeekWire reports: Amazon is moving ahead with a unique plan to use heat generated from data centers in the nearby Westin Building to warm some of its new buildings downtown. The system transfers the heat from the data centers via water piped underground to the Amazon buildings"
Factories and businesses that generate waste heat have been doing that for at least two centuries now, all over the world. Where I work, some 80 years ago they ran waste heat steam lines from the laundry building to other places on the campus, including 1/4 mile away for some residences. Data centers have also been doing it in many places for many years both on and off capus. http://www.datacenterknowledge... [datacenterknowledge.com]
It is great to hear, but really nothing new.
GeekWire reports: Amazon is moving ahead with a unique plan
Factories and businesses that generate waste heat have been doing that for at least two centuries now, all over the world.
It is great to hear, but really nothing new.
here is another no new thing - modern self styled "geeks"/"nerds"/"technophiles"/etc(and most of others), especially those who write/edit for public consumption, are illiterate on all subjects except highly abstracted, designed to death, interfaces of modern tech.
they stand on shoulders of giants, but can't see the giants and never heard of them.
They don't have to care about the conservation of resources, and yet, they do.
Measure this against countless corporate juggernauts who give less than a damn.
strange uninformed additional to the story (Score:2, Insightful)
"Certainly there are other people using waste heat from server farms but you don't hear a lot about tying it in with buildings across the street from each other" ummm no, this is actually the common use case when heating buildings from datacenter waste heat, in fact I can't think of an example where it was anything but this type of setup (I am sure there are but they would not be the norm as most datacenters don't have large office spaces in to make it worthwhile)