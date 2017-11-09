Intel Recruits AMD RTG Exec Raja Koduri To Head New Visual Computing Group (hothardware.com) 7
MojoKid writes: Intel just announced that former AMD Radeon Technologies Group SVP, Raja Koduri, would be joining its team to head up a newly formed Core and Visual Computing Group, and as a general manager of a new initiative to drive edge and client visual computing solutions. With Koduri's help, Intel plans to unify and expand its IP across multiple segments including core computing, graphics, media, imaging and machine learning capabilities for the client and data center segments, artificial intelligence, and emerging opportunities. Intel also explicitly stated that it would also expand its strategy to develop and deliver high-end, discrete graphics solutions. This announcement also comes just after Intel revealed it would be employing AMD's Vega GPU architecture in a new mobile processor that will drive high-end graphics performance into smaller, slimmer, and sleeker mobile form factors. With AMD essentially spinning the Radeon Technologies Group into its own entity, Intel now leveraging AMD graphics technology, and a top-level executive like Koduri responsible for said graphics tech switching teams, we have to wonder how the relationship between Intel and AMD's RTG with evolve.
This oughta be interesting.
I don't think Intel wants to get into the end-user discrete GPUs. Rather they want a piece of the computing and deep learning market that nVidia started dominating as of late.
Exactly this. Intel attempts to take over a market, fails, and then simply partners with the market leader after bowing out of their own product lines. I just witnessed this happen with Intel IoT. They discontinued their entire IoT lines, and are now partnering with Arduino. Now they're doing the same thing with the GPU segment!