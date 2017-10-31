Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Media Music Hardware Technology

Is the Optical Cable Dying? (cnet.com) 102

Posted by BeauHD from the slowly-dying dept.
Geoffrey Morrison from CNET explains how the optical cable is "dying a very slow death": The official term for optical audio cable is "Toslink," short for Toshiba Link. Developed in the early '80s to connect their CD players to their receivers, it was a red laser optical version of the Sony/Phillips "Digital Interconnect Format" aka S/PDIF standard. You've seen standard S/PDIF connections a bunch too; they're often called "coax digital." Optical had certain benefits over copper cables, but they were also more fragile, and for a long time, more expensive. Though glass cables were available, for even more money, most optical cables were made from cheap plastic. This limited their range to in-room use, primarily. Through the '90s and 2000's, the optical cable was near-ubiquitous: The easiest way to get Dolby Digital and DTS from your cable/satellite box, TiVo, or DVD player to your receiver. Even in the early days of HDMI, right next to it would be the lowly optical cable, ready in case someone's receiver didn't accept HDMI. But now more and more gear are dropping optical. It's gone completely on the latest Roku and Apple TV 4K, for example. It's also disappeared from many smaller TVs, though it lingers on in larger ones, a potentially redundant backup to HDMI with ARC. The reason for this? Soundbars...

Is the Optical Cable Dying? More | Reply

Is the Optical Cable Dying?

Comments Filter:
  • I might have been the only household that skipped directly from composite to HDMI.

    • Re:I don't have any optical cables (Score:4, Funny)

      by AC-x ( 735297 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @03:28AM (#55461877)

      Being in the UK I was SCART RGB master race :)

      • SCART must be the world's worst engineered connector, but I remember back in the day thinking it was good you could do component RGB instead of composite.

        Now of course we've got HDMI which is a connector designed by people who know what they're doing, digital RGB and it's even got error correction

        https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

        • Re: (Score:1)

          by Anonymous Coward

          They're two completely different things. SCART is an 80s-era universal analog connector. HDMI is an entire digital protocol, connector and transmitter/receiver specs. The fact that SCART didn't have features of modern high-speed digital links isn't because the people who designed SCART didn't know what they were doing. You may as well say Alexander Graham Bell was an idiot for not having iMessage on his phones.

        • SCART is a pretty crappy connector, but it benefited from French Government mandating its use. It was good to have a standard, and it did the job adequately - at least as long as the cable remains in place.

      • I'm running my SD-era consoles to a Bang & Olufsen BeoVision MX8000, in my mind the ultimate SD 4:3 format CRT TV, 28" of goodness. Two fully RGB-capable SCART ports master race etc.

    • It's good to know I'm not the only one.

    • I too went straight from composite to hdmi. I have since gone back and now use a 10m optical cable to my wall mounted TV. No TV cabinet or anything, ultra clean and the speaker amp is at the opposite side of the room.

      It is quite a nice simple solution for less common set ups. It works fantastically.

    • Also as part of the main question there are a lot of disadvantages of optical cable. Expensive, Fragile, variance in quality... This in general is a turn off for the average person. For an HDMI cable, coax, composite or even cat 5 I can more or less get them for cheap, store them for a decade if I didn’t use them and if I got some equipment that uses it, I’ll just take it out of the box and I am good to go. While optical cable may be superior in terms of digital technology you get to a good en

  • Is the Optical Cable Dying? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by redmid17 ( 1217076 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @03:34AM (#55461897)
    No not at all. Then again, if you limit it specifically to fiber audio, it might well. However that is a flawed, dumb definition.

  • Old tech made obsolete, slowly disappears from new products. News at 11.
    Seriously though, I had nothing but trouble with SPDIF. The finicky connection would often desync with my Xbox360 and IIRC then I'd have to turn the receiver off and back on to resync it, and it'd make a weird noise until I did. Bending the cable just wrong would exacerbate the issue.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      "Film at 11."

  • HDMI (Score:4, Insightful)

    by sanf780 ( 4055211 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @03:45AM (#55461921)
    In ye olde days, audio was transmitted separately. Nowadays, it goes through HDMI from sources to AV equipment, including soundboard, that mux the signals. TVs feed the remaining sources, that is broadcast and TV applications, through ARC, the Audio Return Channel. I understand ARC is bandwidth limited, thus new equipment will include eARC whenever the new HDMI spec is delivered. So, everything is routed through HDMI these days, so why bother with other cables?

    It might also be a race to the bottom: appliances are cheaper, so not popular features get dropped. Many TVs might not receive analogue video anymore.

