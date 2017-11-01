Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


CIA Releases 321GB of Bin Laden's Digital Library (arstechnica.com) 48

Posted by BeauHD from the web-cache-crap dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Today, the Central Intelligence Agency posted a cache of files obtained from Osama Bin Laden's personal computer and other devices recovered from his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan by Navy SEALs during the raid in which he was killed on May 2, 2011. The 470,000 files, 321 gigabytes in all, include documents, images, videos, and audio recordings, including Al Qaeda propaganda and planning documents, home videos of Bin Laden's son Hazma, and "drafts" of propaganda videos. There is also a lot of digital junk among the files.

The CIA site presents a raft of warnings about the content of the downloads: "The material in this file collection may contain content that is offensive and/or emotionally disturbing. This material may not be suitable for all ages. Please view it with discretion. Prior to accessing this file collection, please understand that this material was seized from a terrorist organization. While the files underwent interagency review, there is no absolute guarantee that all malware has been removed."

  • So their idea is to re-post propaganda videos? I thought their stated job was to help combat terrorism (when they aren't busy creating their own elsewhere).

    • Some dumb assholes convinced them that the best way to fight terrorism is with more terrorism.

  • Does this include... (Score:3)

    by Vylen ( 800165 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @06:50PM (#55472751)

    ... his porn stash?

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Nope:

      the information remaining in the collection that has not been released publicly includes materials that are protected by copyright; sensitive such that their release would directly damage efforts to keep the nation secure; pornography; ...

      • Nope:

        the information remaining in the collection that has not been released publicly includes materials that are protected by copyright; sensitive such that their release would directly damage efforts to keep the nation secure; pornography; ...

        I am incensed! I believe that it is important to posterity to be able to comment authoritatively about exactly what kind of pornography Osama bin Laden was into!

  • Article content (Score:4, Informative)

    by kwerle ( 39371 ) <kurt@CircleW.org> on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @06:51PM (#55472757) Homepage Journal

    In an effort to further enhance public understanding of al-Qa'ida, the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on 1 November 2017 released additional materials recovered in the 2 May 2011 raid on Usama Bin Ladin's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan.

    With the release of these materials, the information remaining in the collection that has not been released publicly includes materials that are protected by copyright; sensitive such that their release would directly damage efforts to keep the nation secure; pornography; malware; and blank, corrupted, and duplicate files. The entire collection has been available to the US Intelligence Community and Department of Defense organizations for years.

    The Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) previously released documents from the collection on 20 May 2015, 1 March 2016, and 19 January 2017 after an interagency review spearheaded by the CIA. The releases align with ODNI initiatives for increased transparency - consistent with national security prerogatives - and the 2014 Intelligence Authorization Act, which required the ODNI to conduct a review of the documents for release.

    CIA's 1 November 2017 release includes additional al-Qa'ida letters, videos, audio files, and communications, as well as routine family correspondence. As a result, it builds on the ODNI releases that provided material relevant to understanding the plans and workings of terrorist organizations. The material is posted in the original Arabic and in as close to the original form as possible, modified only so the files cannot be edited.

    • Any paper it gets printed on should be soft and absorbent..

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Some of the content could land you in trouble in some parts of the world.

      The terrorism stuff could be illegal to view in the UK.

      The home videos could violate the subjects' right to privacy if (re) published in the EU.

  • there is no absolute guarantee . . . (Score:4, Insightful)

    by queequeg1 ( 180099 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @06:51PM (#55472759)

    . . .there is no absolute guarantee that all malware has been removed.

    Sure. But I wouldn't be surprised if malware were added.

  • Is this common? I wasn't aware this kind of thing was done. I don't have any problem with it, but it just seems like a weird thing to do.

    • I don't have any problem with it, but it just seems like a weird thing to do.

      Toss out a big, juicy net that fish can just not resist.

      Have "Osama bin Laden, Director's Cut" phone home when downloaded and installed.

  • "Allah my lord, what will my legacy be for the world?"
    "Your harddisk has replaced kittens on encyclopedia dramatica."

  • I mean, it is not obvious that hosting this on a CIA website is a means to track, collect, and monitor all IP addresses that potentially attempt to download this data? It must have been a hot topic of discussion at the CIA, to weigh the pro's and con's of releasing such a large amount of data to the public that might potentially be used by those that are actually terrorists in order to inspire or recruit into that ideology. If they went through the troubles of dumping his body into the sea, why would they

    • I'm just curious if they're also monetizing the traffic with advertisements. Not curious enough to actually look, mind you.

  • There is also a lot of digital junk among the files.

  • Anyone want to guess (Score:3)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @07:22PM (#55472941)
    what nasty thing they're doing that this is supposed to distract us from? I will never believe that our CIA does anything out of the goodness of their heart. If I saw one of them reach down to pet a puppy I'd have it checked by a bomb squad.

  • ... to get your beacon and match it up to their database.

  • Is this a standard practice (that's only getting noted because OBL)? Is it so widely distributed internally and to other agencies that they figure it will leak out regardless, so they might as well do it on their terms? Or do they think this has legitimate value for researchers and counter-terrorism researchers?

  • Just like how unredacted and complete records from the Kennedy assassination investigation can still be considered a threat to national security, I suspect that 'public understanding' may have an entirely different meaning.
  • Yeah, I wanna visit the super spy agency's site. Oh wait, they already know me. I am tquasar.

  • "there is no absolute guarantee that all malware has been removed"

    You might have slipped in a few pieces of spyware of your own, you mean.

