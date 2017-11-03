Bitcoin Mining Heats Home For Free In Siberia (qz.com) 16
Quartz has published a video on YouTube about two entrepreneurs who have figured out how to heat their homes for free by mining bitcoin. The "miner" -- that is, the machine mining the bitcoins -- warms up liquid that is then transferred to the underfloor heating system. The cottage has two miners, which bring in about $430 per month from processing bitcoin transactions -- all while keeping the 20 square meter space warm.
Pretty much yes. "Mining" bitcoin means doing the cryptographic work necessary to verify transactions, and that work is automatically rewarded by the system by the generation of new bitcoins for those who do the work.
I guess they mean that the value of the bitcoins covers the electricity cost. They must have some pretty serious mining capacity to earn enough and produce a several kilowatts of heat.
Ehh, maybe it is. I don't exactly go to eastern Europe to often, so I don't exactly know. But it seems like someone really isn't thinking this headline thorough and instead were just looking for headline.
Doubtful, but if you make enough money mining bitcoins to pay your for power bill, then your home heating is paying system for itself and therefore effectively free (outside of the initial capital cost, of course). I think that is what they were getting at.
Ehh, maybe it is. I don't exactly go to eastern Europe to often, so I don't exactly know.
Didn't know Siberia had moved to Eastern Europe. I learn a lot on
/.
I think everyone who ever tried a bit of mining with any enthusiasm found their home a little warmer. 4 Gpus running flat out all day will keep a room warm. I heard some good stories about the uses for this heat a few years ago, but one guy on a forum I remember who tried to run a fairly large operation with several dozen gpus in his basement. He was using the heat produced to keep his house warm, but his method for redistributing the heat throughout the property was just to leave all the doors open. He was