  • I grew up in the 90s and I use optical audio, mainly because my dad uses optical audio. I don't know of any other person who uses it or has used it. I find it hard to believe it was "nearly ubiquitous" for 10-20 years, I think it was little known then, and remains so now. I also think it unlikely that because cheaper devices don't have it now because it is "going away" like consumer trends are some mystical power. Its a more expensive alternative to conventional audio connections, and most people, particula
  • Just look at the data rates we have over copper network cables. Even the oldest coax network was 10mbit/s. The highest quality audio signal is still just a few hundred kbit/s. Why wood you need an optical for this? It has always been a useless waste of money.

  • The problem with HDMI is that it is an A/V interconnect.

    At the end of the day you need a pure audio interconnect to transmit digital audio to amp and speakers, without getting those obsoleted every few years by video codec changes. You can argue newer audio codecs are better, but the limiting factor for sound is almost always the analog part. Smarter digital encoding is not going to help vibrate the air better than a bigger expensive not replaced every year amp/speaker set.

    Video is quite different as newer

  • So... You can build a cheap cat-5E UTP copper cable with simple tools and it can transmit data at gigabit, but you mean that you require an (relatively) expensive optical link to transmit some few Mbps of high-quality audio? It's bits, dude.

    It's been a long time since we used to name standards based on their physical layer (hint: fibre channel). Nowadays it is much more convenient yo use the HDMI cable to send the EXACT same signal you would send using S/PDIF.

  • Solving ground loops (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Camembert ( 2891457 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @05:09AM (#55462063)
    I found it pleasant to use optical in a stereo setting to solve ground loop issues (hum!), since there is no electrical connection
    Specifically to use optical audio out instead of analog out from my tv to my hifi.
    I later found it was the antenna connection that caused the ground loop.
    Nowadays I use hdmi for everything which is balanced (if I remember well), hence no hum issues either
    • "Ground Loops"? Really bro? This isn't 70's analog audio. You get no "hum" from HDMI not because it's "balanced" to avoid ground loops - it's because it's digital and doesn't pick up noise like an analog cable. That said - even if you could pick up the noise, it would show itself in the form of data corruption which would be audio loss/dropout. Also - HDMI is an LVDS signal, so it is the digital equivalent of a "balanced" signal. But I digress - digital is all about "getting it there perfectly" - it either

  • Reason (Score:3)

    by ledow ( 319597 ) on Tuesday October 31, 2017 @05:09AM (#55462065) Homepage

    "The reason for this? Soundbars..."

    Nope.

    The reason for this is - I don't want a separate connector for audio unless it's in conjunction with another connector (i.e. I either want one cable only, or one cable + additional audio to go to external devices). The external device itself could happily use the HDMI audio, and offer passthrough / splitting of the signal.

    The problem is that the "other" connector almost certainly has to be able to supply video, audio, data and - sorry - power. Fibre cannot supply power. Ever.

    And then most people would rather give it a whole HDMI with everything, rather than run a separate cable just for audio. To be honest, splitters are in the throwaway price range now, even with HDCP support etc.

    The problem is that manufacturer's think "fibre just for audio" is a useful thing to have alongside "copper that does absolutely everything" when both are commodity pricing. Hell, just give me 10 HDMI slots and if I really want to run a soundbar, I'll run one with HDMI and/or put a convertor on it.

    The other thing that matters - nobody really cares about the fibre "perfect sound" rubbish except audiophiles. But that's like saying "nobody cares about the flight simulator being pixel perfect except for qualified 747 pilots". You can't cater to that niche, as the business case isn't there to do so in a commercial product. But 99.9% of people are quite happy with MP3s, copper cables (especially digital copper cables), and the various MPEG/H264 etc. compressions.

    I've been in IT for 20 years. I've honestly NEVER used an optical connection for sound. I deploy AV stuff all the time. I've even done bits of theatre stuff. The only optical connections I've ever used a networking fibres. And they are so cheap they don't even figure, what costs is the cutting and polishing, which wouldn't be present on a pre-made patch cable. So I also call rubbish on the "fibre is expensive, or can't reach across the room" line too.

    But if I've never used SPDIF, I'm pretty sure most other people haven't either. And given that even RCA connectors are going the way of the dodo (and SCART in Europe), I can't say that SPDIF is going to last any longer.

    Now, if you had a hybird, cable/fibre. Maybe that would serve. If it could do everything HDMI did. But HDMI even does Ethernet if you buy the right kit. So I can't fathom how you'd cut into their business.

    All we really need is a merger of USB3 and HDMI and we have one connector for ABSOLUTELY everything. Including a decent amount of power. But fibre isn't necessary for that and would lose enormously if it was attempted.

