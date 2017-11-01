Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Cellphones Games Hardware Technology

Razer Unveils Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz UltraMotion Display, 8GB RAM and No Headphone Jack (cnet.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the new-and-improved dept.
Computer hardware company Razer has unveiled its first smartphone. While the design doesn't appear to be up to par with the competition, it does pack some impressive specifications under the hood. The Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch, 2,560x1,440-resolution display, Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8GB of RAM, 12-megapixel dual camera with a wide-angle lens and 2x optical zoom, 4,000mAh battery, dual front-facing stereo speakers, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat running out of the box. While there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage, there is no headphone jack, no waterproofing, and no wireless charging. The device also won't support CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. CNET reports: [W]here most new flagship phones are shiny rounded rectangles with curved screens, the Razer Phone is unabashedly a big black brick. It flaunts sharp 90-degree corners instead of curved edges. You can even stand the phone on end. The 5.7-inch, 2,560x1,440-resolution screen is flat as a pancake, and you'll find giant bezels above and below that screen, too -- just when we thought bezels were going out of style. When the Razer Phone ships Nov. 17 for $699 or Â£699 -- no plans for Australia at launch -- the company says it'll be the first phone with a display that refreshes 120 times per second, like a high-end PC gaming monitor or Apple's iPad Pro. And combined with a dynamic refresh technique Razer's calling Ultramotion (think Nvidia G-Sync), it can mean beautiful, butter-smooth scrolling down websites and apps, and glossy mobile gameplay.

Razer Unveils Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz UltraMotion Display, 8GB RAM and No Headphone Jack More | Reply

Razer Unveils Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz UltraMotion Display, 8GB RAM and No Headphone Jack

Comments Filter:

  • Best phone CPU/GPU combo

    Apple API for direct access to hardware

    The most games in the App Store

  • Every phone using chipsets capable of high/variable refresh rate should have been released with it.

    Every phone with room ought to have dual, front-facing speakers. (Although I'd definitely take waterproofing over the ginormous speakers Razer uses.)

    Although I doubt Razer will have an enormous hit with this, I really hope it sells like hotcakes. It is absolutely ridiculous that flagship phones in 2017 weren't already leading the way with these features, and it's even more ridiculous that the only reason tha

  • The verge put a video up of the phone. Has a dongle for the headphone jack.
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • Not listening! (Score:5, Insightful)

    by markdavis ( 642305 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @10:41PM (#55473883)

    >"While there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage, there is no headphone jack, no waterproofing, and no wireless charging.

    Companies still are not listening. It seems many of us want:

    1) Larger batteries/ removable batteries
    2) Larger storage
    3) Wireless charging
    4) Headphone jack
    5) Stock/plain Android (or as close as possible)
    6) Water and drop resistance (reliability/robustness)
    7) Works on all carriers and unlocked

    It sounds like this company got a few things right (large battery and SD slot) but still focus on more useless resolution and more RAM than probably ever needed. Many people also are looking for SMALLER SCREENS (5") but without sacrificing specs (they want a small phone, not an under-powered/under-featured phone).

    • Many people also are looking for SMALLER SCREENS (5") /quote
      Yeah, I thought this was most of the point of the Retina hype. And it was for me (once it got to Android). Smaller screen without sacrificing resolution.

  • It sounds targeted at VR.

  • The Razer Razr? (Score:3)

    by omnichad ( 1198475 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @11:14PM (#55473979) Homepage

    I expect a trademark lawsuit from Motorola on this one. The name is not so different than Razr and they could easily argue that a phone under the name "Razer" will create confusion about Motorola's involvement or lack thereof.

  • No removeable battery? No SD slot? No thanks.

  • Is scrolling. I'm always amazed as walls of text and adverts fly past my eyes. It's so beautiful when it's even MORE smooth. I don't care about the information, just that I can move the web page up or down with either a flick of an appendage or the scroll wheel on my mouse. I don't know how I EVER made it through life before this became so beautiful...

  • An AUDIO DEVICE with no headphone jack is like...

    - a refrigerator where the heat-exchanger takes up the entire inside of the box
    - a pencil that is a solid piece of wood with no graphite core, or for that matter, eraser
    - a computer mouse with no buttons, switches, knobs, or ball, frankly
    - a drill with no chuck
    - a chain with no saw
    - a ham with no burger...

    Yeah, you keep that.

Slashdot Top Deals

Without life, Biology itself would be impossible.

Close