Is the Optical Cable Dying? (cnet.com) 102
Geoffrey Morrison from CNET explains how the optical cable is "dying a very slow death": The official term for optical audio cable is "Toslink," short for Toshiba Link. Developed in the early '80s to connect their CD players to their receivers, it was a red laser optical version of the Sony/Phillips "Digital Interconnect Format" aka S/PDIF standard. You've seen standard S/PDIF connections a bunch too; they're often called "coax digital." Optical had certain benefits over copper cables, but they were also more fragile, and for a long time, more expensive. Though glass cables were available, for even more money, most optical cables were made from cheap plastic. This limited their range to in-room use, primarily. Through the '90s and 2000's, the optical cable was near-ubiquitous: The easiest way to get Dolby Digital and DTS from your cable/satellite box, TiVo, or DVD player to your receiver. Even in the early days of HDMI, right next to it would be the lowly optical cable, ready in case someone's receiver didn't accept HDMI. But now more and more gear are dropping optical. It's gone completely on the latest Roku and Apple TV 4K, for example. It's also disappeared from many smaller TVs, though it lingers on in larger ones, a potentially redundant backup to HDMI with ARC. The reason for this? Soundbars...
Betamax had potential too...
Digital optical is utterly inferior to HDMI Audio. It only supports 2 channels uncompressed, anything other than that. 2.1, 5.1, 7.1 is compressed.
From Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Unlike HDMI, TOSLINK does not have the bandwidth to carry the lossless versions of Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio, or more than two channels of PCM audio.
HDMI supports uncompressed audio, 2.1, 5.1, 7.1 or even greater.
HDMI supports uncompressed audio, 2.1, 5.1, 7.1 or even greater.
Which is irrelevant if you only have stereo speakers, made specifically for music and not cinema.
HDMI actually has a disadvantage here - it does not support audio without video.
If you connect an audio equipment (say, an AVR) over hdmi to your pc, it will detect it as a display device. You need tho have that virtual screen enabled to get the audio. There are some problems with that: a) it will take up some video ram for nothing, b) it can cause weird issues like windows opening on that invisible screen, mouse cursor lesving your visible desktop area, etc.
Digital optical is utterly inferior to HDMI Audio. It only supports 2 channels uncompressed, anything other than that. 2.1, 5.1, 7.1 is compressed.
More so than you are letting on with that information. For many people the desire to carry Dolby TrueHD or some other stuff like that is not interesting. But even then the digital optical is inferior to any other interface. Put a scope on a typical TOSLINK input and you'll see nasty looking barely square waves. This wouldn't be significant if equipment didn't then use the edges of these to derive the clock signal causing it to jitter back and forth.
The only benefit it provided over its cabled brethren was isolation but that can also be achieved with a simple and far better performing pulse transformer.
The standard never got a foothold in professional audio.
Which is why ADAT using the same cables has to use different transmitters.
Call bullshit when you know what you're talking about and/or can do basic research online.
Digital optical is utterly inferior to HDMI Audio. It only supports 2 channels uncompressed, anything other than that. 2.1, 5.1, 7.1 is compressed.
From Wikipedia: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Great. Now show me a modern, HDMI-equipped receiver that sounds anywhere as near as good as my circa 1998 NAD T750 [audioreview.com]. As long as I can get a Blu Ray player with 5.1 analog audio output, I'll be set for discs and streaming, but I need that Toslink output (and a decoder box) from my TV for OTA broadcasts.
Improvement in plastic chemistries too (Score:3)
especially with better codecs.
Also, modern plastic chemistries [chromisfiber.com] have tremendously improved, with things like longer distances (>100m) and/or multi-gigabites now possible on POF (Plastic Optical Fiber).
That means that if you can wire up [casacom.ch] your whole house or you whole building LAN with cheap plastic oprtical fiber (doesn't even require a termination, you just cut the cable and plug then directly into the connector of the box, a little bit reminiscent of speaker connectors), you could definitely go beyond in-room use. Distributing sound o
the soundbar reason is bs.. (Score:2)
but why the fuck would you use toslink when you don't need it? most people just connect to the tv and thats it.
the tv might have digital out, sure. but a roku you connect through the tv anyways even if you have an amp!
also, why the fuck just not use digital copper coax...
Re: the soundbar reason is bs.. (Score:5, Informative)
Erm the coax connector is digital, in fact the exact same digital data as optical.
Coax noise affecting the digital signal? Not Gonna happen.
Coax cables can cause ground loops, which wont do anything to the digital parts of your equipment. But analogue parts like amplifiers may be affected by it, mostly by causing a hum noise.
Re: the soundbar reason is bs.. (Score:5, Informative)
Erm the coax connector is digital, in fact the exact same digital data as optical.
Coax noise affecting the digital signal? Not Gonna happen.
Sorry but you're quite wrong about this. The signal may be exactly the same but the parent was talking about isolation and interference. Groundloops induce noise on signals, especially if the source is something like a PC. Having the cable connected vs disconnected is clearly measurable on the DAC / Receiver. In once case I even had a cheap receiver that woud lose lock on another signal if certain sources were connected via coax.
This *shouldn't* be a problem as any receiver worth its salt should be isolating the coax inputs via a pulse transformer, but outside of high-end DACs that practice was rare. Most receivers took grounds from the coax and connected them directly to the digital grounds of their DACs.
