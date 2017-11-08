Logitech To Shut Down 'Service and Support' For Harmony Link Devices In 2018 (arstechnica.com) 34
Logitech recently informed customers that it will be discontinuing service for its popular Harmony Link remote system, which allows users to control home theater and sound equipment from a mobile app. "Customers received an email explaining that Logitech will 'discontinue service and support' for the Harmony Link as of March 16, 2018, adding that Harmony Link devices 'will no longer function after this date,'" reports Ars Technica. From the report: While Logitech is offering a one-time, 35-percent discount on its Harmony Hub to affected customers that are out of warranty, that's not enough for Harmony Link users who are expressing their dissatisfaction on Logitech support forums and Reddit. Users have not experienced major problems with the Harmony Link system that would indicate they are approaching end of life. Harmony Link customers do not pay a subscription or service fee to use the device, either. The only reason provided comes from a Logitech employee with the username Logi_WillWong, who explains in a response post from September 8, 2017 that Logitech will not be renewing a "technology certificate license" that expires in March. No details were provided about how this certificate license allows the Harmony Link to function, but it appears that without it, those devices will not work as promised. "The certificate will not be renewed as we are focusing resources on our current app-based remote, the Harmony Hub," Logi_WillWong added, which seems to indicate that the shutting down of the Harmony Link system is a way to get more customers on the newer Harmony Hub system.
This is cloud appliancing
Better get used to it. It's the future!
Cloudy thinking
I agree, it's cloudy thinking by Logitech managers. Saves Logitech how much money? Then subtract the damage to Logitech's reputation. The loss, I'm guessing, is in the tens of millions.
Re:
Guess again.
The odds of new customers heading this warning never to use Logitech products ever again is minuscule, meanwhile, it's likely at least a small percentage of the affected users will act against their own self interest and buy the new system despite knowing better from this experience.
End result for Logitech is likely positive, despite the fact that in a sane society it would sound their death knell.
Concordance
Quick search shows someone made a FOSS app to handle them: https://github.com/jaymzh/conc... [github.com]
Concordance is nice but not the answer
You didn't read the thing you linked to. To wit:
Same as the old Squeezebox product line
Logitech has a history of this behavior. It did the same thing to its old Squeezebox product line, dropping hardware support and moving one of its remaining products (the Radio) to new software they thought would sell better (UE Smart Radio). It didn't. Fortunately, the original software was not as entangled with the Logitech-hosted service as the Harmony remotes, and both the server and client software are open source as well. So now there's ongoing support for the software, and other companies are mak
Don't buy "cloud" products, people.
Don't buy "cloud" products, people.
Fool me twice
Intentionally pissing off your customers in a bid to convince them to buy more shit from you is one hell of a business strategy. Let me know how it works out for sales and (what's left of) your reputation.
Re:
Eeyup. That is why back in ye days of olde, my upgrade path went TI-99/4a --> Used Apple ][+ --> New Apple IIGS --> DOS/Win/Linux PCs and laptops.
Glad I don't own one!
Judging from this fiasco, I probably won't be buying ANY of their products in the future, even if one functions perfectly without the net.
Think twice before buying IoT devices
Logitech screwing themselves.
which seems to indicate that the shutting down of the Harmony Link system is a way to get more customers on the newer Harmony Hub system
Do they really think their customers are that gullible ?
How many are gonna give Logitech the middle finger over this, after all, fool me once etc etc.
And not just destroying the goodwill of existing customers, potential customers will see this and say "fuck this company" and spend their $$$ elsewhere.
Bad way to keep customers
100% predictable.
These companies only make money by selling you more stuff. and the best way to do that is make the old stuff redundant
Re:
The worst part is that they were selling off remaining inventory at fire sale prices knowing full well they were going to brick them soon, and arranged the timing of the warranty to completely screw the buyers.
No more logitech for me
I was seriously thinking of buying a Logitech Harmony remote to replace my old Philips remote, but now it's clear that I will not be buying any Logitech products ever in the future. So does anyone know of any good universal remotes?
Re:
You can buy an IR blaster that goes into the audio jack on the old cell phone sitting in your junk drawer and install any of the actively maintained FOSS remote apps to be your new-forever universal remote control. If you want physical buttons to push such phones are nearly free these days.
Cost: under 10 dollars and probably supported forever.
I actually bought one of these remotes.
You basically had to hand-program every last fucking button OTHER than power. And even then it didn't work a lot of the time.
And do to any modifications you had to plug it back into your computer...
Complete waste of money.
When will people learn?
We only have ourselves to blame.
Microsoft, Logitech and may other manufacturers KEEP proving that they can and will artificially shorten the life of even expensive products only a few years in, yet people just keep mindlessly buying products containing (often otherwise unnecessarily) nanny-net technology. Our buying patterns are just encouraging said manufacturers to keep getting worse with the blatant abuse on every product iteration.
We still need to learn as a society to look for, and prefer buying functionally equivalent devices that do not have any unnecessary internet connectivity, because its already freaking obvious that manufacturers already feel free to use that as an attack vector to totally abuse us.
what a great idea
shut down a cloud based service, forcing all your customers who paid for the products that depend on it to buy something else.
Offer them a discount on your new cloud based service
Rinse
Repeat
What's that sound?
AUUUUUUUUUUUUGH....[WHUMP] [wordpress.com].
Repeat after me, don't buy devices that need to phone home, EVER.
It's their own fault. . .
for relying on someone else's service to regulate their home's temperature. Apparently all these upset users didn't bother to think through what might happen if the service, or Logitch, went away.
"You mean they can stop offering this service? How dare they! I have my free app."