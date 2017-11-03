Broadcom Explores Buying Qualcomm (bloomberg.com) 25
phalse phace writes: Bloomberg news is reporting that Broadcom may be planning to make an offer to buy Qualcomm. From the report: "Broadcom Ltd. is considering a bid of more than $100 billion for Qualcomm Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, in what would be the biggest-ever takeover of a chipmaker. Broadcom is speaking to advisers about the potential deal, said the people, who asked not to be identified because talks are private. The offer of about $70 a share would include cash and stock and is likely to be made in the coming days, the people said." If the deal goes through, Broadcom would become "the world's third largest chipmaker behind Intel Corp. and Samsung Electronics Co. and give it a huge swath of the supply chain of vital phone components such as Wi-Fi and cellular modem chips. The two companies are already among the top ten providers of chips ranked by revenue in an industry that's consolidating rapidly."
Broadcom sucks at releasing firmware and hardware programming specs for their wireless gear.
Broadcom wants to buy Qualcomm
Qualcomm bought Atheros, who was traditionally much much better at releasing firmware and programming specs.
This is going to suck.
It would make me very happy if the merged company rebranded to become Comcomm.
