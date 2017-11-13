Ask Slashdot: Which Laptop Has The Best Keyboard? 42
Slashdot reader Rock21k is thinking of replacing an old laptop. But... All newer laptops seem to have wide spacing between the keyboard keys, which I hate... At one time, this used to be for consumer laptops but most major companies have done it for business laptops as well... Probably over time I might get used to it, but definitely not the first choice. I understand I can use an external keyboard but that defeats the purpose of a laptop! Do you also hate wide spacing between keyboard keys? Which brand do you find least annoying? Leave your best answers in the comments. Which laptop has the best keyboard?
Re: (Score:2, Informative)
All the latest Apple laptops have bad keyboards, really. Bad to use, bad engineering, lots of problems.
The last good Apple laptop keyboards are on the 2015 MacBook Pro (still available) and the MacBook Air.
Re: (Score:1)
This is all very interesting. I actually found myself checking this comment thread to see if the current MBP keyboards would be listed in a positive way. It took me a few days to get used to, but typing on earlier MBPs now feels really uncomfortable.
Different strokes, I guess.
Re: 2016 MacBook Pro! (Score:2)
I second this. I hated the new MBP keyboard style. And I forced myself to get used to it since I do all of my development on OSX (now Mac OS), and with the new keyboards, the writing is on the wall. Penalty for the walled garden I suppose.
However, after using it for about a week almost exclusively, going back to the 2012 MBP I used to have is TERRIBLE! I couldnâ(TM)t believe how confounded my expectations were. I also ran through a typing test, and Iâ(TM)m faster on the new MBP vs the old one. Whe
Re: (Score:2)
The keyboard kind of gets better as it ages. I guess the mechanism gets smoother as it wears out...
Re: (Score:2)
The keyboard on my 760XL just plain sucks. No idea if it's pre-*30 Series or not.
Re: (Score:2)
The Thinkpad 25 (25th Anniversary) uses the old style keyboard. I'm tempted to get one but some of its other specs are a bit anemic, particularly the battery.
I will agree that Apple input devices, particularly on notebooks, are deeply shitty. Not enough key travel, comically overlarge trackpads and now no function keys. Any one of those things is a deal breaker in my opinion.
Re: (Score:2)
There are no good keyboards today, it's next to impossible to get a Keytronic keyboard today, especially non-US variants, and never for a laptop.
It's a Feature (Score:3)
Manufacturers consider this a feature, not a problem.
The smaller the laptop, the tighter the key spacing. If you want tight keys, you need to look at a small screen.
Most wireless keyboards have tight key spacing. You might look at those.
They're all bad (Score:2)
I'm still waiting for a laptop with an ergonomically shaped keyboard (and a corresponding concave screen to match, so that you can close the lid
;) )
Re: (Score:2)
Agreed. Thinkpads have the best keyboard and the best positioning device (=trackpoint), by far.
Re: (Score:2)
I have a Thinkpad through work. A few years ago they upgraded us to the newer versions with the chiclet-style keyboard. I thought I would hate it, but it actually isn't bad at all. Never thought I'd say that about one of those.
Yes, I was ready to hate the *30 series keyboards but turns out I... don't hate it. I even prefer it to my Corsair K70 at home. Haven't tried a more recent models, since I'm sticking to my X230.
Best laptop keyboard is from 1995 (Score:3)
IBM ThinkPad 701c "butterfly" keyboard
Re: Best laptop keyboard is from 1995 (Score:1)
They were sexy, but the edges flexed, something you could notice while typing.
I'd love to have my T42 keyboard back, though. That was pure magic.
Re: (Score:1)
Hopes we will get
Older ThinkPads (Score:2)
Spacing is good (Score:2)
Studies made in Ã¾e olde typewriter era have shown that having a wider surface on top of the keys leads to more unintentional key presses.
The standard surface width is 1/2" or 12 mm, and with standard width (what is usually meant when talking about "key spacing") being 3/4".
I think that what Rock21k is actually referring to is what is called "island keys" or "chiclet" keys.
I don't think that whether the keys' skirts are angled or go straight down matters that much. The problems are rather that chi
Key face shape (Score:2)
I like spacing between my keys personally since it helps reduce mistypes. Also, if the action mechanism is good, then accidentally hitting the edge of a key shouldn't trigger a stroke, so a little spacing helps in those cases as well.
There are 4 things I find important in most keyboards I use. Travel, key face shape, spacing, and mechanism; in that order of importance for me. Travel and mechanism are closely related most of the time though, but mechanism affects the "feel of action-ing" the key and there is
bah (Score:1)
I never understood why nobody ever made a laptop that replicated a desktop keyboard, exactly (well, get rid of the number pad, I don't care about that). Instead we get decades of cramped, uncomfortable keyboards. The worst being those obnoxious chiclet keyboards that those narcissistic hipsters at Apple somehow got the industry to jump on board re laptops (and even a lot of desktops nowadays).
25th anniversary ThinkPad (Score:2)
Spacing? (Score:2)
Toshiba T-1200 Keyboard (Score:2)
In my opinion, the best keyboard on any laptop computer was the Toshiba T1200 keyboard circa 1988. Very much like the IBM Selectric / M-series buckling spring switch keyboards - in a portable form factor. I have yet to find another laptop keyboard that can match the feel and speed of typing possible with that machine. You could beat hell out of it, and it would just keep going. You can read about the T1200 laptop and see images of it here. [wikipedia.org]
In 1988 I was in college, and I want to say I was one of the f
No laptop keyboard (Score:2)
I never use laptop keyboards. When I have to travel for business purpose (rarely, thank God!) I take a 10-keyless keyboard with me, and if that's not possible, yes I type on the laptop's keyboard if I have to.
For all other cases I have a full sized keyboard connected to my laptop through a port replicator.
None of them.. (Score:2)
A desktop style keyboard is the "best" keyboard. If you really need a good one then you may as well bring a desktop keyboard with your laptop.
Beyond that it comes down to personal preference and how you type. Just go into multiple computer stores and test different laptop models to see how you like the keyboards.
In may ways this is like asking what the "best" car is without knowing anything about your personal preferences, style, usage, etc.
Acer Predator 21 X (Score:1)
From PCWorld [pcworld.com], "The Predator 21 X features a full-height mechanical keyboard using Cherry MX brown switches. Acer isn't the first laptop maker to integrate full-height mechanical keys, of course, but it's a nice touch. The keys are individually RGB-lit, too. If you don't like the colored WASD keys, Acer includes more sedate black keys in the box." It's probably not the laptop you want, but that seems like the answer to your question in absence of additional constraints.