    • All we really need is a merger of USB3 and HDMI and we have one connector for ABSOLUTELY everything. Including a decent amount of power.

      That would be USB-C, which can do even more. For example Displayport, which is technically more versatile than consumer-oriented HDMI.

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by jabuzz ( 182671 )

      So I recently replaced my main TV. The new one is an LG Smart one with WebOS. It's great everything is in the one box. That is it does all the free over the air TV (which living in the UK means lots of quality programming) and it does all the catch up services such as iPlayer. ITV Hub, All4, My5, etc. It also does all the streaming services so Amazon Prime, Netflix and NowTV (last one pretty important in the UK) and finally it will also do Plex all in the one remote.

      Right so how does one use HDMI for my aud

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

        You didn't post the model number, but most TVs support something called ARC (Audio Return Channel). My 2012 Panasonic does, for example. It's how you connect a soundbar or discreet decoder. It's quite nifty, as well as supplying audio it sends data on the amount of delay required to perfectly sync up with the image on screen and passes through some remote control commands like volume changes. It also allows for things like having the soundbar/receiver go into standby mode automatically when you turn the TV

  • It died long ago (Score:2, Informative)

    by blindseer ( 891256 )

    I've had probably a dozen devices with an optical output, laptops, CD players, DVD players, music streaming boxes, and I'm probably forgetting something. What was rare was anything with an optical audio input, or it seems that way to me. The only thing I can recall having an optical input was this fancy (for the time) SoundBlaster card I bought as part of a computer system from my brother.

    I've also had a lot of things with S/PDIF copper inputs and outputs but I don't recall ever having a situation where I

    • Is optical audio dying? I have to ask, was it ever alive?

      I have an extension to that: Should it have ever been alive?

      The standard which had limited distance, limited performance (20bit max vs 24bit standard for AES3 using S/PDIF), implemented with cheap plastic cables, using cheap LED based transmitters, and even cheaper receivers all to carry a signal that also is used to clock the digital parts of downstream equipment meaning the quality of the signal was important, rather than just the ability to send a 1 and 0.

      It should have never existed. The AES3 standard w

  • I still use S/PDIF in one form or another, and some of my computers only have the optical version. For starters, I don't have a TV that can input audio via HDMI, and if I did, I'd still need a S/PDIF from that to my amplifier. The display is a regular monitor which I might some day recycle into desktop use.

    I first came across S/PDIF last decade, as I found out my laptop could output the optical version through the 3.5 mm plug with an adapter. I still think it's a great solution to the limited space issue

  • the more I think of it, the more I suspect this is designed to "get rid of the analog hole"
    removing the headphone jack (unencrypted analog audio), and the toslink/SPDIF connector (unencrypted digital audio) goes towards the goals of the mafiaa...

  • I use it almost daily. Not only on my home stereo when streaming from my rMBP, but also in the office, for high end audio / mic setup: https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com] and https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]

  • I actually just started using them in the past year.

    I bought a few Chromecast Audio's, and since I could I used optical cable to connect them to the amplifiers for minimum noise.

    I also got a NUC not long ago, and wanted to connect the audio from the NUC to my desktop computer so I could listen to stuff on the NUC using the same headset I use for my desktop.

    To do this I got a HDMI audio splitter, and fed that to my desktop. I tried using the regular 3.5mm line-out to line-in cable, but the background noise f

  • The merits of TOSLink notwithstanding, why is it, in 2003, I had SoundStorm built into my motherboard, and it allowed me a 5.1 Dolby Digital sound path to my A/V Receiver from my computer for ALL of my audio, including game audio - yet in 2017, I need to buy a Xonar sound card (forget SoundBlaster, because their digital drivers suck ass and their high end card sits on a shelf here) to get the same functionality?

    Likewise, we have 7.1 and greater speaker systems, but the stores all push 2.1 soundbars. Ugh. I'

    • Most people are content with a 2.1 (or even plain stereo) sound setup, and while they might think surround sound is nifty, they find running the wires and positioning the speakers to be more of a pain in the butt than it's worth.

  • My stereo is old enough not to have HDMI switching, but it's DTS so why replace it? My TV has HDMI switching, and it has a digital audio passthrough to my stereo in the form of an optical output. My amplifier has one coaxial and three or four optical spdif connections. The last thing on which I actually used the coaxial connection was an Apex DVD player of yore. There was no good reason to use optical cables (it's digital audio, so you can solve the ground loop problem easily enough without degrading the si

  • Netcraft does not confirm it.

    Status: hoax.

  • I use my Toslink for my sound bar. All my HDMI ports are dedicated to my various content boxes or gaming systems. Optical audio works well enough.

Slashdot Top Deals

Multics is security spelled sideways.

Close