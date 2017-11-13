Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Ask Slashdot: Which Laptop Has The Best Keyboard?

Posted by EditorDavid
Slashdot reader Rock21k is thinking of replacing an old laptop. But... All newer laptops seem to have wide spacing between the keyboard keys, which I hate... At one time, this used to be for consumer laptops but most major companies have done it for business laptops as well... Probably over time I might get used to it, but definitely not the first choice. I understand I can use an external keyboard but that defeats the purpose of a laptop! Do you also hate wide spacing between keyboard keys? Which brand do you find least annoying? Leave your best answers in the comments. Which laptop has the best keyboard?

  • It's a Feature (Score:3)

    by chromaexcursion ( 2047080 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:15AM (#55538523)
    Wide spaced keys are closer to a desktop keyboard layout.
    Manufacturers consider this a feature, not a problem.
    The smaller the laptop, the tighter the key spacing. If you want tight keys, you need to look at a small screen.
    Most wireless keyboards have tight key spacing. You might look at those.

  • I'm still waiting for a laptop with an ergonomically shaped keyboard (and a corresponding concave screen to match, so that you can close the lid ;) )

  • Best laptop keyboard is from 1995 (Score:3)

    by OrangeTide ( 124937 ) on Monday November 13, 2017 @12:22AM (#55538541) Homepage Journal

    IBM ThinkPad 701c "butterfly" keyboard

  • For me, it's ThinkPad or nothing, just for the keyboard. I cannot stand modern laptop keyboards. I still use an X220 specifically for the keyboard, and greeted with great joy the news that there will soon be a new, classic-style ThinkPad release.

  • Studies made in Ã¾e olde typewriter era have shown that having a wider surface on top of the keys leads to more unintentional key presses.
    The standard surface width is 1/2" or 12 mm, and with standard width (what is usually meant when talking about "key spacing") being 3/4".

    I think that what Rock21k is actually referring to is what is called "island keys" or "chiclet" keys.
    I don't think that whether the keys' skirts are angled or go straight down matters that much. The problems are rather that chi

  • I like spacing between my keys personally since it helps reduce mistypes. Also, if the action mechanism is good, then accidentally hitting the edge of a key shouldn't trigger a stroke, so a little spacing helps in those cases as well.

    There are 4 things I find important in most keyboards I use. Travel, key face shape, spacing, and mechanism; in that order of importance for me. Travel and mechanism are closely related most of the time though, but mechanism affects the "feel of action-ing" the key and there is

  • bah (Score:1)

    by nomadic ( 141991 )

    I never understood why nobody ever made a laptop that replicated a desktop keyboard, exactly (well, get rid of the number pad, I don't care about that). Instead we get decades of cramped, uncomfortable keyboards. The worst being those obnoxious chiclet keyboards that those narcissistic hipsters at Apple somehow got the industry to jump on board re laptops (and even a lot of desktops nowadays).

  • The 25th anniversary ThinkPad. You'll pay more for it than you would a comparable machine, but it has a 2007 era ThinkPad keyboard rather than the more modern ThinkPad keyboards (the P50 and X1 Carbon have great keyboards, but without the travel of the 25th Anniversary). If keyboard is really important to you, go with that.
  • Not certain if the poster meant larger keys (like desktop keyboards) or larger gaps between keys. If the former, then it's a feature to mimic desktop spacing as much as possible. If the latter, I'm not sure what he means "wide" - on a real keyboard, the tops of the keys would have even wider gaps.

  • In my opinion, the best keyboard on any laptop computer was the Toshiba T1200 keyboard circa 1988. Very much like the IBM Selectric / M-series buckling spring switch keyboards - in a portable form factor. I have yet to find another laptop keyboard that can match the feel and speed of typing possible with that machine. You could beat hell out of it, and it would just keep going. You can read about the T1200 laptop and see images of it here. [wikipedia.org]

    In 1988 I was in college, and I want to say I was one of the f

  • I never use laptop keyboards. When I have to travel for business purpose (rarely, thank God!) I take a 10-keyless keyboard with me, and if that's not possible, yes I type on the laptop's keyboard if I have to.
    For all other cases I have a full sized keyboard connected to my laptop through a port replicator.

  • A desktop style keyboard is the "best" keyboard. If you really need a good one then you may as well bring a desktop keyboard with your laptop.

    Beyond that it comes down to personal preference and how you type. Just go into multiple computer stores and test different laptop models to see how you like the keyboards.

    In may ways this is like asking what the "best" car is without knowing anything about your personal preferences, style, usage, etc.

  • From PCWorld [pcworld.com], "The Predator 21 X features a full-height mechanical keyboard using Cherry MX brown switches. Acer isn't the first laptop maker to integrate full-height mechanical keys, of course, but it's a nice touch. The keys are individually RGB-lit, too. If you don't like the colored WASD keys, Acer includes more sedate black keys in the box." It's probably not the laptop you want, but that seems like the answer to your question in absence of additional constraints.

