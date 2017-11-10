Ford Pilots a New Exoskeleton To Lessen Worker Fatigue (futurism.com) 9
Ford is partnering with California-based exoskeleton maker Ekso Bionics to trial a non-powered upper body exoskeletal tool called EksoVest in two of the carmaker's U.S. plants. The goal is to lessen the fatigue factory workers experience in Ford's car manufacturing plants. Futurism reports: Designed to fit workers from five feet to six feet four inches tall, the EksoVest adds some 3 to 6 kilograms (5 to 15 pounds) of adjustable lift assistance to each arm. This exoskeleton is also comfortable enough to wear while providing free arm movement thanks to its lightweight construction. "Collaboratively working with Ford enabled us to test and refine early prototypes of the EksoVest based on insights directly from their production line workers," Ekso Bionics co-founder and CTO Russ Angold said in a Ford press release. "The end result is a wearable tool that reduces the strain on a worker's body, reducing the likelihood of injury, and helping them feel better at the end of the day -- increasing both productivity and morale." The U.S. trial, made possible with the help of the United Automobile Workers, has already demonstrated the wonders that the exoskeleton can offer in reducing fatigue from high-frequency tasks. As such, Ford plans to expand their EksoVest pilot program to other regions, which include Europe and South America.
This sounds like an interesting start. It's not powered armor, but a trivial gain in weight carrying power is something. Yes, 15 pounds per arm is very low. But it's a start and they can collect data to help refine their system. With time, they might create a suit with useful powers.
Serious about lessening worker strain and early death how the fuck about a 6 hour working day 4 days a week and 20 days annual leave and 10 days sick leave accruing. Serious about a better life for workers, strapping them in a fucking machine is not fucking it, you sick bastards. Talk about turning people into a cog in the machine, you are now a device, your body is superfluous, we just need your brain to control the machine. Why not free workers even fucking more, cut out their brains and put them in a jar
I'd like to write a couple of macro's for these things.
"Hey Macarena" -- Los Del Rio
Fun part is that it will happen. Because we all know that the second they IoT these things there will be backdoors and default passwords and unsecured wifi, and some dude bored to death in his basement will start running "twigsnapper.js" and "cockfight.js". All in good fun.
I'd like to write a couple of macro's for these things.
Hmmm . . . I think, for the US auto industry, it would be more important to implement other South Asian technologies in automobile production robots:
Data Analytics, AI, and after enough input. you can just replace the workers with robots that have been trained for everything the workers do...