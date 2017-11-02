The International Space Station Is Getting Its First Printer Upgrade in 17 Years (mashable.com) 50
Lance Ulanoff, writing for Mashable: Somewhere, 254 miles above us, an astronaut is probably printing something. Ever since the International Space Station (ISS) welcomed its first residents in November of 2000, there have been printers on board. Astronauts use them to print out critical mission information, emergency evacuation procedures and, sometimes, photos from home. According to NASA, they print roughly 1,000 pages a month on two printers; one is installed on the U.S. side of the ISS, the other in the Russian segment. ISS residents do all this on 20-year-old technology. "When the printer was new, it was like 2000-era tech and we had 2000-era laptop computers. Everything worked pretty good," recalled NASA Astronaut Don Pettit, who brought the first printer up to the ISS. But "the printer's been problematic for the last five or six years," said Pettit who's spent a total of one year on the station. It's not that the Space Station has been orbiting with the same printer since Justin Timberlake was still N'Sync. NASA had dozens of this printer and, as one failed, they'd send up another identical model. But now it's time for something truly new. In 2018, NASA will send two brand new, specialized printers up to the station. However, figuring out the right kind of printer to send was a lot more complicated than you'd probably expect. NASA has turned to HP for its IT supply and needs. The agency requires the following things in its printer: print and handle paper management in zero gravity, handle ink waste during printing, be flame retardant, and be power efficient. HP, Mashable reports, has recommended the HP Envy 5600, its all-in-one (printer, scanner, copier, fax) device that retails for $129.99. The model has been modified, according to the report.
Linux (Score:3)
Also a requirement : have a good Linux support out of the box.
wow, $$$ (Score:5, Funny)
$35 a cartridge, but man, $150M in shipping costs.
The paper isn't cheap either.
Re: (Score:1)
That's what Amazon Prime is for...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
no nasa hacked the roms to take refills / big tanked hooked to fake cartridges
What the... (Score:1)
Why?
WHY?
I mean, really....
WHY!?!?!?!
1000 pages per MONTH? For WHAT?!?
That seems patently absurd. This is 2017, when printers are all but obsolete, for ANYTHING. Who prints photos anymore? Who prints ANYTHING anymore? Seriously, a 10" tablet does everything paper can do and more.
There is just no need for this senselessness.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Why?
WHY?
I mean, really....
WHY!?!?!?!
Who prints photos anymore? Who prints ANYTHING anymore?
Erm... My wife
... Show also takes "screen shots" with her iPhone :/
Re: (Score:2)
Ah yes, the 'paperless office'. Ain't ever seen one those critters despite presumably validated sightings for decades.
I'd believe in Sasquatch before I believe in the death of printers.
And, of course, fax machines. I wonder if the ISS has a fax machine?
Re: (Score:2)
What? This is easy. Power budget.
Paper doesn't need power to view it. A sheet of paper can be stuck on anything in a space station. It can also be put on a clipboard. There are lots of clipboards up there, I'll bet.
Uh, a space station has a finite amount of space.
A fucking eReader is the easy solution for a power budget. Probably consumes less power than a device shitting out 1,000 pages every month. The only thing there are "lots of" right now is piles and piles of pointless shit laying around in paper form, taking up valuable real estate.
Re: (Score:2)
Uh, a space station has a finite amount of space.
A fucking eReader is the easy solution for a power budget. Probably consumes less power than a device shitting out 1,000 pages every month. The only thing there are "lots of" right now is piles and piles of pointless shit laying around in paper form, taking up valuable real estate.
Because I'm sure NASA hasn't done the math on this tradeoff...
/sarcasm
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not realizing you can accomplish the same end electronically....
Yes, when I think "technologically incompetent", I think NASA.
Re: (Score:2)
Yeah, it has to be the rocket scientists who are in charge of administration aboard the ISS!
Seriously, e-paper tablets, even if they had to make/order a custom firmware for it, would be much better. Takes less room, less energy, doesn't need to be re-supplied with paper and ink.
FTFA: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It means that the Paper Cassette needs attention, and the attention is to "load letter" paper in to it.
HP printers had two-character displays back in the day. "PC" for paper cassette was what they came up with. When they increased the number of characters they simply added to the existing messages. I'm going to hazard a guess that industrial printing control platforms could take that information through some kind of management network, and with newer printers still using that same system it was easier to
Russians (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Ahh yes. The sounds of a Soviet-era chain printer coming from the Russian side of the ISS.
Re: (Score:2)
Not for fucking pictures of Timmy and Lucy playing with old yellar and your wifes upskirts or husbands dick pics.
To quote Elton John, "I miss the Earth so much, I miss my wife, It's lonely out in space, On such a timeless flight..."
Seems like a way of keeping the astronauts sane, probably no small feat.
This 17 years old printer... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
is still probably better than our newest retail printers sold in supermarkets.
Exactly what I was thinking. (Wouldn't be surprised if it was an old LaserJet 4/5)
Don't see how some shitty current-era all-in-wonder device is gonna replace that kind of stability, no matter who makes it. They really don't make 'em like they used to these days (on purpose)
Re: (Score:2)
You probably don't want a laser printer in zero-G. Toxic fumes and the potential danger of toner floating everywhere? Not an option.
Re: (Score:2)
Probably.
Frankly I'm amazed that an inkjet printer was recommended. In my experience dating back to the first Deskjets in the nineties, the inkjet printers were always worse than their laser equivalents, and I don't see how they're getting around gravity-feed (or lack thereof) for the pickup rollers.
I also get why they would seek to avoid laser, since laser can suffer from problems of uncontained toner getting out and airborne, which would be a real problem for a space station.
The tech that I would have ex
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
I still have a LaserJet 4000 and LaserJet 4100
Re: (Score:2)
Fundamentally there was not a lot of difference in HP laser products other than the speed of paper handling for something like two decades. We've only recently seen a push to retire out the HP LaserJet 4 and 5 printers, and only because of the costs for toner due to lack of availability. Until then we just let them naturally go when they physically failed, which was not often.
Re: (Score:2)
can they get a tablet with a battery that is easy to swap? and has SD cards?
So the WD40 wasn't working? (Score:2)
Couldn't keep restoring the ink on the ribbon using that WD40? Did they run out of spray cans or did the dot-matrix printer finally actually die?
This confirms it (Score:2)
It really does take a rocket scientist to keep a $(#@)%{@* printer working.
I've actually laid hands on the current printers. (Score:2)
They're pretty much off the shelf except the connector has been changed to a twist-lock hermetically sealed connector (overkill in my opinion, but I understand why they did it - it's pretty much the standard connector on the station). They also have steel cages around the paper trays, mostly to keep the paper from floating off. I think they use Velcro in space to keep the thing planted, maybe magnets, but on the earth side that particular detail wasn't worried about in the training environment.
Out of pur
HP LJ 4+ (Score:2)