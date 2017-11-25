Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
BLACK FRIDAY DEAL: Trust the World's Fastest VPN with Your Internet Security & Freedom--A Lifetime Subscription of PureVPN at $48 with coupon code "BFRIDAY20" ×
Robotics Bug Networking Privacy Hardware Idle

Is Sharp's Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vulnerable To Remote Take-over? (jvn.jp) 2

Posted by EditorDavid from the bugs-in-the-vacuum dept.
Slashdot reader AmiMoJo reports: Sharp's COCOROBO (heart-bot) vacuum cleaners can not just clean your house. They have cameras that can be viewed from a smart phone, and automatically take pictures of things they find under your sofa. They have microphones and voice recognition, and are able to ask how your day was when you get home from work. You can even activate their speakers and talk to your pets from the office. Unfortunately, so can anyone else if you don't install critical firmware updates.
JPCERT's warning says that the attacker must be on the same LAN to impersonate you, though "as a result, there is a possibility that an arbitrary operation may be conducted."

Is Sharp's Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vulnerable To Remote Take-over? More | Reply

Is Sharp's Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vulnerable To Remote Take-over?

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

In these matters the only certainty is that there is nothing certain. -- Pliny the Elder

Close