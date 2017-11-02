Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


The International Space Station Is Getting Its First Printer Upgrade in 17 Years (mashable.com) 50

Lance Ulanoff, writing for Mashable: Somewhere, 254 miles above us, an astronaut is probably printing something. Ever since the International Space Station (ISS) welcomed its first residents in November of 2000, there have been printers on board. Astronauts use them to print out critical mission information, emergency evacuation procedures and, sometimes, photos from home. According to NASA, they print roughly 1,000 pages a month on two printers; one is installed on the U.S. side of the ISS, the other in the Russian segment. ISS residents do all this on 20-year-old technology. "When the printer was new, it was like 2000-era tech and we had 2000-era laptop computers. Everything worked pretty good," recalled NASA Astronaut Don Pettit, who brought the first printer up to the ISS. But "the printer's been problematic for the last five or six years," said Pettit who's spent a total of one year on the station. It's not that the Space Station has been orbiting with the same printer since Justin Timberlake was still N'Sync. NASA had dozens of this printer and, as one failed, they'd send up another identical model. But now it's time for something truly new. In 2018, NASA will send two brand new, specialized printers up to the station. However, figuring out the right kind of printer to send was a lot more complicated than you'd probably expect. NASA has turned to HP for its IT supply and needs. The agency requires the following things in its printer: print and handle paper management in zero gravity, handle ink waste during printing, be flame retardant, and be power efficient. HP, Mashable reports, has recommended the HP Envy 5600, its all-in-one (printer, scanner, copier, fax) device that retails for $129.99. The model has been modified, according to the report.

  • wow, $$$ (Score:5, Funny)

    by supernova87a ( 532540 ) <{kepler1} {at} {hotmail.com}> on Thursday November 02, 2017 @10:45AM (#55476049)
    Most..expensive..ink...EVER!

    $35 a cartridge, but man, $150M in shipping costs.

    The paper isn't cheap either.

  • What the... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Why?

    WHY?

    I mean, really....

    WHY!?!?!?!

    1000 pages per MONTH? For WHAT?!?

    That seems patently absurd. This is 2017, when printers are all but obsolete, for ANYTHING. Who prints photos anymore? Who prints ANYTHING anymore? Seriously, a 10" tablet does everything paper can do and more.

    There is just no need for this senselessness.

    • you've never seen the amount of paper that the airlines use then. Each pilot release is printed... typically 10-20 pages, even more if the weather is bad.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by naris ( 830549 )

      Why?

      WHY?

      I mean, really....

      WHY!?!?!?!

      Who prints photos anymore? Who prints ANYTHING anymore?

      Erm... My wife ... Show also takes "screen shots" with her iPhone :/

    • Ah yes, the 'paperless office'. Ain't ever seen one those critters despite presumably validated sightings for decades.

      I'd believe in Sasquatch before I believe in the death of printers.

      And, of course, fax machines. I wonder if the ISS has a fax machine?

    • This was, in essence, my first thought on reading the headline. C'mon, guys, there's nothing you really NEED a printer for on the ISS. Or much of anywhere else. Mostly, they're just legacy because some management type somewhere thinks that they need a "paper trail" for something. Not realizing you can accomplish the same end electronically....

      • Not realizing you can accomplish the same end electronically....

        Yes, when I think "technologically incompetent", I think NASA.

        • Yeah, it has to be the rocket scientists who are in charge of administration aboard the ISS!

          Seriously, e-paper tablets, even if they had to make/order a custom firmware for it, would be much better. Takes less room, less energy, doesn't need to be re-supplied with paper and ink.

    • "said Pettit who also told me that, with the advent of tablets and laptops, astronauts don't print now as much as they used to."
  • You know what the Russians did instead? "Used a pencil". I hate that meme.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by PPH ( 736903 )

      Ahh yes. The sounds of a Soviet-era chain printer coming from the Russian side of the ISS.

  • is still probably better than our newest retail printers sold in supermarkets.

    • is still probably better than our newest retail printers sold in supermarkets.

      Exactly what I was thinking. (Wouldn't be surprised if it was an old LaserJet 4/5)

      Don't see how some shitty current-era all-in-wonder device is gonna replace that kind of stability, no matter who makes it. They really don't make 'em like they used to these days (on purpose)

      • You probably don't want a laser printer in zero-G. Toxic fumes and the potential danger of toner floating everywhere? Not an option.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by TWX ( 665546 )

      Probably.

      Frankly I'm amazed that an inkjet printer was recommended. In my experience dating back to the first Deskjets in the nineties, the inkjet printers were always worse than their laser equivalents, and I don't see how they're getting around gravity-feed (or lack thereof) for the pickup rollers.

      I also get why they would seek to avoid laser, since laser can suffer from problems of uncontained toner getting out and airborne, which would be a real problem for a space station.

      The tech that I would have ex

  • Couldn't keep restoring the ink on the ribbon using that WD40? Did they run out of spray cans or did the dot-matrix printer finally actually die?

  • It really does take a rocket scientist to keep a $(#@)%{@* printer working.

  • They're pretty much off the shelf except the connector has been changed to a twist-lock hermetically sealed connector (overkill in my opinion, but I understand why they did it - it's pretty much the standard connector on the station). They also have steel cages around the paper trays, mostly to keep the paper from floating off. I think they use Velcro in space to keep the thing planted, maybe magnets, but on the earth side that particular detail wasn't worried about in the training environment.

    Out of pur

  • My HP LaserJet 4+, manufactured May, 1994, is still running strong with basic maintenance. Slow to rasterize the first page @600 DPI, but still cranks ~12 PPM.

