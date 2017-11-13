Solar Companies Are Scrambling to Find a Critical Raw Material (bloomberg.com) 34
Solar manufacturers are being battered by higher costs and smaller margins, after an unexpected shortage of a critical raw material. From a report, shared by an anonymous reader: Prices of polysilicon, the main component of photovoltaic cells, spiked as much as 35 percent in the past four months after environmental regulators in China shut down several factories. That's driving up production costs as panel prices continue to decline, and dragging down earnings for manufacturers in China, the world's biggest supplier. "There's just not enough polysilicon in China," said Carter Driscoll, an analyst who covers solar companies for FBR & Co. "If prices don't come down, it will crush margins."
The market corrects (Score:3)
If the processing becomes profitable enough then factories will open up, perhaps outside of China. The finance situation has made poly-Si briefly (and artificially) cheap. If there is demand then people will pay more and investment can start again. Right now it's just too cheap to bother investing in a factory.
Re: (Score:3)
Your economics are false because they work if you only count the return on excess solar power production, rather than replacement of grid power. In general a solar system will reduce your daytime power cost. They do this at the full retail price the power company charges. If you can't sell power back to the grid AND you can't store power for night-time use economically, then you lose out on your night-time power costs. But not day-time.
Solar lease has poor economics where it is not possible to sell power to
Re: (Score:2)
It sounds like the factories were shut down for being too polluting.
In China.
Are you sure the processing can be done in a clean, let alone profitable, way?
Re: (Score:3)
I bet Silicor really regrets not building their new Iceland plant (they backed out because the price of polysilicon just couldn't support it). They had a really cool technology; I wouldn't support the building of an old-fashioned silicon producer near me (we have a couple in the country; they're pretty terrible), but I supported them. Basically it's based around aluminum alloying; they dissolve impure silicon in aluminum, then cool it (settling it out as flakes, which they skim), then etching away residua
Re: (Score:2)
But at least you got a Costco instead.
So essentially.... (Score:1)
The absolute MURDER of the environment by Chinese industry to make cheap toasters (solar cells this time around) has finally caught up with the market in a negative fashion. Who would have thought eventually they would care about all the dead children?
Self inflicted. (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"environmental regulators in China" (Score:3, Interesting)
How horrific does the pollution from a plant have to be before regulators in China shut it down? It really makes you wonder how much pollution from this process was being overlooked.
Re: (Score:1)
China has been cracking down and cleaning up since the late 2000's. You're expecting pristine lakes that turned to a pool of black sludge to turn back to a pristine lake over night and the policies to catch up that fast as well?
Re: (Score:1)
More like, I wasn't expecting China to be doing any real cracking down at all so the closures come as a bit of a surprise to me (though a sign that perhaps the efforts are getting more real).
The Chinese Killed The Market In The First Place (Score:3, Interesting)
6 years back I was working on a project for a polysilicon plant in the USA, it got shelved and the plant never built when the Chinese started flooding the market with cheap silicon. If this new development keeps up I wonder if the company that was going to build that plant will attempt to restart the project where it left off as most of the engineering design was already done.
Looks good for US and EU factories (Score:1)
I'm pretty sure the surviving ones are able to produce within even more stringent regulations.
Sounds like a perfec fir for (Score:2)
Mexico.
Cheap labor, and if there are any environmental concerns, a coupe pesos in the right pockets makes it all good...
Minor deviations (Score:1)
Firstly, the raw material needed to produce semiconductor grade polysilicon (and monocrystalline silicon) is just quartzite (aka silicon dioxide, aka sand), one of the most abundant materials in the earth's crust. So with that in mind, this isn't a situation like the rare-earth metals where china is literally sitting on the needed raw ore to produce the higher quality materials. We have the raw material in excess (as most countries do) and all we really need are the c
The Invisible Hand self-corrects (Score:1)
In the absence of artificial scarcity (diamonds) or collusion or import/export limits (supply), the market will establish a reasonable price level.
I wouldn't worry.
The problem is mostly for the profit margins of the suppliers and intermediaries.
Re: (Score:1)
A highly purified material (Score:2)
In CHINA (Score:2)
So it's time for Perovskite solar cells? (Score:2)
Washington State Polysilicon (Score:2)
The solar LIE (Score:1)
California Virtue Signaling (Score:2)
No reason it couldn't be done in Silicon Valley.
Only problem is California likes to shift its pollution to other countries and states so they can maintain the illusion of being green.
We just ignore the fact that it REALLY runs on coal powered electricity from Utah and solar cells from China.