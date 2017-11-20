Uber Expands Driverless-Car Push With Deal For 24,000 Volvos (bloomberg.com) 30
Uber agreed to buy 24,000 sport utility vehicles from Volvo to form a fleet of driverless autos. According to Bloomberg, "The XC90s, priced from $46,900 at U.S. dealers, will be delivered from 2019 to 2021 in the first commercial purchase by a ride-hailing provider." Uber will add its own sensors and software to permit pilot-less driving. From the report: Uber's order steps up efforts to replace human drivers, the biggest cost in its on-demand taxi service. The autonomous fleet is small compared with the more than 2 million people who drive for Uber but reflects dedication to the company's strategy of developing self-driving cars. "This new agreement puts us on a path toward mass-produced, self-driving vehicles at scale," Jeff Miller, Uber's head of auto alliances, told Bloomberg News. "The more people working on the problem, we'll get there faster and with better, safer, more reliable systems."
2021? Maybe. (Score:2)
I don't see self-driving cars without a "check driver" being legal in any (US) city where rideshare is popular by 2019 (in a year and 2 months). Still a lot of unanswered questions:
(1) How to get them to deal with snow
(2) Cyclists/pedestrians -- none of which behave like normal vehicles obeying traffic laws exactly.
(3) Construction areas
They also currently require very detailed mapping to work -- any truly autonomous vehicle should be able to take info from GPS, a general map of the street network, visu
Re: (Score:2)
Not to mention whom to hit in a pinch. The child crossing the street, the ambulance, a lamp post, or the school bus?
The obstacles are legal as well as engineering -- the above is a valid question. Humans can be assigned responsibility as the courts see fit. Autonomous cars will need specific rules of some type.
Also, why Volvo XC-90s? Seems a waste to have a 300 hp guzzle-wagon in an application that will primarily require it to obey traffic laws in a city religiously. Better off with Priuses or even st
Re: (Score:2)
In the first case, you brake, how many times have you had to make that decision in traffic and what would you do? In the few cases I've been in life-threatening situations in car, I try to brake first and then aim for the lightest/smallest object or anywhere that has more open space - you don't really get to think about the repercussions of a moral decision when your car is doing 360's on a frozen highway.
Most likely because Volvo is the only manufacturer that seems to actually working on useful sensors in
Re: (Score:2)
Whatever happens, happens, and the courts ascribe liability -- to the driver. The little guy, generally with shallow pockets.
The equation changes when large companies with deep pockets need to make that decision ahead of time, and they (or their insurers) take over liability.
Re: (Score:2)
Quick, count the last times you have ever run into a child crossing the street while an ambulance was bearing down on you with a school bus?
Whom to hit in a pinch? A celebrity, an asteroid, a school bus full of nuns or a tumble weed in downtown NYC?
Re: (Score:2)
No, but I've been in the following situation.
(1) hit the deer, possibly damaging my car and ending up with a buck through the windshield
(2) cross the center line on a hill with poor visibility.
Re: (Score:2)
So what did you do?
Because as a human you're slow, you think you only had those 2 options.
Hard brake and swerve to the right onto the shoulder and only take out a front quarter panel.
Hard brake and avoid the hit completely since it didn't waste an extra half a second to decide. Brake 3 wheels and accelerate one and have the car whip around the buck. Feather brake & accelerator to time no collision.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
1. What did you chose to do?
2. Why would an autonomous car make a worse decision than a human?
3. It's a strawman because you made the decision based on very limited data and sample rate. It's a scenario that the car would have avoided completely. The car would have seen the deer on FLIR or LIDAR. The car would have had more reaction time to stop completely.
Re: (Score:2)
They also currently require very detailed mapping to work -- any truly autonomous vehicle should be able to take info from GPS, a general map of the street network, visual/IR/mmWave sensors, and street markings/signs in order to operate safely. Details of roads change too frequently (by the hour, sometimes) to be reliable.
This is one of the problems of GPS maps. None of them can take construction work and the chance of a possible road-closure and/or detour into consideration, much less deal with the fact that there may be no right/left turn in some intersections at different times of the day.
All this information needs to be updated constantly.
Re: (Score:2)
My GPS system does get live traffic updates including road closures and detours. There's this thing called cell phone modems, they allow you to exchange data on mobile devices.
Re: (Score:2)
No -- it gets updates as they're updated, not as they happen.
Also, how detailed will the info the cars hold be? Example -- I grew up in a town that flooded. One underpass had a dip in the road that could hold 3 to 4 feet of water, more than enough to stop a car and possibly harm the occupants.
Would an autonomous car stop at any amount of water detected on a road? (Not necessarily correct.) Would it try to drive through? (Not correct either.) Will it know the depth of the bridge and the flooding behavi
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Driving in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple.
Running a steam engine in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple: 1600s.
Running an internal combustion engine in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple: Late 1800s.
Flying an airplane in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple: Early 1900s.
Driving a horseless carriage in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple: Early 1900s.
Communicating over wireless in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple: Early 1900s.
Running a computer in anything but perfect conditions isn't simple: Mid 1900s
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
(1) How to get them to deal with snow
Why does every self-driving car denier tout this out as "IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN" evidence?
Humans can drive on snow with 2 EM sensors that are limited to the 'visible spectrum' and an IMU that gets messed up rather easily? Especially when on snow?
With the range of sensors and their sampling rate I expect them to be much, much better on snow.
Where is the business case for this $1B+ purchase? (Score:2)
I think it's great that Uber is investing all this money into creating an autonomous driving fleet but I don't see how this will make money for the company in the long (not to mention the short) term. Along with the $1B+ for the Volvos at list price I think it would be fair to add at least another $1B for sensors and software.
So how does this make sense for a company that $6.6B as of June (https://venturebeat.com/2017/08/23/uber-is-still-burning-cash-at-a-rate-of-2-billion-a-year/) and is burning cash at a
Re: (Score:2)
I suspect this isn't being paid for right now -- more of an option to buy at a specific price/quantity over time.
This being said, when the economy goes sour (not if, but when -- we're overdue for a recession), a lot of tech firms will burn through their cash, crash, and burn.
Re: (Score:2)
Uber's market cap is about 50 billion. A 2% move is a cool billion.
That said: If they aren't completely autonomous and require an 'emergency human', they will move the stock a lot more than 2%, but not in the direction they want.
If I was Uber, I'd try and get Volvo to accept stock for the mall utility vehicles, or carry the note in Volvo financial (don't know if it exists).
Obligatory (Score:2)
Jokes about Volvo drivers
Re: (Score:2)
Staid, conservative types.
:)
If only Volvos were still dirt-simple, solidly reliable, and child's play to fix, as well as capable of running to 300,000 miles.
Any Volvo made after the mid-2000s is just an iDevice with wheels and an engine. Ugh.
Re: (Score:2)
Non driving slowpoke hippies. All in piuses now.
Re: (Score:1)