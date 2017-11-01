Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Fewer Than 1 in 100,000 New Surface Devices Go Wrong, Microsoft Says (zdnet.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the standing-by-things dept.
A reader shares a ZDNet report: Microsoft has shaken off claims that its Surface range is unreliable and said that fewer than 1 in 100,000 of new Surface devices have gone wrong. The ratings service Consumer Reports raised a question mark over the reliability of the Surface line as a whole earlier this year. At the time, Consumer Reports surveyed 90,000 subscribers and found that 25 percent of Microsoft laptops and tablets will give owners problems by the end of the second year of ownership. Ryan Gavin, Microsoft's general manager for Surface, challenged the finding and said that the Surface devices are getting more reliable with each new generation. "One of the things you're seeing is the reliability of our products over time, with every generation getting better and better and better." Reliability issues among newer devices, such as the Surface Laptop and Studio, had been reported for only a fraction of devices, he said. "We're talking about incidents per device of less than 0.001%."

Fewer Than 1 in 100,000 New Surface Devices Go Wrong, Microsoft Says

  • If I am that 1 I will be 100,000 times louder than the 99,000 others.

  • "Go Wrong" sounds a lot more like it makes bad lifestyle choices than having manufacturing defects.

    Is there an issue with gangs of disenfranchised teenage Surface products I need to be aware of?

  • Surface devices have had a lot of widespread reported problems like hot bag, wifi, etc.

  • Cool (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Headw1nd ( 829599 ) on Wednesday November 01, 2017 @01:30PM (#55470401)
    Can we trade our old broken Surfaces for these new, reliable ones? Because if not I would call this a case of too little, too late.

  • Consumer Reports bases their numbers on surveys of Surface owners. Criteria from MS seems less reliable as feedback from telemetry and customers which is different.

    What we hear from our customers, however, and from the telemetry data that our customers want to share with us, is that Surface devices have never been more reliable and with every generation we release they get increasingly so," he added.

    Consumer Reports goes out of their way to contact owners and get feedback from them it seems. Yes, some don't respond. MS relies on customers contacting them to complain which isn't always the case. Also telemetry data relies on customers wanting to allow access to the data and that the data shows problems. For example if a device's wifi goes out

  • It matters not what MS says, for they are a very interested party. I.e. anything they say in this respect must be taken with a very healthy dose of skepticism. What does the independent evidence say?

  • Every single one of our surface systems have issues. Most of the problems orbit around really crappy drivers from microsoft related to power management and switching between tablet/laptop modes. The remaining seem to be caused by crappy patches for windows 10 that need to go through more debugging before release. Surfaces are not reliable, and most of our users are looking to get rid of the ones we have deployed.

    The one good area is hardware reliability. The hardware itself seems to be rock solid. It's thei

  • MS would take a brand new factory image with no other apps installed and run its battery of QA tests. Fix reported bugs. Lather, rinse and repeat.

    As long as you use it that way, no other apps, factory image, perfect network connections, it would work well.

    But the one you buy is preloaded up to the brink with nagware, malware, adware and "exciting apps" from the vendors, and all sort of crapware. Their main purpose is to degrade the user experience so bad they would buy the damned App.

    Every damned app

