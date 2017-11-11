Nintendo Reportedly Plans To Double Switch Production In 2018

Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from Engadget: The Switch, Nintendo's latest hybrid console is doing pretty well for the company, which expects it to outdo the Wii U's lifetime sales within a year. The company obviously thinks so, too, according to a new report at The Wall Street Journal, which says that Nintendo plans to ramp up production of the hardware itself, beginning in April 2018. The report claims that Nintendo is planning to make 25 million to 30 million more units of its successful Switch console over the next fiscal year. Further, Nintendo may plan for even more if this year's holiday sales are strong, according to the WSJ's sources. The company has already built almost 8 million Switches, total, as of its latest earnings report.

  • Nintendo remembers fun (Score:5, Interesting)

    by thegarbz ( 1787294 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @05:02AM (#55530085)

    As a Switch owner, PS4 owner and card carrying member of the PC master race there's one thing Nintendo has over all other platforms: They remember how to make fun games. So much of gaming (especially AAA titles) has become and incredibly boring grindfest, or graphics over story / substance. I think I have spent more time on the Switch this year than the two other gaming platforms combined.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I go to my local stripjoint for my grindfest, Lara Croft and Princess Zelda quite don't do it for me.

  • supply chain management (Score:3)

    by Speare ( 84249 ) on Saturday November 11, 2017 @05:32AM (#55530135) Homepage Journal
    So the Switch is still very hard to get in Japan, where you have to show up on shipment day at dawn, or you have to get a lottery draw through a mobile app. If you pay an extra 10000 yen (US$100), you can get one right away, so there's a scalper's economy. It's starting to ship regularly to USA and Europe, with 1-per-customer limits still in place in some areas. This is all what, 8~9 months after release? Add on top of that, the way-under-produced mini-NES/mini-SNES batches. Where is Nintendo's supply chain management? They have good relations with their assembly suppliers, they should be able to say "dedicate another couple lines for this month." They should have good relations with their memory, screen and other component suppliers also. Few other devices out there are struggling to get their parts, anything like Nintendo this year. It's like printing money, but the printer is broken.
    • Lots of memory parts have had very long lead times or even been on allocation for some time now. You get what you ordered 4+ months ago, and that's it. Everything that the factory is producing has already been sold, so it doesn't matter how good your relationship with the supplier is. I wouldn't be surprised if the volumes generated by a mass market product like a games console caused even longer lead times. According to iFixIt, the Switch uses a Toshiba eMMC NAND flash, and this part currently has a 20 wee
      • One cannot even get a Switch for the price that Nintendo is advertising on TV. You have indeed to pay an extra $100 to get even the basic model. This has been going on since the beginning and while shortages have dissappeared abroad, here in Japan Nintendo it's still almost impossible just to buy a Switch. That has nothing to do with lead times. It's just arrogance of Nintendo, gambling that customers will buy their product anyway.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      The lsat few times I've been in the local walmart in Canada they've had a dozen-ish Switches sitting in stock. At least here shortages appear to have been more than met. On the otherhand, I've never seen a SNES Classic or a NES Classic.

  • I was planning to get one once they update the hardware, increase internal space, store savegames in the cloud, stuff like that.
    But with it's explosive success, I'm not sure if it'll happen anytime soon...

  • Especially with no other news (AFAIK) regarding their handheld side, which has been their bread-and-butter since the N64, it appears more-and-more that Nintendo is just going to have "the console" which straddles the gap between handheld and TV-only machine.

    This actually places them in a very interesting (and good) position, where they are no longer competing directly against Xbonex/PS4, but act more as a "secondary" option. As the DOOM port shows, while the system does have far less power that doesn't prec

