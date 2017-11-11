One Bitcoin Transaction Now Uses As Much Energy As Your House In a Week (vice.com) 42
Long-time Slashdot reader SlaveToTheGrind quotes Motherboard: Bitcoin's incredible price run to break over $7,000 this year has sent its overall electricity consumption soaring, as people worldwide bring more energy-hungry computers online to mine the digital currency. An index from cryptocurrency analyst Alex de Vries, aka Digiconomist, estimates that with prices the way they are now, it would be profitable for Bitcoin miners to burn through over 24 terawatt-hours of electricity annually as they compete to solve increasingly difficult cryptographic puzzles to "mine" more Bitcoins. That's about as much as Nigeria, a country of 186 million people, uses in a year.
This averages out to a shocking 215 kilowatt-hours (KWh) of juice used by miners for each Bitcoin transaction (there are currently about 300,000 transactions per day). Since the average American household consumes 901 KWh per month, each Bitcoin transfer represents enough energy to run a comfortable house, and everything in it, for nearly a week.
Yes. Proof of Stake requires almost no electricity at all, as the blockchain is determined by who puts up the largest stakes. The reason Proof of Stake isn't popular is because it's a "rich get richer, poor may as well not play" system, just like capitalism.
Because we know that with Bitcoin's Proof-of-Work system, it's the poor that can afford racks full of ASIC miners, right?
There's also proof-of-stake [blockgeeks.com].
No.... Make mining less profitable, and the amount of hash power being used for mining will go down.
For starters; I would suggest modifying the protocol so that miners have to pay some of their mining reward out to those operating full nodes -- basically add some "originating node" data to each transaction, where the first N nodes in the path through the network replace a designated piece of data being propagated with a blob that can be used to prove the node knew the correct piece of data without re
The energy spent *MINING* a bitcoin is not at all close to the energy spent *TRANSACTING* a bitcoin. Why is this even a metric?
Thank you! Terrible bad title and terrible summary to go along with the bad math. This is so misleading that this junk should just be removed. It reads like government propaganda.
What metric should be used and why? The purpose of currency is to provide a means to conduct transactions, so in that sense it seems reasonable as the metric is tied to the purpose.
This is epically true since bitcoins whole purpose is to conduct transactions so it would be fair to consider all the computers, network equipment, man hours, etc
Not really. Since bitcoins specifically ties mining activity to confirming transactions it's fair to link them.
If it is fair to link them then it is more than fair to ask that we at least get the most basic math, explanations, and conclusions right, which are points where this story (or title and summary, at the very least) fail miserably. If it is right to link them, then it is wrong to do so incorrectly and in the most inflammatory way possible.
Irony (Score:5, Insightful)
It is ironic that in a era where most people are talking about:
* Energy efficiency
* Energy independence
* Emissions reduction
* Green power production
we are racing to consume [waste] tons of energy to produce "currency" which doesn't actually produce any goods or services. Imagine consuming megawatts of energy just to produce currency that could then be used to later buy things like, perhaps, more megawatts of energy. Seems insane.
... just like gold or diamond mining.
There is a small benefit to the increasing cost of mining BTC, in that it pushes the technology of high speed computing, including economizing on power consumption.
This is because of COMPETITION for mining, AND the low cost of energy. When energy costs increases, mining will be less profitable or unsustainable at current hashrate at that point, and thus less power will be consumed mining, and the difficulty/energy required will drop.
I would point out that a LOT of mining is occurring in China and using up excess renewable/subsidized energy production that would be wasted otherwise.
So what happens is mining also incentivizes production of that renewable energy a
It is ironic that in a era where most people are talking about:
* Energy efficiency * Energy independence * Emissions reduction * Green power production
we are racing to consume [waste] tons of energy to produce "currency" which doesn't actually produce any goods or services. Imagine consuming megawatts of energy just to produce currency that could then be used to later buy things like, perhaps, more megawatts of energy. Seems insane.
Read above, and you'll see that this thread is massively misleading. The whole premise that "one bitcoin transaction uses more power than your house" is blatantly wrong. And this is not irony, as not everything we do is focused on environmental concerns. Bitcoin is not any more ironic that our lust for SUVs, 70" TVs, bottled water, or travelling for vacations full activities that could be conducted close to home, these are simply personal choices and desires of our current society. Besides, one could argue
And this alone ensures bc will never receive a blessing from progressives, who if they had their way would be throwing SUV owners in jail.
Maybe he never expected that much power going to mine them. As far as I understand it, the less people mine it the easier it gets but it still works.
Am I the only one being shocked by roughly 900 kWh a month for a normal household in the US? The value is over double the average German usage...
What are you guys doing? x_X