Input Devices

Ask Slashdot: Which Laptop Has The Best Keyboard? 25

Posted by EditorDavid from the keeping-up-with-keypresses dept.
Slashdot reader Rock21k is thinking of replacing an old laptop. But... All newer laptops seem to have wide spacing between the keyboard keys, which I hate... At one time, this used to be for consumer laptops but most major companies have done it for business laptops as well... Probably over time I might get used to it, but definitely not the first choice. I understand I can use an external keyboard but that defeats the purpose of a laptop! Do you also hate wide spacing between keyboard keys? Which brand do you find least annoying? Leave your best answers in the comments. Which laptop has the best keyboard?

  • 2016 MacBook Pro! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Itâ(TM)s terrible.

    • All the latest Apple laptops have bad keyboards, really. Bad to use, bad engineering, lots of problems.

      The last good Apple laptop keyboards are on the 2015 MacBook Pro (still available) and the MacBook Air.

  • Wide spaced keys are closer to a desktop keyboard layout.
    Manufacturers consider this a feature, not a problem.
    The smaller the laptop, the tighter the key spacing. If you want tight keys, you need to look at a small screen.
    Most wireless keyboards have tight key spacing. You might look at those.

  • I'm still waiting for a laptop with an ergonomically shaped keyboard (and a corresponding concave screen to match, so that you can close the lid ;) )

  • Best laptop keyboard is from 1995 (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:22AM (#55538541) Homepage Journal

    IBM ThinkPad 701c "butterfly" keyboard

  • For me, it's ThinkPad or nothing, just for the keyboard. I cannot stand modern laptop keyboards. I still use an X220 specifically for the keyboard, and greeted with great joy the news that there will soon be a new, classic-style ThinkPad release.

  • Studies made in Ã¾e olde typewriter era have shown that having a wider surface on top of the keys leads to more unintentional key presses.
    The standard surface width is 1/2" or 12 mm, and with standard width (what is usually meant when talking about "key spacing") being 3/4".

    I think that what Rock21k is actually referring to is what is called "island keys" or "chiclet" keys.
    I don't think that whether the keys' skirts are angled or go straight down matters that much. The problems are rather that chi

  • I like spacing between my keys personally since it helps reduce mistypes. Also, if the action mechanism is good, then accidentally hitting the edge of a key shouldn't trigger a stroke, so a little spacing helps in those cases as well.

    There are 4 things I find important in most keyboards I use. Travel, key face shape, spacing, and mechanism; in that order of importance for me. Travel and mechanism are closely related most of the time though, but mechanism affects the "feel of action-ing" the key and there is

  • bah (Score:2)

    by nomadic ( 141991 )

    I never understood why nobody ever made a laptop that replicated a desktop keyboard, exactly (well, get rid of the number pad, I don't care about that). Instead we get decades of cramped, uncomfortable keyboards. The worst being those obnoxious chiclet keyboards that those narcissistic hipsters at Apple somehow got the industry to jump on board re laptops (and even a lot of desktops nowadays).

