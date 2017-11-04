3D Printing Doubles the Strength of Stainless Steel (sciencemag.org) 14
sciencehabit writes: Researchers have come up with a way to 3D print tough and flexible stainless steel, an advance that could lead to faster and cheaper ways to make everything from rocket engines to parts for nuclear reactors and oil rigs. The team designed a computer-controlled process to not only create dense stainless steel layers, but to more tightly control the structure of their material from the nanoscale to micron scale. That allows the printer to build in tiny cell wall-like structures on each scale that prevent fractures and other common problems. Tests showed that under certain conditions the final 3D printed stainless steels were up to three times stronger than steels made by conventional techniques and yet still ductile.
The work was done using a commercially-available 3D printer, according to Science magazine. "That makes it likely that other groups will be able to quickly follow their lead to make a wide array of high-strength stainless steel parts for everything from fuel tanks in airplanes to pressure tubes in nuclear power plants."
So we can now 3D print metal and plastic. I think I remember reading about the 3D printing of organic material (or maybe that was just conceptual - e.g., printing someone a new liver). What materials can we not 3D print, yet?
Yeah, that's why it died out back in the 80's shortly after it was invented.
Any individually made phone case in the $30,000 range should be just as good.