Tesla Completes World's Largest Battery Project In Half the Time Promised (engadget.com) 34

Posted by BeauHD from the record-time dept.
Rei writes: Tesla announced the completion of the world's largest battery -- a 100 MW/129 MWh wind-power backup system for 30,000 homes in South Australia. Three times more powerful than any other battery on Earth, the $50 million project had garnered press due to Elon Musk's Twitter boast that it would be completed within 100 days of the contract signing or it would be free. In the end, Tesla took it up a notch: the battery was finished 55 days from the date of contract signing and 99 days from the date of Musk's boast itself.

  • Those are definitely the things that happened (Score:3, Informative)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday November 24, 2017 @07:32PM (#55617787)

    The man said he would do the thing, and he did the thing.

  • Nobody else wanted his batteries so they had plenty of stock.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Why is it any story about Musk ends up dominated by trolls and assholes? Butt-hurt much that he can actually get things done?

      • Why is it any story about Musk ends up dominated by trolls and assholes? Butt-hurt much that he can actually get things done?

        Because when Tesla is viewed as a black box - considering only revenue, profit, and other information without considering the context or goal horizon - the economic forecast is very bad.

        Almost all stock predictions made today are based on this sort of black-box calculation. Every month the analysts plug a bunch of companies' numbers into their spreadsheet algorithms, and those algorithms tell them how well the stock is doing. They then write an article noting what happened in the previous month as the "reas

    • Nobody else wanted his batteries so they had plenty of stock.

      Yeah, no one wanted his batteries so much that he was unable to fulfil the order using the existing contractual supplier (Panasonic) or from his existing factory and had to turn to Samsung SDI as an emergency second supplier.

      • You're wasting your breath (and so am I but WTF). Facts and reason mean nothing to the anti-Musk constituency. Start quoting facts and they'll just claim you're spreading fake news.

        The big three is no longer three and would be down to one if GM hadn't been given several times more money than the total received by Musk from the government over all time - not to mention the massive subsidies of the oil industry which includes the cost of multiple wars over the last few decades.

        Just looking at Tesla's balance

  • I assumed when he made the boast that it would be 100 days from the signing of a contract, or that there'd be an allowance for shipping times to Australia and possibly other 'fudge factors'.

    I'm now assuming instead that there was a huge loss involved here in order to move and install the required hardware in such a short time, just to prove the point it was possible and would actually work, and thus make future sales more likely.

    • I assumed when he made the boast that it would be 100 days from the signing of a contract, or that there'd be an allowance for shipping times to Australia and possibly other 'fudge factors'.

      I'm now assuming instead that there was a huge loss involved here in order to move and install the required hardware in such a short time, just to prove the point it was possible and would actually work, and thus make future sales more likely.

      You never know - maybe he was so confident of the contract that he had parts shipped before the signing, possibly he had parts already in Australia during the signing.

      As a PR move it was actually pretty good.

  • Any time anyone challenges major economic interests, in this case the electric utilities equipment industries, big oil, big coal, or any other financer of the global warming denial PR biz, arseholes will come out of the woodwork. Big pharma has done it to small innovators that don't want to be bought out. And others too numerous to mention.

  • The batteries were sitting around waiting for cars to be built so why not put them to use instead. By the time that car production gets ramped up more batteries will have been made.

