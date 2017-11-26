Amazon: Heat From Data Centers Will Be Used as a Furnace (vox.com) 29
Vox reports on Amazon's recent push for "corporate sustainability": It plans to have 15 rooftop solar systems, with a total capacity of around 41 MW, deployed atop fulfillment centers by the end of this year, with plans to have 50 such systems installed by 2020. Amazon was the lead corporate purchaser of green energy in 2016. That year, it also announced its largest wind energy project to date, the 253 MW Amazon Wind Farm Texas. Overall, the company says, it has "announced or commenced construction on wind and solar projects that will generate a total of 3.6 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually."
But here's the most interesting part. GeekWire reports: Amazon is moving ahead with a unique plan to use heat generated from data centers in the nearby Westin Building to warm some of its new buildings downtown. The system transfers the heat from the data centers via water piped underground to the Amazon buildings. The water is then returned to the Westin Building once it's cooled down to help cool the data centers. The setup will be unusual. "Certainly there are other people using waste heat from server farms but you don't hear a lot about tying it in with buildings across the street from each other," said Seattle City Councilmember Mike O'Brien.
Not new (Score:5, Informative)
>"But here's the most interesting part. GeekWire reports: Amazon is moving ahead with a unique plan to use heat generated from data centers in the nearby Westin Building to warm some of its new buildings downtown. The system transfers the heat from the data centers via water piped underground to the Amazon buildings"
Factories and businesses that generate waste heat have been doing that for at least two centuries now, all over the world. Where I work, some 80 years ago they ran waste heat steam lines from the laundry building to other places on the campus, including 1/4 mile away for some residences. Data centers have also been doing it in many places for many years both on and off capus. http://www.datacenterknowledge... [datacenterknowledge.com]
It is great to hear, but really nothing new.
Re: (Score:2)
GeekWire reports: Amazon is moving ahead with a unique plan
Factories and businesses that generate waste heat have been doing that for at least two centuries now, all over the world.
It is great to hear, but really nothing new.
here is another no new thing - modern self styled "geeks"/"nerds"/"technophiles"/etc(and most of others), especially those who write/edit for public consumption, are illiterate on all subjects except highly abstracted, designed to death, interfaces of modern tech.
they stand on shoulders of giants, but can't see the giants and never heard of them.
Re: (Score:1)
And while we're talking about nukes, Chernobyl NPP had a steam system that went all throughout the adjoining town and provided the buildings with heat.
Just like college campuses have been doing for, what, A HUNDRED PLUS YEARS? Central steam
Re: (Score:3)
They don't have to care about the conservation of resources, and yet, they do.
Measure this against countless corporate juggernauts who give less than a damn.
Re: (Score:3)
>"They don't have to care about the conservation of resources, and yet, they do."
In this particular example, however, there is nothing altruistic about it- using waste heat just makes economic sense. Unless, of course, there is so little heat that paying for the infrastructure to reuse it doesn't make sense. Doing the "right" thing often is right for many reasons. It is the best kind of right.
Just like what primarily drives solar, wind, and other renewables. We can believe it is for some "save the ea
And not only datacenters (Score:1)
Industrial waste heat too. For example in my home town, waste heat from a trash incineration facility is combined with waste heat from chemical plant Akzo Nobel, and provides a number of homes & other buildings in the area with heating and hot water. Overview here:
Warmtenet Hengelo [warmtenethengelo.nl]
There exist many similar projects in my country & elsewhere.
Re: (Score:2)
The colorado school of mines (i.e. MIT of the midwest) is heated largely by waste heat from the nearby Coors (yes that Coors) brewery. They run the steam vents under major sidewalks to help keep them clear of water and ice during the winter. Pretty cool to show up on campus and there's one sidewalk that's just bone dry all the time with green grass on either side. This has been going on since at least the 1950s, probably much earlier.
strange uninformed additional to the story (Score:2, Insightful)
"Certainly there are other people using waste heat from server farms but you don't hear a lot about tying it in with buildings across the street from each other" ummm no, this is actually the common use case when heating buildings from datacenter waste heat, in fact I can't think of an example where it was anything but this type of setup (I am sure there are but they would not be the norm as most datacenters don't have large office spaces in to make it worthwhile)
Cloud&Heat (Score:2)
most datacenters don't have large office spaces
Which is why Cloud&Heat [cloudandheat.com] brings the water-cooled server rack to the office space.
This technology is very old (Score:4, Informative)
And it has been used for typical city-wide distances for a long time. Where the heat comes form is unimportant as long as it is available with reasonable dependability or there are fallback alternate heat sources. This whole system was probably available from a catalog already. May have been an European catalog, but still.
Screw Amazon! (Score:2, Offtopic)
Why not build on top of the data center? (Score:2)
Although as others have noted people have been using waste heat from all sorts of things for a long time in similar ways, I was wondering - why are there not more buildings that sit on top of the data centers to use heat? It seems like it would be possible to use the heat even more directly. In particular, a greenhouse on top of a data center in colder climates would seem like a nice mixture.
Re: (Score:2)
Windows can be solar panels too (Score:2)
You could still use the land around for solar (which most do already anyway) , and you can make greenhouse glass that contains a translucent solar power material [planetsave.com] to gain some energy from it - probably not as efficient as full panels but close enough to make the project worthwhile, not to mention you would have a lot more surface area generating electricity from a dome than just panels on a roof.
name in the news.... no good reason. (Score:3)
All this Amazon press is just keeping their name in your brain so you shop there during the Christmas season.
As others have said, this isn't new.
Today's curmudgeonly comment (Score:2)
3.6 million megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy annually
The power industry seems to act like there's a law that says they have to somehow include an "hours" factor in every physical quantity they discuss.
Why not just call it what it is: an average of 411 megawatts.
W connotes peak, Wh/yr average (Score:2)
I can think of a reason for using "watt hours per year" other than that it's what people are used to from their electric bill. I hear "watts" and think instantaneous power, or at least an average over a period no longer than one second. But the familiar renewable power sources (wind and solar) are anything but constant over the course of a day or year, making use of an instantaneous power measurement misleading. The "watt hours per year" unit emphasizes that a power measurement is a long-term average.
This is NOT a new idea (Score:2)
It is not a new idea even in computing.
In 1981, I worked a summer job at Charter Information Corp. in Austin TX. They'd recently moved to Austin from Woburn MA. They were a small data processing service bureau, and ran a Xerox Sigma 6 computer.
In Massachusetts, they'd run a duct, with a valve, from the waste heat outflow from the Sigma 6 cooling system to their building HVAC ducts. They had NEVER had to light their oil burner for office heat in the winter: waste heat from the Sigma 6 was more than adequa
Is the Gradient enough? (Score:2)