Walmart Says It's Preordered 15 of Tesla' New Semi Trucks

Soon after Tesla unveiled its new electric Semi Truck and Roadster 2.0, Walmart says it has preordered 15 of the trucks. The Verge notes that the deal was "likely in the works before Tesla unveiled its new truck to the public." From the report: The pilot is planned for the U.S. and Canada. Five of the preordered vehicles will be for Walmart's U.S. business, and 10 will be for its Canadian routes, the company said. Walmart's fleet has about 6,000 trucks. "We have a long history of testing new technology -- including alternative-fuel trucks -- and we are excited to be among the first to pilot this new heavy-duty electric vehicle," the company said in a statement. "We believe we can learn how this technology performs within our supply chain, as well as how it could help us meet some of our long-term sustainability goals, such as lowering emissions." Musk said the truck would enter production in 2019. JB Hunt Transport Services, a 56-year-old company based in Arkansas, also reserved "multiple" new Tesla trucks as well.

  • Walmart has money to burn because they don't actually buy inventory until its sold at the register/cart level. Every other business faces requirement for predictable delivery on capital equipment purchases, largely because it all must be put into use quickly to break even as an option to better than the alternatives.

  • Why do so many people hate Tesla? For fucks sake they are trying you gotta give them credit for that. Better than sitting around trolling on slashdot. Anytime they do something, out come the haters hoping they fail. You guys are happy with Ford, GM, and I guess Mack trucks? A Mack truck from 1970 is hardly changed from 2017 ..ok they added a cup holder .. nobody has a problem with that?

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      I have mixed feelings about Tesla.

      On the one hand, the technology is cool, the cars are amazing and Musk has done more than any other individual to push electric vehicles forward. I might buy a Model X next year, in fact.

      On the other hand, Tesla is selling full self driving as an option ($3000) to be delivered by firmware update at some indeterminate point in the future. They already massively exaggerated what their current Autopilot can do, their current AP2.0/2.5 hardware hasn't even reached feature parit

    • Hate Tesla? Or Musk? I dunno about hate. I think the fanbois who are trying to hold him us some kind of real life Tony Stark are silly. As far as I know he's just an idea man and doesn't have any real engineering creds. I don't believe he could build his way out of wet paper bag – he hires people to do that for him.

      He got lucky wrt getting rich and I'm glad he's putting that money to good use.

      I don't think he's winning any brownie points with the way he's dealing with labor issues at the Tesla factory

    • Don't know about specific people, but they seem to be disrupting a lot of entrenched industries.

      Traditional car manufacturers, car dealerships, oil and coal producers and users, automotive manufacturing unions, possible driving jobs in the future, the list goes on.
      I'm sure at least some of those industries are happy to spend a few million in lobbying and astroturfing, convincing workers their jobs are at risk, riling up people who think anything having to do with 'renewable energy' is a vast liberal conspir

  • I just don't get why everybody seems to think trucks can only be used for +1000 miles runs.

      by Jzanu ( 668651 )
      Large capacity trucks require large service areas with repeating need up to capacity or smaller modes are cheaper. Distribution centers and cross-docking stations are required before trucks can be loaded for deliveries, and the path for delivery is managed carefully to coordinate with loading. Using LTL wastes space and is only effective in narrow circumstances for perishable goods, etc. Better then to use vans and cars for delivery in short trips to minimize total costs.

