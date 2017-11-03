Republican Tax Plan Kills Electric Vehicle Credit (arstechnica.com) 58
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: The nascent market for electric cars will suffer a big setback if the Republican tax plan released on Thursday enters into law. Among the changes to the current tax code would be an end to the Plug-In Electric Drive Vehicle Credit. That's the tax incentive that currently means up to $7,500 back from the IRS when you purchase a new battery or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Since the start of 2010, the EV tax credit has been $2,500 for a plug-in vehicle with at least 5kWh battery capacity. Every extra kWh nets another $417 up to a maximum of $7,500, although you would need at least that amount in income tax liability -- the IRS won't cut you a check to make up the full amount. It was never meant to be permanent; once an automaker sells 200,000 qualifying vehicles (starting from January 1, 2010) its eligibility is phased out over a matter of months. But in the almost seven years since, no one has reached that limit yet. Tesla will almost certainly be first, with General Motors not far behind; between them, they've sold a lot of Model Ses and Chevrolet Volts. If this tax plan is enacted, it will surely mean pain for both companies, as well as anyone else hoping to sell a lot of EVs here in the U.S. The data is pretty clear -- tax incentives sell electric cars, and the market for EVs can dry up very fast when they're abolished, as Georgia's recent experience shows.
Tax credit is not what you "get back". Tax credit is just a deduction from your income to get into a lower tax bracket.
No, that's wrong too.
A deduction reduces your taxable income before you calculate taxed owed on that income.
A tax credit is a credit against taxes owed, after you have calculated taxes on your taxable income. The cretit may be refundable (you get all of it) or non-refundable (you get no more than the amount to zero-out your tax liability.)
Sorry sir, you are incorrect. A 'deduction' reduces your taxable income. A credit is a direct reduction of taxes ('get back' more on your refund).
Coal Cars (Score:2)
Lets bring back gasification cars that got us through gas shortages. Go down and buy myself some Grade A West Virginia coal and put all those hard working ditch diggers back to work.
What about agriculture subsidies? (Score:2)
I can't say that I disagree. However, I would really like to see an end to agrictulture subsidies. While electric vehicle tax credits will probably have a net long-term impact on the environment, agriculture subsidies just smack of make-work.
The theory behind them is that it is to keep America potentially self sufficient when it comes to food. Left to the free market, we would buy much cheaper food from overseas and American farms would shut down, not that there is anything wrong with that from a free market perspective. However if war were to break out and our source of cheap overseas food cut off, it could lead to famine if we don't have a local ability to produce food up and running to jump in and pick up the slack.
How well the subsidies a
The other major effect (and really the primary one) of Ag subsidies is to put more control of farming practices into the hands of the government. You can't collect the subsidy unless you follow the rules, e.g. soil conservation, nutrient governance, etc.
Farmers are notoriously independent minded and generally dislike government interference for good reasons. Historically, government regulation, while good for society as a whole, very often means the individual producers are asked to sacrifice for the commo
Pretty much the entire Republican plan consists of ways of giving the middle finger to Californians — removing the EV tax credit, removing the deductibility of income tax, etc. If you look at it from that perspective, it all makes sense. Basically, they're trying to shift California from blue to deep blue.
I can't say that I disagree.
Folks who can afford electric vehicles tend to be much more affluent than the normal folks who need to bust the piggy bank for the small change to barely scrape it over the price finish line. So, in this case, the plan would actually stick it to the rich.
However, I would really like to see an end to agrictulture subsidies.
Folks involved in "industrial agriculture production" tend to be even more affluent, and have a bigger budget for hiring lobbyists. They own your Congress Critter. So agriculture subsidies will remain the dug up, stitched up drunk and disorderly Franke
I don't think that's a reasonable point at all. EVs can be had for pretty incredibly low rates (e.g. eGlofs are advertised at around $49 a month on lease). These are far from rich people's toys.
Further, the goal of this credit is not to bias either way to rich or poor, it's to encourage the manufacturers to build these cars, and in doing so cause us to build a crap ton more batteries. That will push us down the experience curve on battery production and get us to a point where EVs *and* electric grid sto
That's not true at all. The market looks only at the short term.
Oil has a (mostly) fixed (if you look at it charitably - actually it's increasing) cost of production, but it's still the cheapest way to fuel a vehicle, mostly because of the huge capitol cost of a battery.
Batteries meanwhile have a decreasing cost that goes in line with our experience producing them, as technology improves.
By introducing this subsidy we force the industry to push us along the battery experience curve faster. That in turn ca
What about the $4.7B in fossil fuel subsidies? (Score:2)
As a conservative, I'm all for getting rid of them.
But as a republican, you won't be, will you.
It's subsidies . . . all the way down.
When the US government threatened to shut down a while back, I was surprised to learn that we even have subsidies for bow and arrow manufacturers.
