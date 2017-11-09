Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Self-Driving Shuttle Involved In Crash Two Hours After Debut (www.cbc.ca) 42

Posted by BeauHD from the illegal-backing dept.
New submitter Northern Pike writes: Las Vegas roll out of new driver-less shuttle spoiled by human error. It sounds like the shuttle did what it was designed to do but the human semi driver wasn't as careful. "The shuttle did what it was supposed to do, in that it's (sic) sensors registered the truck and the shuttle stopped to avoid the accident," the city said in a statement. "Unfortunately the delivery truck did not stop and grazed the front fender of the shuttle. Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided." The self-driving shuttle can transport up to 12 people and has a attendant and computer monitor, but no steering wheel and no brake pedals. It relies heavily on GPS, electronic curb sensors and other technology to make its way.

Self-Driving Shuttle Involved In Crash Two Hours After Debut

  • I wonder if the shuttle doing the right thing was what the human driver expected.... maybe their algorithms are incompatible.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jtara ( 133429 )

      The AI switched from human emulation mode to the Deer in Headlights program...

      • Re: (Score:2, Interesting)

        by exodus2 ( 88214 )

        The story says it stopped moving and the truck backed into it. I wonder if there was a horn option in the software.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Motard ( 1553251 )

          From the story...

          NASCAR driver Danica Patrick and magic duo Penn and Teller were among the first passengers.

          Penn Jillette has a podcast where he said he wanted to be one the the first to ride on it, It's almost certain he'll be talking about it there on Sunday. It's called Penn's Sunday School.

            Conversely, I doubt Teller will have much to say on the matter.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by DarkOx ( 621550 )

        Exactly sounds like the shuttle just stopped, when a human might have steered to the edge of the lane or onto the shoulder to avoid being "grazed"

        • Trouble is....I can see it coming....there will be movement to get human driving of cars made illegal and then ONLY AI vehicles will be able to run on the public roads.

          A sad day, as that I just bought a new FUN driving car yesterday.....I hope that I'll be long dead and gone before the scenario above plays out, but I see it coming.

          [goes and throws on Red Barchetta....]

    • Also, maybe if the shuttle had a human driver, he would have been more careful near a semi truck and stopped further from it. I assume that the visibility from a big truck is quite poor and keep my distance.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mark-t ( 151149 )
        Good point... although interestingly, this is also something that should be fairly easy to program, and ought to be possible for the programmers of this system to mitigate from being likely to occur again.

      • This is Las Vegas, that it went two hours without a fender bender is already doing better than human drivers.

      • Nonsense! CPUs sample their input at 1000s of times a second! And all that...

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by Rob Y. ( 110975 )

      In any case, unless this was a freaky situation, I'm gonna guess a human driver of the shuttle would've not gotten into the accident. So maybe hitting the brakes and stopping isn't enough of an algorithm to let this thing loose in the real world. Calling this human error is giving the algorithm a bit too much benefit of the doubt.

    • Not what the pictures show.

      The shuttle bus drove right up to the side of a backing semi then stopped right behind the angled front wheel. You wouldn't have done that, because you could understand the truck drivers plan at a glance (and presumably aren't an asshole). Also because you would understand that the fastest way past was to let the truck finish backing up.

      The trucker should have stopped and waited for the shuttle to back away. But the shuttle shouldn't have said 'my right of way' until it achie

      • And yet the truck driver got the traffic ticket. Next phase of AI is realizing that humans routinely ignore the traffic laws.

  • That would be a better subject line. People end up having to read more to know that it wasn't the self-driving shuttle's fault. (and to many people don't read)

    • The truck driver was in the wrong, yes, but self driving cars can't just check out if in an unexpected situation. They still have to try to avoid an accident like a human would. You want to live in a world where self driving vehicles run people over because they were crossing the street illegally?

  • Had the truck had the same sensing equipment that the shuttle has the accident would have been avoided.

    If the shuttle had the same sensing equipment as the truck has the accident would have been avoided (ftfy). A human would have laid into the horn as the truck got closer to alert him hes about to hit someone. A human would also have seen the truck backing in and yielded a larger room for error. An alert human may also see the situation that they could quickly back up a bit before the truck hit them. (per article trucker was cited for illegal backing (up?). This isn't ready in my opinion, but a nice alpha te

  • The victim self-driving shuttle bus didn't try to back away from being run over. According to reports, it couldn't for unspecified reasons. (I speculate that the autonomous logic or arrangement of sensors didn't adequately cover "going into reverse.")

    Someone up-topic asked about sounding a horn. I haven't heard any press reporting that the autonomous vehicle tried.

    Either case (if true) represent a difference between how the self-driving logic reacted and how a human driver would probably have. This tells me

  • Two takeaways (Score:3)

    by 93 Escort Wagon ( 326346 ) on Thursday November 09, 2017 @05:43PM (#55522095)

    1) Robotic vehicles need a horn - and additional logic to handle when to sound it.

    2) Robotic vehicles would benefit from the addition of a mechanical arm with a mechanical middle finger - for these sorts of post-accident situations.

  • How many comments have I seen on Slashdot asking if all edge cases have *really* been tested? Well it turns out everyone was right in this case. I mean, was this AI tested on real streets at all? It's hard to imagine a car on the road for more than a month wouldn't have had a truck pull out in front of it unexpectedly a couple times. It doesn't matter how fast the AI brain is, this is a case where anticipation may have helped. I just feel bad for the truck driver. Yes, he was in the wrong but a lot of

