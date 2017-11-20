The Secret to Tech's Next Big Breakthroughs? Stacking Chips (wsj.com) 68
Christopher Mims, writing for the Wall Street Journal: A funny thing is happening to the most basic building blocks of nearly all our devices. Microchips, which are usually thin and flat, are being stacked like pancakes (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled). Chip designers -- now playing with depth, not just length and width -- are discovering a variety of unexpected dividends in performance, power consumption and capabilities. Without this technology, the Apple Watch wouldn't be possible. Nor would the most advanced solid-state memory from Samsung, artificial-intelligence systems from Nvidia and Google, or Sony's crazy-fast next-gen camera. Think of this 3-D stacking as urban planning. Without it, you have sprawl -- microchips spread across circuit boards, getting farther and farther apart as more components are needed. But once you start stacking chips, you get a silicon cityscape, with everything in closer proximity.
The advantage is simple physics: When electrons have to travel long distances through copper wires, it takes more power, produces heat and reduces bandwidth. Stacked chips are more efficient, run cooler and communicate across much shorter interconnections at lightning speed, says Greg Yeric, director of future silicon technology for ARM Research, part of microchip design firm ARM.
This was thought of a long time ago and experimented with, but the real problem with it was heat.
No, it wasn't. You can run them at lower power and therefore generate less heat. The issue is that lithographic techniques don't let you get more than a few layers thick before the negative f-theta lenses employed are out of focus. You end up needing nano-positioning stages along the Z-axis, which as a matter of necessity means you need nano-positioning stages along at least 3 corners of a wafer, and along the X/Y (separate from the galvanometers or nanoactuated mirrors behind the negative f-theta lens) in order to keep the wafer aligned in the plane projected by the negative f-theta lens (just forget about doing this stuff with masks without using similarly complex alignment methods on both the wafer and the mask holder.)
The real 'breakthrough' and 'innovation' is being down to the 10nm scale, and other lower-power options, enabling silicon to run cooler yet at faster speeds.
No, it isn't. Scaling down allows you to run at lower power for higher frequencies, but you could just as easily reduce the frequency of the chip to spend less power. You end up getting less out of it, but not in terms of FLOPS/Watt - it's just that we focus on the FLOPS aspect more than the Wattage. Scaling along the Z axis has been the issue for a long time, you just can't do it with things in the nanometer range without absurdly complex chip fabrication equipment and effectively building 1 chip at a time (with a lithographic mask you can make hundreds or thousands of ICs at the same time because the Z axis changes relatively little across the X and Y axis, but when you're talking about building a little tower suddenly you have to deal with a host of changes.) To use the building analogy: you can tilt a 1-story building 5, even 15 degrees, and still drop a rock above a room to land on the roof of that room without knowing anything beyond the X and Y coordinate of the room relative to the floorplan - if you try the same thing on the 40th floor of a skyscraper tilted at even 1 degree you aren't going to be anywhere near it, you'll just hit an exterior wall several stories down.
The issue is that lithographic techniques don't let you get more than a few layers thick before the negative f-theta lenses employed are out of focus
They aren't making 3D chips. They are making regular chips, and then stack the dies directly on top of each other.
I donâ(TM)t think he was trying to show off his intelligence. Anytime somebody introduces some science or engineering there is always an idiot (you, in this case) who thinks that person is showing off.
I guess you voted for Trump?
Yeah, just what I was thinking- Secret from 1995 maybe. I remember "upgrading" 8 bit computers this way, of course, not internal to the package.
If you somehow could come up with good cooling in the package itself though, it would work.
Cray made it work (Score:2)
this was how the processors in the X-MP were made... two chips stacked. ran into a former Chippewa Falls worker, 2000-ish, who had a dud he's kept in a matchbox. I touched it. and it didn't file any charges....
Re:Not really a new idea (Score:4, Interesting)
Indeed. I spent part of my doctoral work trying to understand the heat issues and trying to come up with solutions. Fundamentally, heat extraction is a surface-area process, whereas heat generation is a bulk process. Thus as you start to increase the thickness of the material, the heat, in general, goes up with the volume, or r^3, but the cooling capacity goes up with the surface, or r^2. If you start from an approximately planar structure, for a while, this is OK, but very quickly you run into trouble. The situation does not scale indefinitely without uncontrolled temperature rise.
One way of mitigating the issue when you are using a cooling fluid is to make the 3D structure porous, and flow the fluid through the device. We did just that. If relying on convection, you can fill the chip carrier with cooling fluid, and make a series of towers instead. We found the thermal latency was too slow for most applications in that case, but there were lots of assumptions that might have been incorrect for a specific situation.
If you are willing to flow coolant, then the obvious way to make it scale is to create a branched structure, not unlike blood vessels, where there is a central macroscopic pump that circulates the coolant through a network of finer and finer tubes until the heat has been extracted, and then through the inverse network of thicker and thicker tubes until you get back to the pump (and external cooling mechanism). Nature has this sort of arrangement all over the place.
My conclusion was that fundamentally 3D structures were going to have limited applicability without active cooling unless someone discovered the equivalent of room-temperature superconductivity for phonons (and thus heat) in an electrical semiconductor.
In 1991, to be exact [wordpress.com].
Benefits: 3D circuits (with the extra potential complexity that implies), smaller chip for the same complexity (with reduced signal distance and heat generation)
Drawback: Getting heat out of the chip as only the outer layers will be next to a heat sink. Then again, we're talking 3D here... maybe they'll figure out how to weave a mesh of tiny heat pipes around the circuits.
...with the extra potential complexity that implies...
High density routing on circuit boards is also complex.
Re: Benefits and drawbacks (Score:1)
How long until little bits of data on their Lightcycles start causing trouble?
How long until little bits of data on their Lightcycles start causing trouble?
End Of Line.
Got a bit of a runny nose this morning.
Thanks for asking.
https://beagleboard.org/beagleboard
In my EE grad class in 1998, we discussed chip stacking. Given the 2D manufacturing tech at the time (where chips are designed and manufactured in 2D then cut and seated in a larger housing), the biggest issue was literally how to bridge the 3rd dimension. Any imperfection in the wafer would mean an uneven seat when stacked. You have heat dissipation issues, which means a limitation in clock speed. And the simple act of aligning the layers at nm distances wasn't possible at the time. To get around this
It would revolutionize the industry, but there are a ton of technical issues to overcome.
Well, since it appears to be being done right now, presumably technology has moved on since your EE grad class in 1988?
Re: (Score:2)
It would revolutionize the industry, but there are a ton of technical issues to overcome.
Well, since it appears to be being done right now, presumably technology has moved on since your EE grad class in 1988?
Since he never said anything to the contrary, presumably you were more interested in trying to sound superior rather than learning about the past challenges from those who lived them.
Re:Many issues (Score:4, Interesting)
Here's an image:
http://electronicpackaging.asm... [asme.org]
As you can see, there's no need for nanometer alignment. Small imperfections aren't a problem either.
Even the humble MicroSDXC card uses 16 stacked dies. And have done since 2014
https://arstechnica.com/gadget... [arstechnica.com]
To boost capacity, SanDisk said in a statement that it had "developed an innovative proprietary technique that allows for 16 memory die to be vertically stacked," and each memory die is "shaved to be thinner than a strand of hair." The new card will be available exclusively through Amazon.com and BestBuy.com initially, and as a Class 10 SD card it offers minimum read and write speeds of 10 megabytes per second. This should be sufficient for recording 1080p video, according to the SD Association's speed ratings.
Re: (Score:2)
There are plenty of applications where the chips are already very low power, so stacking doesn't cause heat problems.
Isn't that the magical breakthrough that made cyberdyne so much money?
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/DGQlYCFT7d0/maxresdefault.jpg [ytimg.com]
"T800 brain chip, edition number 171, Asian Edition"
Wow. Even the machines are racist.
Memory crystals, full 3-D storage. The Future. You heard it here first.
Your physics teacher once explained this to you by pointing out that water molecules don't need to travel from the faucet all the way through the hose for water to come out when you open the faucet. The molecules that enter the hose push the molecules that are already in there out the other end almost instantly. The drift velocity of electrons is on the order of millimeters per hour. The signal however travels as a wave at roughly 200000 kilometers per second, two thirds of the speed of light in vacuum.
One of the bigger issues is that surface area to volume really drops, so will likely have multiple heat sinks with microtubes built in between chips to carry off heat.
Re: (Score:2)
One of the bigger issues is that surface area to volume really drops
You can make plenty of useful applications by stacking 2 or 3 layers, for instance stacking RAM and Flash on top of a CPU to take advantage of wide buses, and different technologies. Think smart phones and low power gadgets, not stacking a dozen i7 CPUs on top of each other.
Mobile SOCs have been stacked package on package for ages.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
The Apple A8 is a package on package (PoP) 64-bit system-on-a-chip (SoC) designed by Apple and manufactured by TSMC.
Package on Package, as the name suggests, is stacking packaged chips. There's a good diagram here
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Something like a MicroSDXC chip is bare dies stacked together. Good photo of the die stack.
https://www.anandtech.com/show... [anandtech.com]
While SanDisk didn't release any details of the internals, it's pretty safe to assume that the 512GB Extreme PRO consists of 32 x 128Gbit (16GB) dies. The photo above is from SanDisk's 2014 Investor Day presentation where the company claimed that it has the technology for a 32-die SDXC card and with the Extreme PRO the technology has made it into the retail. Since SanDisk/Toshiba doesn't have a 256Gbit NAND die (nobody has one in mass production yet), the only way to achieve 512GB is through a 32-die stack. SanDisk hasn't specified whether the NAND is MLC or TLC, but given that it is a high-end product I'm guessing it is MLC based.
NAND flash chips do it too
https://www.pcper.com/reviews/... [pcper.com]
This prototype Toshiba flash part has 16 (!) layers of 32 Gbit 34nm flash, adding up to a whopping 64GB in a single package.
https://archive.fo/Af3EZ [archive.fo]
By Christopher Mims
Nov. 19, 2017 9:00 a.m. ET
A funny thing is happening to the most basic building blocks of nearly all our devices. Microchips, which are usually thin and flat, are being stacked like pancakes.
Chip designers-now playing with depth, not just length and width-are discovering a variety of unexpected dividends in performance, power consumption and capabilities.
Without this technology, the Apple Watch wouldn't be possible. Nor would the most advanced solid-state memory fr
People have been doing that [infinetivity.com] for a while now.
How about components embedded inside the PCB ?
https://www.electronicproducts... [electronicproducts.com]
Seriously, they always knew that this would be far more practical in terms of power and efficiency for silicon based circuits than putting everything on a flat die. The reason they didn't do so wasn't because they didn't know it would be any better, it was because it wasn't really feasible from a cost-gain perspective.
I asked my shop teacher in school during an section on electronics about this back in the 1980's, and he told me back then that the only reason they didn't already make 3d integrated circu
