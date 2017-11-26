Computer Pioneer Geoff Tootill Passed Away (theguardian.com) 2
"Computer pioneer Geoff Tootill passed away in October," writes long-time Slashdot reader tigersha. Born in 1922, Tootill began his career troubleshooting airborne radar systems during World War II, leading him to some pioneering research in the late 1940s. "He worked on the first computer that stored a program in main memory, as opposed to a paper tape, and actually had the opportunity to teach Alan Turing and debug one of Turing's programs." The Guardian remembers: The computer could store just 32 instructions or numbers using a single cathode ray tube. The machine first worked in June 1948, taking 52 minutes to find the highest factor of 262,144, involving about 3.5 million arithmetic operations. The following year, Tootill transferred to Ferranti, the Manchester-based electrical engineering company, to specify a full-scale computer...the world's first commercially available computer.
That was the Ferranti Mark I, first released in 1951.
Tootill passed away at the age of 95.
That was the Ferranti Mark I, first released in 1951.
Tootill passed away at the age of 95.
Computer Pioneer Geoff Tootill Passed Away More | Reply Login
Computer Pioneer Geoff Tootill Passed Away
Related Links Top of the: day, week, month.
Slashdot Top Deals