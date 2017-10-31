Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Power The Almighty Buck Transportation

Colorado Taking Steps To Get Its Own Hyperloop (usatoday.com) 20

Posted by BeauHD from the easy-as-1-2-3 dept.
According to USA Today, Colorado's transportation department is looking at the possibility of a Rocky Mountain hyperloop to curb traffic woes. You could travel from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, a distance of about 125 miles with Denver in the middle, in less than 20 minutes. From the report: After partnering with Virgin Hyperloop One, one of the companies racing to develop the super-speed technology that essentially would transport vehicles and people pods on electric skates in a big pneumatic tube, Colorado Department of Transportation officials plan to spend the next nine months crunching the numbers to determine what it might take to bring this type of transit to Colorado. Above-ground routes are cheaper to build. But Musk's Boring Co., another company testing the technology, has been focusing on hyperloop transportation in tunnels. The proposed Rocky Mountain hyperloop would be centered at Denver International Airport and stretch about 100 miles north to Cheyenne, Wyo.; about 125 miles south to Pueblo, Colo.; and about 100 miles west to Vail, Colo. It carries a hefty $24 billion price tag. State transportation officials estimated it would need an initial investment of $3 billion just to get the first 40 miles from the airport north to Greeley, Colo., completed. Why a hyperloop? State officials estimate Colorado's population will grow by nearly 50% in the next 20 years.

Colorado Taking Steps To Get Its Own Hyperloop More | Reply

Colorado Taking Steps To Get Its Own Hyperloop

Comments Filter:
  • because it's a multi-billion dollar boondoggle they can use to line their own pockets with and when the whole thing goes bust unlike a well understood technology like passenger trains they can blame the engineers.
  • Why don't they build a Stargate to solve their traffic problems? I know Stargates don't exist, but neither does a hyperloop. If you're going waste money on imaginary concepts, dream big!

  • You could travel from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, a distance of about 125 miles with Denver in the middle, in less than 20 minutes.

    There was an effort in Florida to try to get light rail from Miami to Tampa. In my mind the biggest obstacle was transportation once you get to the destination. I could understand something like this between two major cities with top notch mass transit, like New York and Boston. However, I don't think Fort Collins and Colorado Springs fit the bill, same as Miami and Tampa. Tell people "we can get you from CIty A to City B and then all you have to do is rent a car when you get there" is not goi

  • Hyperloop or no hyper loop there isn't enough water to sustain that sort of growth.

Slashdot Top Deals

Old programmers never die, they just hit account block limit.

Close