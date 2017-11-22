Samsung's Galaxy S9 Will Appear At CES In January, Says Report (venturebeat.com) 9
According to VentureBeat, Samsung is planning to show off its next-generation Galaxy S9 and S9+ smartphones at January's Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. Some of the information about the devices will be shared at CES, but Samsung is still apparently holding an official launch event in March, as it did this past year for the Galaxy S8 and S8+. From the report: Codenamed Star 1 and Star 2 -- and going by model numbers SM-G960 and SM-G965 -- the S9 and S9+ will feature the same 5.8-inch and 6.2-inch curved-edge Super AMOLED "Infinity" displays, respectively, as their predecessors. While no specific processor was mentioned, it is said to employ 10-nanometer fabrication techniques, which is highly suggestive of the upcoming Snapdragon 845 from Qualcomm (and likely a similar Exynos model for some regions). Besides a bigger screen, the S9+ will reportedly offer more RAM (6GB versus 4GB) and a second rear camera, similar to the Note8. Both models pack 64GB of internal storage, supplemented by a microSD slot, and both leave the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack intact. Regardless of rear camera configuration, both phones orient the elements on the back of the device vertically -- with the fingerprint sensor on the bottom, in acknowledgement of one of the most frequent complaints about all three of Samsung's 2017 flagship handsets. Another change that's sure to be well-received is the addition of AKG stereo speakers. Finally, Samsung plans to introduce a backward-compatible DeX docking station that situates the phones flat and utilizes the screens as either a touchpad or a virtual keyboard.
Re: (Score:1)
It'll burst onto the scene, torch the competition, spark interest, fire up the imagination, get sizzling reviews, melt hearts, and generate heated discussions.
Headphone JAck (Score:3)
and both leave the 3.5-millimeter headphone jack intact
I really hope Samsung holds onto the headphone jack long past the S9. One might consider it a small detail, but my non-fanboy Apple and Pixel users remain frustrated as heck about the removal of this feature from those platforms (fanboys of course defend the decision).
I have two friends this month who moved from Apple to Samsung strictly because of the absence of the jack.
Re: (Score:2)
you make good points.
but just to make clear, choice is not limited to "apple" or "samsung". together they do not make even 50 % of market.