Amazon Launches a Cloud Service For US Intelligence Agencies

Posted by msmash
Amazon Web Services on Monday introduced cloud service for the CIA and other members of the U.S. intelligence community. From a report: The launch of the so-called AWS Secret Region comes six years after AWS introduced GovCloud, its first data center region for public sector customers. AWS has since announced plans to expand GovCloud. The new Secret Region signals interest in using AWS from specific parts of the U.S. government. In 2013 news outlets reported on a $600 million contract between AWS and the CIA. That event singlehandledly helped Amazon in its effort to sign up large companies to use its cloud, whose core services have been available since 2006.

  • Why not just post all our Top Secret documents on Twitter where all enemies of the U.S. can find them easily? Would be cheaper and about as secure as any gods-be-damned 'cloud service'! Since when do U.S. Intelligence agencies, or ANY government agency for that matter, not hosting their own data!?

  • Look, we've been using your secure cloud services to get intel on US "secure" communications for years, now you want to encourage it even more?

    Oh, and lock down those cloud backups, they let us triangulate your physical access points. It's like 360 degree 24/7/365 at Mar-a-Lago with only a 0.5 second delay.

  • And thus the biggest honeypot for security professionals was born...

  • Got to read between the lines on this one.

    US GOVERNMENT, Looking completely inept, while at the same time being incredibly clever just out of sight.

  • Thats the only thing I come can up with. With all the things he's doing to undermine the US makes you wonder whos trump card is really being played.

