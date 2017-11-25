Is Sharp's Robot Vacuum Cleaner Vulnerable To Remote Take-over? (jvn.jp) 26
Slashdot reader AmiMoJo reports: Sharp's COCOROBO (heart-bot) vacuum cleaners can not just clean your house. They have cameras that can be viewed from a smart phone, and automatically take pictures of things they find under your sofa. They have microphones and voice recognition, and are able to ask how your day was when you get home from work. You can even activate their speakers and talk to your pets from the office. Unfortunately, so can anyone else if you don't install critical firmware updates.
JPCERT's warning says that the attacker must be on the same LAN to impersonate you, though "as a result, there is a possibility that an arbitrary operation may be conducted."
How about checking under the sofa cushions? Maybe it would be able to earn a wage.
My vacuum was hacked and it caught fire.
Vacuum on fire! Put it out!
If Roomba made a self-emptying model, I'd be all over that like nobody's business.
It's not really filthy... there are just multiple pets here that shed. A lot. With a regular vacuum, which is going to generally do a better job than a robot vacuum anyways, we already have to vacuum every two or three days or it gets crazy, Robot vacuum canisters are very tiny, and there are a couple of rooms in our house where a robot vacuum might only just be barely able to finish that one room before its canister needed to be emptied. Multiple vacuums would solve the problem, but that would just d
I've had a few different robot vacuums over the years. They don't replace vacuuming entirely, but they do reduce the workload a lot.
If you run them regularly then the small bin size isn't a problem, as there isn't that much to pick up. They can't get in every corner but remove the majority of new dust and debris coming into the house. You can then touch up after it every now and then with a powerful hand held manual vacuum every now and then.
We already vacuum every two or three days as it is to keep up with the fur and hair that our pets leave everywhere. While a robot vacuum could be programmed to run every day, I think it's unlikely a single robot vacuum could manage even one day without having an issue because of the small bin size. 2 or 3 robot vacuums would probably do the trick, but then that's 2 or 3 times the price as well... and even a single robot vacuum is going to
Unfortunately, so can anyone else if you don't install critical firmware updates.
Seriously, it's not that hard to vacuum/sweep your floors.
They are vacuum cleaners. They do not need MICROPHONES. If you can't bother to control it via an App, then connect up Amazon's Alexis and let Alexis convert your voice into vacuum cleaner commands.
Same thing for cameras. What moron thinks that letting your vaccuum cleaner take pictures in your home is a good idea>
As for me, I don't trust Amazon with a mike in my home, let alone some random vacuum company maker.
In actual fact,what the fsck do you want a robotic Hoover for anyway? Like most of these autonomous things, they never work properly and, once the "Ah, lookit going across the floor traumatising the poor dog again" novelty wears off, you're left however much money you paid and several IQ points the poorer.
Tish, pshaw and, indeed, codswallop. Also, your dog now hates you and anyone who looks like you. Aren't you proud?
The greatest danger I can see is a tech savvy burglar using the device to see if the house is occupied. One could do the same thing with a "smart" water meter. If someone can determine that no one is home, they can break in and take all the time they want. This may or may not be possible, but you can't really limit yourself when thinking about how technology can be misused.