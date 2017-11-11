Nintendo Reportedly Plans To Double Switch Production In 2018 (engadget.com) 37
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The Switch, Nintendo's latest hybrid console is doing pretty well for the company, which expects it to outdo the Wii U's lifetime sales within a year. The company obviously thinks so, too, according to a new report at The Wall Street Journal, which says that Nintendo plans to ramp up production of the hardware itself, beginning in April 2018. The report claims that Nintendo is planning to make 25 million to 30 million more units of its successful Switch console over the next fiscal year. Further, Nintendo may plan for even more if this year's holiday sales are strong, according to the WSJ's sources. The company has already built almost 8 million Switches, total, as of its latest earnings report.
Nintendo remembers fun (Score:5, Interesting)
As a Switch owner, PS4 owner and card carrying member of the PC master race there's one thing Nintendo has over all other platforms: They remember how to make fun games. So much of gaming (especially AAA titles) has become and incredibly boring grindfest, or graphics over story / substance. I think I have spent more time on the Switch this year than the two other gaming platforms combined.
Re: (Score:1)
I go to my local stripjoint for my grindfest, Lara Croft and Princess Zelda quite don't do it for me.
Re: (Score:2)
Makes you feel free, don't it.
Makes me feel free to post about doing something that a majority of people do? Did you have an aneurysm while posting?
Re: Nintendo remembers fun (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
In the last generation most of the time I saw a promising game for the Nintendo platform it ended up being a DS game. Hopefully the Switch changes this and makes developers want to focus on the Switch, rather than the DS.
The other thing that makes me like the Switch: LAN play. The promise of being in the middle of nowhere, or up i the air, and being able to play with another person who also wields a Nintendo Switch and not moaning about requiring an internet connection.
supply chain management (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Only in Japan you have to pay a premium (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Sorry, but you are just wrong on that. Odyssey does not have any moves that can not be done in handheld mode. Press + to bring up the menu, then scan through the action guide. It explains how to do every move in both 2 controller and single controller mode. Every single move either has a buttons-only mechanism you can use to trigger it, or it requires the exact same motion from both controllers so that you can trigger the move by just moving the entire unit.
Granted, shaking the whole thing in handheld mode
Re: (Score:2)
No need to vigorously shake anything. Small movements work. And it's not like the console is made of fragile parts that will bounce around and break. It's solid. It can handle a vigorous shake if that's how you choose to play.
Could they map them to a different button? Possibly. I haven't thought about what would work, what would interfere with the usability of other button-combo moves, and I certainly haven't done any sort of play testing with different combo's as I'm sure they have. So I really can't speak
Re: (Score:2)
Wow, I thought we were having a reasonable conversation. Then you had to just go total asshole.
I don't need to justify anything. Nintendo knows how to make fun games. Their track record is proven enough for me, such that I'd buy any console they make even if the only game they made for it was a single Zelda game, and I'd consider it money well spent, no justification needed. As luck would be, Zelda is never the only game, and every system is well worth the investment. I've also got an XB1, and yet I've spe
Consoles are easy (Score:2)
The console advantages, as I understand them, revolve around ease of use [pineight.com].
Re: (Score:2)
Some entire genres tend to be underrepresented on PC. Take platform fighting
PC has Skullgirls, Streetfighter, Tekken etc.
Those are flat-stage fighting games. A platform fighter, by contrast, includes tactical use of the terrain (the "platforms") for aerial attacks and the like.
Re: (Score:2)
The last thing I want in this stage in my life (I'm 40) is get home after a long day at work and fiddle with drivers, configurations, etc.
Once I get tired of the console and its games, I just sell it and buy the newest one at the time. However, I usually skip generations, and I never buy a console at or right after launch day.
And a PC doesn't have Gran Turismo, of which I'm a fa
Re: (Score:2)
A console is a turnkey gaming solution. Sure, there are big updates to download once in a while, but they just work out of the box. The last thing I want in this stage in my life (I'm 40) is get home after a long day at work and fiddle with drivers, configurations, etc.
About 99% of the people who break their machine "fiddle" with it and install random crapware or betas or tweaks get better FPS. If all you want is Windows, Steam/Battle.net/GOG and games with auto-updates enabled using release drivers and auto-detect settings I'd say any difference is absolutely marginal.
Re: (Score:2)
Well, not "all" PS4 and Xbox games are on PC.
Why anyone would waist money on those consoles when they already have a PC is a mystery to me.
The word you are looking for is "waste". Considering you made a mistake most native English speakers would NOT make, I'm suspecting English isn't your native language. And since English isn't your native language, you didn't experience consoles and computers like Americans did.
First thing, in the US console gaming predates computer gaming in the home. And even with the first of the personal computers, Apple II, Commodore PET, TRS 80, commercial games weren't a
Re: moneymaking (Score:1)
Hardware update... (Score:2)
I was planning to get one once they update the hardware, increase internal space, store savegames in the cloud, stuff like that.
But with it's explosive success, I'm not sure if it'll happen anytime soon...
The Nintendo Console (Score:2)
Especially with no other news (AFAIK) regarding their handheld side, which has been their bread-and-butter since the N64, it appears more-and-more that Nintendo is just going to have "the console" which straddles the gap between handheld and TV-only machine.
This actually places them in a very interesting (and good) position, where they are no longer competing directly against Xbonex/PS4, but act more as a "secondary" option. As the DOOM port shows, while the system does have far less power that doesn't prec