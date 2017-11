"Computer pioneer Geoff Tootill passed away in October," writes long-time Slashdot reader tigersha . Born in 1922, Tootill began his career troubleshooting airborne radar systems during World War II, leading him to some pioneering research in the late 1940s. "He worked on the first computer that stored a program in main memory, as opposed to a paper tape, and actually had the opportunity to teach Alan Turing and debug one of Turing's programs ." The Guardian remembers:That was the Ferranti Mark I, first released in 1951.Tootill passed away at the age of 95.