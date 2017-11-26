Famous Robot from 1956 Movie Auctioned For $5.3 Million (newatlas.com) 15
schwit1 tells us that "Robby the Robot" -- a prop from the 1956 movie Forbidden Planet -- has just been auctioned for $5.3 million, making it the second most-expensive movie prop in history. New Atlas reports: The complete Robby suit, control panel, his jeep, numerous spares, alternate original "claw" hands, and the original wooden stage shipping crates, were sold Tuesday by Bonhams in New York for US $5,375,000 including buyers premium. The only purpose-built movie prop to have ever sold for more is Marilyn Monroe's "subway dress" from The Seven Year Itch (1955) which was sold by Profiles in History for $5,520,000 (including buyers premium) in 2011.
After Forbidden Planet, Robby the Robot reappeared in a movie called The Invisible Boy, and later had a climactic showdown with the robot from Lost in Space. He also made appearances on other TV shows, including The Twilight Zone, Mork & Mindy, and The Many Loves of Dobie Gillis. And he even appeared in commercials, including one warning about the dangers of depleting the ozone layer -- plus a commercial for Charmin bathroom tissue.
It was a delight to see Robbie the Robot show, functioning, in a Columbo episode in 1974. I hope his new owners will maintain him and let him appear in other guest appearances.
It's probably one of the weaker episodes, indulging the shows tendency to put some techie gimmick in the middle of the murder plot. But I loved seeing Robbie!
Thanks a lot for telling me that Robby the Robot was just a suit with a guy inside. Way to spoil my holiday weekend.
He owns the Cocteau cinema which has a replica of Robby. Maybe he stumped up the cash for the original.
I was going to Google wth a "buyers premium" is and then realized I'll never be rich enough for that knowledge to be useful.