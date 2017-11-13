China Overtakes US In Latest Top 500 Supercomputer List

Become a fan of Slashdot on Facebook

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Enterprise Cloud News: The release of the semiannual Top 500 Supercomputer List is a chance to gauge the who's who of countries that are pushing the boundaries of high-performance computing. The most recent list, released Monday, shows that China is now in a class by itself. China now claims 202 systems within the Top 500, while the United States -- once the dominant player -- tumbles to second place with 143 systems represented on the list. Only a few months ago, the U.S. had 169 systems within the Top 500 compared to China's 160. The growth of China and the decline of the United States within the Top 500 has prompted the U.S. Department of Energy to doll out $258 million in grants to several tech companies to develop exascale systems, the next great leap in HPC. These systems can handle a billion billion calculations a second, or 1 exaflop. However, even as these physical machines grow more and more powerful, a good portion of supercomputing power is moving to the cloud, where it can be accessed by more researchers and scientists, making the technology more democratic.

  Not just super computing...

    by l0n3s0m3phr34k on Monday November 13, 2017 @07:24PM
    They are also planning on becoming #1 in quantum computing, radio astronomy, and plans in the work to build the next huge super collider. Meanwhile, in the USA, we are planning on giving rich trust-fund babies even more money they didn't earn, cutting back on our education, and appointing people who hate science to run science-based federal departments.

    Re:

      by Tablizer

      They are also planning on becoming #1 [in many fields] Meanwhile, in the USA, we are planning on giving rich trust-fund babies even more money they didn't earn

      The rich spend boat-loads of money convincing the population that trickle-down either works, or would work if we reach a sufficient level of tax breaks and deregulation. So far this bribery, I mean investment, appears to be paying off because at least half the country accepts it.

  • Unless the researchers have a steady need for the computations, moving work to the cloud makes more sense. Why build a multi-million dollar facility when you can just rent the computers for a day or two for your computation? My guess is the list looks different if the data centers built by Amazon, Google, Microsoft, etc. are factored in.

  • The 20th century was dominated by the USA. The 19th century was dominated by the United Kingdom. It looks rather likely (as demonstrated by this story) that the 21st century will be dominated by China. Can we find other nice clean examples?
    I suggest:
    16th century Spain (on the back of New World gold and silver)

    Anything earlier than this is well short of global impact, due to lack of communications (particularly between the Americas and the rest of the world)
    13th century Mongolia
    8th century expansion of Isla

    • I remember when people kept bleating that Japan was going to take over the world. Whatever happened to Japan?
  • This will change now that Donald Trump is president. If it doesn't I'm sure he'll blame someone else.

  • Should we really be worried about this? Maybe it's heresy here; but what are they doing with these systems? Are the Chinese using them to solve problems that are more interesting and important, or are they just using them to build prestige? Does it really say anything about the country, or are these systems just the computing equivalent of Dubai skyscrapers? Dubai is blowing us away in the skyscraper dept., but I don't want to live there. China might blow us away in flops on these computers, but if the