Gee, I'd like to see a Website that tracks all the stuff that has subsidies. The content would be both amusing and shocking.
Tesla (Score:5, Insightful)
Re: Tesla (Score:1)
What success? They are losing billions of dollars per year and when electric cars become popular, Tesla will probably be eclipsed completely by companies that actually know how to mass produce cars.
The subsidy is a wealth transfer to the well-off (Score:5, Insightful)
Considering the high cost of these vehicles (especially Teslas), the effect of the current subsidy system is to transfer tax dollars to the already well-off. There are no middle or low-income families that drive these vehicles, only upper-class. And especially with the Teslas, these vehicles are not only a form of transportation, but also status symbols.
(Full disclosure: I got about $2000 when I bought a Prius back in 2005 or so. Perhaps I'm a hypocrite, but the subsidy made a bit more sense for Priuses as they helped close the gap in price between them and equivalent cars, like a Civic or Camry or Taurus. But subsidizing $75,000 cars for the upper class makes no sense)
Re:The subsidy is a wealth transfer to the well-of (Score:5, Interesting)
I can agree on that when it comes to Tesla's S/X models... but what about the Leaf, Volt, Bolt, and other "cheap" electric vehicles? Those are far from status symbols, and the people that drive them are definitely not upper-class.
Maybe it would make sense to continue to offer subsidies on cars priced below, say $40K, and then scale it down or outright remove it for higher priced vehicles.
If that's true, then the free market system has failed this particular product category pretty badly, and maybe needs some kind of regulation, or just plain old punishment for price fixing.
But, my guess is that those cars are simply still expensive to make.
Re:The subsidy is a wealth transfer to the well-of (Score:4, Interesting)
Of all the things wrong with a subsidy, this is the least problematic for the electric vehicle subsidy. By your logic, the people receiving the subsidy are those who actually pay federal income taxes. Remember, the bottom 50% of wage earners have effectively no federal income tax burden. So, this isn't a wealth transfer to the wealthy. At worst, it is a discount on the taxes that they are actually paying.
The real problem I see with subsidies like this is that they tend to artificially raise the price of the product being subsidized. This happens with college tuition, agricultural produce, and even happened with low end fuel-efficient cars during the cash for clunkers program.
The real problem for subsidies is that they create a market distortion. There are certain limited occassions where that sort of thing makes sense and electric cars, even those which only the "well off" can afford might be one of the few good occassions, owing to the potential long term environmental benefit. I would rather the market function well without government interference, but there is still a way to go until electric vehicles become truly cost competitive.
Smaller cars (Score:2)
Which can all be traced back to the way cities are organized in your country, with even simple tasks ("going to buy some groceries") involving driving several kilometers. This makes the general population used to drive longer distance, and therefor anxious about the range of any vehicle, which in turn pressures manufacturer to build EV with huge batteries.
And as batteries are the most expensive part in an EV, the end result is that in north america, EV are extremely expensive and for the ultra rich only.
Con
What makes you think that these are for the well off? You can lease an eGolf for $49 a month - that's hardly well off rates.
I expect in the comments here (Score:2)
many will decry the evils of government intervention into the market for cars, and celebrate the end of this program.
The same people will have zero problems with the direct subsidies that distort the petroleum and agricultural markets, each of which massively dwarf this program.
And less demand for fuel makes it cheaper still, and reduces the subsidy needed for the cheaper fuel.
That said, a better way to achieve that AND help people on ALL incomes, rich and small, would be to legalize sustainable, public transportation compatible, planning. That doesn't even require subsidies.
Ideology is no way to govern (Score:1)
This pack of losers is driven solely by ideology and they have zero practical consideration for the real world. The economics of an EV aren't quite there yet. But as the most recent owner of a Volt, it feels pretty good paying 3 cents per mile instead of the 11 cents per mile of my old car. Retreat to your ideology, you cowards. Pretty soon the market will move on without you. Just as it did for coal power plants. Oh and don't try to tell me eliminating the estate tax is good for the middle class. I'm not a
American jobs (Score:2)
Subsidizing Rich Guys and their $90,000 Teslas (Score:2)
Most of the GOP tax plan is a give away to the rich and the very rich. Complaining about the loss of a credit for a car that costs 2x the median income might not be the best way to say on message.
Top 10% (Score:2)
Good riddance, but... (Score:2)
As others have said, the credit disproportionately benefits people who (1) are in higher tax brackets (wealthy people), and (2) those who can afford electric vehicles (also wealthy people).
What we should be doing instead is to charge the full societal cost of gasoline consumption (up to $1,000 per person per year [fullerton.edu]) and adding that to the price of gasoline. Then people will naturally switch to electric vehicles, no subsidies or government social engineering necessary.
Of course, we also need to charge drivers