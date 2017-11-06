iPhone X Has the 'Most Innovative and High Performance' Smartphone Display Ever Tested (macrumors.com) 32
The display in the iPhone X is produced by Samsung and improved by Apple, says screen technology analysis firm DisplayMate. The company has released a display shoot-out for the iPhone X, praising Apple's technology in areas like the higher resolution OLED screen, automatic color management, viewing angle performance, and more. Mac Rumors reports: According to DisplayMate, the iPhone X has the "most innovative and high performance" smartphone display it has ever tested. DisplayMate also congratulated Samsung Display for "developing and manufacturing the outstanding OLED display hardware in the iPhone X." iPhone X matched or set new smartphone display records in the following categories: highest absolute color accuracy, highest full screen brightness for OLED smartphones, highest full screen contrast rating in ambient light, and highest contrast ratio. It also had the lowest screen reflectance and smallest brightness variation with a viewing angle. The iPhone X's 5.8-inch OLED display includes a taller height to width aspect ratio of 19.5:9, 22 percent larger than the 16:9 aspect ratio on previous iPhone models (and most other smartphones). Because of this DisplayMate noted that the iPhone X also has a new 2.5K higher resolution with 2436x1125 pixels and 458 pixels per inch. The iPhone X's display resolution provides "significantly higher image sharpness" than can be analyzed by a person with normal 20/20 vision at a 12-inch viewing distance. DisplayMate said this means that it's now "absolutely pointless" to increase the display resolution and pixels per inch of the iPhone any further, since there would be "no visual benefit" for users.
Re: (Score:2)
Because Samsung actually makes their own products, and Apple GIVES AWAY every last bit of their research because they can't make their own.
I'm sorry but I did miss the Great Apple Giveaway that they had at Apple HQ last week where every one of their competitors go to take all the research they could carry. Basically none part of what you said is true because the secretive Apple I know isn't above suing people to prevent their research from getting out. I seem to recall them firing an engineer recently because daughter posted a video taken at Apple HQ of an iPhone X prototype. That's the secretive Apple I know.
Um, yeah. How about no (Score:1)
Of course Apple made the display look better. Not because of the display itself, but because of the doohickey that drives the display. The doohickey that was shipped with
Re: (Score:2)
fanboiz idiot - "the video driver plays a much more important part"... It's important, not necessarily much more tard. Go hook that much more important video driver to your lcd of the 90s that could change state about once per second in the cold.
Up until about 8 years ago my job was to get video drivers and displays working well together with various baseband chips. Did that for 4 years for a major phone maker. I kinda think I know what I'm talking about.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
higher resolution (Score:1)
'DisplayMate said this means that it's now "absolutely pointless" to increase the display resolution and pixels per inch of the iPhone any further, since there would be "no visual benefit" for users.'
But they'll do it anyway, because how else are they going to sell users on the iPhone XI?
Re: (Score:2)
But they'll do it anyway, because how else are they going to sell users on the iPhone XI?
It sounds like they'll do it by turning the specs up to 11. Which is completely pointless.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on your usage scenario.
I got the Daydream from Google and tried using it with my GS7. The resolution needs to increase at least 4x for it to be anywhere near realistic.
For using it as just a smartphone, I absolutely agree we've reached Peak Pixel.
It costs $1,000 (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
That's 1/200th of my annual salary working in IT outside Silicon Valley!
So basically (Score:1)
Congratulations Apple, for buying and re-selling Samsung hardware.
Re: (Score:3)
If it's that easy then why doesn't a Samsung phone have the the best smartphone display according to DisplayMate? Maybe there might have been some improvements made by Apple. Also it might be the case that Samsung as very large corporation with different markets and divisions might not have total synergy and cooperation across different divisions.
That's what she said (Score:2)
"Absolutely pointless" to increase resolution? (Score:2)
Someone should let DisplayMate know that VR is a thing.