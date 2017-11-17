Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


'Robots Are Not Taking Over,' Says Head of UN Body of Autonomous Weapons (theguardian.com) 16

Posted by BeauHD from the sleep-easy dept.
An anonymous reader writes: Robots are not taking over the world," the diplomat leading the first official talks on autonomous weapons assured on Friday, seeking to head off criticism over slow progress towards restricting the use of so-called "killer robots." The United Nations was wrapping up an initial five days of discussions on weapons systems that can identify and destroy targets without human control, which experts say will soon be battle ready. "Ladies and gentlemen, I have news for you: the robots are not taking over the world. Humans are still in charge," said India's disarmament ambassador, Amandeep Gill, who chaired the CCW meeting. "I think we have to be careful in not emotionalizing or dramatizing this issue," he told reporters in response to criticism about the speed of the conference's work. Twenty-two countries, mostly those with smaller military budgets and lesser technical knowhow, have called for an outright ban, arguing that automated weapons are by definition illegal as every individual decision to launch a strike must be made by a human. Gill underscored that banning killer robots, or even agreement on rules, remained a distant prospect.

  • Translation: (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Robots are taking over.

    That is precisely what a killer robot would say. By the time people figure out there is a problem, it is too late and SkyNet has taken over.

  • Technically true, but ... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So what he really means is that the people who control the back doors in the autonomous weapons are taking over.

    Funny how context and what isn't said, can impart so much information.

  • I Am afraid I Can't do that."

  • So they took five days to figure this out, eh? I bet the restaurants during the conference were fantastic. Let's take a look at what the conference really decided: the need for an even better and longer conference next year.

    He said countries are likely to meet on the issue again for two weeks next year for further discussions focused on how autonomous weapons work and how their use should be controlled.

    "I am very happy with the start we made," he said.

    It is at this point I am reminded of Blazing Saddle

  • Twenty-two countries, mostly those with smaller military budgets and lesser technical knowhow, have called for an outright ban, arguing that automated weapons are by definition illegal as every individual decision to launch a strike must be made by a human.

    A bunch of nobodies are not going to convince the superpowers to agree. The EU, US, UK, China, Russia will not accept being told that they cannot develop the military technologies that they decide they need. Nuclear, chemical, biological... still got em.

    • SuperpowerS, plural? There have only been two superpowers, the USA and USSR, and one of them is in the grave. It is on this occasion that I am reminded of one of the finest actors of all of film, Andre the Giant, who said: "You keep using that word. I do not think it means what you think it means."
  • The contractors just took the funding and spent it on parties, gifts, holidays and home renovations?
    So builders of UAV, USV, UGS, UMS grants just did nothing for the past years?
    No more thinking about the Unmanned Systems Integrated Roadmap?
    "Pentagon Issues 25-Year Unmanned Systems Roadmap" (January 3, 2014)
    https://www.ainonline.com/avia... [ainonline.com]

