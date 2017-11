Logitech To Shut Down 'Service and Support' For Harmony Link Devices In 2018

Logitech recently informed customers that it will be discontinuing service for its popular Harmony Link remote system , which allows users to control home theater and sound equipment from a mobile app. "Customers received an email explaining that Logitech will 'discontinue service and support' for the Harmony Link as of March 16, 2018, adding that Harmony Link devices 'will no longer function after this date,'" reports Ars Technica. From the report: