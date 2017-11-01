Razer Unveils Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz UltraMotion Display, 8GB RAM and No Headphone Jack (cnet.com) 48
Computer hardware company Razer has unveiled its first smartphone. While the design doesn't appear to be up to par with the competition, it does pack some impressive specifications under the hood. The Razer Phone features a 5.7-inch, 2,560x1,440-resolution display, Snapdragon 835 chipset with 8GB of RAM, 12-megapixel dual camera with a wide-angle lens and 2x optical zoom, 4,000mAh battery, dual front-facing stereo speakers, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat running out of the box. While there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage, there is no headphone jack, no waterproofing, and no wireless charging. The device also won't support CDMA carriers like Verizon or Sprint. CNET reports: [W]here most new flagship phones are shiny rounded rectangles with curved screens, the Razer Phone is unabashedly a big black brick. It flaunts sharp 90-degree corners instead of curved edges. You can even stand the phone on end. The 5.7-inch, 2,560x1,440-resolution screen is flat as a pancake, and you'll find giant bezels above and below that screen, too -- just when we thought bezels were going out of style. When the Razer Phone ships Nov. 17 for $699 or Â£699 -- no plans for Australia at launch -- the company says it'll be the first phone with a display that refreshes 120 times per second, like a high-end PC gaming monitor or Apple's iPad Pro. And combined with a dynamic refresh technique Razer's calling Ultramotion (think Nvidia G-Sync), it can mean beautiful, butter-smooth scrolling down websites and apps, and glossy mobile gameplay.
Great! That is the warranty period, of course.
Technically, Bluetooth audio supports existing compression - like MP3. It's just that phones and headphones don't both support it at both ends.
In all honesty, it's less of an issue than people make it out to be. Not wanting to deal with the USB C to 3.5mm adapter is understandable. It doesn't make it some amazingly serious flaw in the phone. It's definitely debatable whether the removal is worth the inconvenience, but an inconve
Battery life
Mostly because even the best widely supported audio codec for bluetooth sound bad?
AptX (HD) is about as good as you will get, and it is somewhat... average.
Certainly good enough for cheap(ly made, sometimes expensive priced) earbuds, 'fashion' headphones, etc.
However, still a far FAR distance from the quality available with high quality headphones.
And if you want good lipsync with video, you better either accept lower quality, or be able to adjust the video delay,
because the advanced codec add a lot of lat
No headphone jack means no cable to use as an FM antenna.
What I'd like is to see someone add DAB+ to a phone - that would be my next purchase... as long as they didn't fuck it up by not having dual-SIM and microSD.
Moto x4 has headphone jack, FM Radio and is waterproof. Different models have different configurations for dual sim, although the Project Fi Android One version has single sim+Micro SD.
You need to keep it charged. And the less batteries you need to take care of, the better. In fact it is common for bluetooth headphones to have an analog backup using a headphone jack.
Almost all the best headphones use a jack connector (mini or full size). Just try to find a professional or an audiophile headset that use anything else. If you have a budget over $100 and you want good sound quality, BT will severely limit your options. And note that you can definitely notice the difference in sound quality b
Get a decent Bluetooth like an Anker Bluetooth headset (and not a cheap one) and I challenge you to give me one reason why I should prefer the headphone jack to bluetooth.
It's not about "any" Anker Bluetooth headset (or expensive ones) but you have to have the ones that support the aptX compression. aptX compression ensures that the audio from the game doesn't lag (or feels like it doesn't lag). Those Bluetooth headset without that will have a lagging gaming experience.
With a wired headset/headphone however, you get the same experience with a standard cheap headphone and even better with an expensive one. Bluetooth on the other hand, all those without aptX support will give
While I don't get the lack of a headphone jack in the other phones, here it makes a bit of sense. The speakers get in the way, I guess.
Frankly if I had the money I would buy this phone, the design is strangely appealing to me.
Ironic considering that Razer sells headsets with headphone jacks.
Best phone CPU/GPU combo
Apple API for direct access to hardware
The most games in the App Store
Simply doing what others refused to do. (Score:2)
Every phone using chipsets capable of high/variable refresh rate should have been released with it.
Every phone with room ought to have dual, front-facing speakers. (Although I'd definitely take waterproofing over the ginormous speakers Razer uses.)
Although I doubt Razer will have an enormous hit with this, I really hope it sells like hotcakes. It is absolutely ridiculous that flagship phones in 2017 weren't already leading the way with these features, and it's even more ridiculous that the only reason tha
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
wireless charge is
...meh.
I've got a phone with it, i'd rather plug it in.
It charges faster plugged in, it charges cooler plugged in, and it takes less electricity to charge it plugged in.
wireless charging is pretty much a step backwards in every possible way... except a slight convenience.
Except on phones with badly designed micro USB ports - then it's the only way the charger stays connected.
I can't. I don't have my own fabrication facility.
This and also a full waterproof, wireless charge and no headphone jack could ensure a complete sealed device. If it had none of that, then what is the point of no headphone jack and non-removable battery? Seriously, it is a fail.
>"While there is a microSD card slot for expandable storage, there is no headphone jack, no waterproofing, and no wireless charging.
Companies still are not listening. It seems many of us want:
1) Larger batteries/ removable batteries
2) Larger storage
3) Wireless charging
4) Headphone jack
5) Stock/plain Android (or as close as possible)
6) Water and drop resistance (reliability/robustness)
7) Works on all carriers and unlocked
It sounds like this company got a few things right (large battery and SD slot) but still focus on more useless resolution and more RAM than probably ever needed. Many people also are looking for SMALLER SCREENS (5") but without sacrificing specs (they want a small phone, not an under-powered/under-featured phone).
Many people also are looking for SMALLER SCREENS (5")
Yeah, I thought this was most of the point of the Retina hype. And it was for me (once it got to Android). Smaller screen without sacrificing resolution.
It sounds targeted at VR.
I expect a trademark lawsuit from Motorola on this one. The name is not so different than Razr and they could easily argue that a phone under the name "Razer" will create confusion about Motorola's involvement or lack thereof.
No removeable battery? No SD slot? No thanks.
Defective by design. (Score:1)
An AUDIO DEVICE with no headphone jack is like...
- a refrigerator where the heat-exchanger takes up the entire inside of the box
- a pencil that is a solid piece of wood with no graphite core, or for that matter, eraser
- a computer mouse with no buttons, switches, knobs, or ball, frankly
- a drill with no chuck
- a chain with no saw
- a ham with no burger...
Yeah, you keep that.