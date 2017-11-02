The International Space Station Is Getting Its First Printer Upgrade in 17 Years (mashable.com) 15
Lance Ulanoff, writing for Mashable: Somewhere, 254 miles above us, an astronaut is probably printing something. Ever since the International Space Station (ISS) welcomed its first residents in November of 2000, there have been printers on board. Astronauts use them to print out critical mission information, emergency evacuation procedures and, sometimes, photos from home. According to NASA, they print roughly 1,000 pages a month on two printers; one is installed on the U.S. side of the ISS, the other in the Russian segment. ISS residents do all this on 20-year-old technology. "When the printer was new, it was like 2000-era tech and we had 2000-era laptop computers. Everything worked pretty good," recalled NASA Astronaut Don Pettit, who brought the first printer up to the ISS. But "the printer's been problematic for the last five or six years," said Pettit who's spent a total of one year on the station. It's not that the Space Station has been orbiting with the same printer since Justin Timberlake was still N'Sync. NASA had dozens of this printer and, as one failed, they'd send up another identical model. But now it's time for something truly new. In 2018, NASA will send two brand new, specialized printers up to the station. However, figuring out the right kind of printer to send was a lot more complicated than you'd probably expect. NASA has turned to HP for its IT supply and needs. The agency requires the following things in its printer: print and handle paper management in zero gravity, handle ink waste during printing, be flame retardant, and be power efficient. HP, Mashable reports, has recommended the HP Envy 5600, its all-in-one (printer, scanner, copier, fax) device that retails for $129.99. The model has been modified, according to the report.
wow, $$$ (Score:5, Funny)
$35 a cartridge, but man, $150M in shipping costs.
The paper isn't cheap either.
Re: (Score:1)
That's what Amazon Prime is for...
What the... (Score:1)
Why?
WHY?
I mean, really....
WHY!?!?!?!
1000 pages per MONTH? For WHAT?!?
That seems patently absurd. This is 2017, when printers are all but obsolete, for ANYTHING. Who prints photos anymore? Who prints ANYTHING anymore? Seriously, a 10" tablet does everything paper can do and more.
There is just no need for this senselessness.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why?
WHY?
I mean, really....
WHY!?!?!?!
Who prints photos anymore? Who prints ANYTHING anymore?
Erm... My wife
... Show also takes "screen shots" with her iPhone :/
Re: (Score:2)
Ah yes, the 'paperless office'. Ain't ever seen one those critters despite presumably validated sightings for decades.
I'd believe in Sasquatch before I believe in the death of printers.
And, of course, fax machines. I wonder if the ISS has a fax machine?
Russians (Score:2)
This 17 years old printer... (Score:2)