Why does it matter for a digital signal? Well in most cases the receiver would recover the clock via a PLL locked to the the incoming signal, so any deviation from perfect on the incoming signal at best could produce a measurable penalty on the analogue output, if the grounding wasn't setup perfectly it could introduce noise from the source, and at worst it could cause locking problems.
The same applies to electromagnetic interference which is why the professional AES3 implementation is typically done via buffered outputs, balanced signalling (XLR connectors), and transformer isolated, even though it is still carrying the same S/PDIF signal.
The problem is, a good music system has multiple inputs (TV being only one), and the AUDIO inputs, like from your game console, can get noise injected because of the shielded digital signal wiriing. The "ground loop" noise source is pernicious.
Noise in the digital signal: tiny chance of a problem.
Noise caused by the digital wiring: very likely.
Noise caused by a Toslink plastic cable: none.
You are correct that a digital signal is naturally protected against noise to some extent inasmuch as the noise should not be mistaken for signal.
However, noise can still interrupt a digital signal if it is significant enough. Noise is a problem in my setup because I have my PC in my basement and my monitor, speakers, and peripherals on the second floor. I push the length limits of USB 3 and HDMI using active repeaters, and they still have problems both because of the long parallel runs and because they com
Re: (Score:1)
EM noise is a real issue for analogue signals, where the wire acting as an antenna adds noise to what you hear. It's a complete non-issue for most digital connections, where it's in one of three states:
You'd be right if it weren't for the fact that:
1. Grounding between digital and analogue are isolated somewhere in the equipment. Often they are not leading to noise coupling or better still that wonderful ground loop hum appearing directly on the analogue output.
2. The clock source of the digital components is derived via a PLL locked to the source signal. This jitters the clock and decimates the performance of the DACs, again this is both measurable and audible on the output.
Not a problem, just throw some opto-isolators in there.
Re:Too bad (Score:5, Funny)
That's what Monster gold cables are for!
I think you missed the boarding call for S.S. Sarcasm
Your bits will become dangerously oblong if you don't use a Monster(tm) Isotopically Pure(tm) High Electron Mobility gold cable.
Gold plated (Score:2)
Yes, a gold plated optical cable! What the f...
Of course, that was the only one they had, so I actually own a gold plated toslink cable, damnit.
I don't have any optical cables (Score:2)
Re:I don't have any optical cables (Score:4, Funny)
Being in the UK I was SCART RGB master race
:)
SCART must be the world's worst engineered connector, but I remember back in the day thinking it was good you could do component RGB instead of composite.
Now of course we've got HDMI which is a connector designed by people who know what they're doing, digital RGB and it's even got error correction
https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
They're two completely different things. SCART is an 80s-era universal analog connector. HDMI is an entire digital protocol, connector and transmitter/receiver specs. The fact that SCART didn't have features of modern high-speed digital links isn't because the people who designed SCART didn't know what they were doing. You may as well say Alexander Graham Bell was an idiot for not having iMessage on his phones.
I'm running my SD-era consoles to a Bang & Olufsen BeoVision MX8000, in my mind the ultimate SD 4:3 format CRT TV, 28" of goodness. Two fully RGB-capable SCART ports master race etc.
It's good to know I'm not the only one.
Re: I don't have any optical cables (Score:2)
I too went straight from composite to hdmi. I have since gone back and now use a 10m optical cable to my wall mounted TV. No TV cabinet or anything, ultra clean and the speaker amp is at the opposite side of the room.
It is quite a nice simple solution for less common set ups. It works fantastically.
Also as part of the main question there are a lot of disadvantages of optical cable. Expensive, Fragile, variance in quality... This in general is a turn off for the average person. For an HDMI cable, coax, composite or even cat 5 I can more or less get them for cheap, store them for a decade if I didn’t use them and if I got some equipment that uses it, I’ll just take it out of the box and I am good to go. While optical cable may be superior in terms of digital technology you get to a good en
I don't waste an HDMI ports for ARC. I have several HDMI ports on my TV and my amp, so "wasting" one for ARC actually gives me more inputs to play with. The bigger problem is poorly implemented CEC.
Is the cable length limit a problem for most people? My amp is in the cabinet along with the rest of my media equipment. None of my cables are longer than 1m.
Is the Optical Cable Dying? (Score:4, Insightful)
Your problem is dealing with the latency over all those different interconnects. Great thing about the toshlink is that basically zero latency is introduced so no problem with lip sync.
Good Riddance (Score:2)
Old tech made obsolete, slowly disappears from new products. News at 11.
Seriously though, I had nothing but trouble with SPDIF. The finicky connection would often desync with my Xbox360 and IIRC then I'd have to turn the receiver off and back on to resync it, and it'd make a weird noise until I did. Bending the cable just wrong would exacerbate the issue.
"Film at 11."
HDMI (Score:4, Insightful)
It might also be a race to the bottom: appliances are cheaper, so not popular features get dropped. Many TVs might not receive analogue video anymore.
I think this is pretentious (Score:2)
Advantages over copper? How? (Score:2)
Re: Advantages over copper? How? (Score:2, Insightful)
It's called a ground loop.
Re: (Score:2)
Digital transmission of audio is not susceptible to that.
Re: (Score:2)
Not always useless - the competition at the time it came out was mostly analogue transmission over copper, and vulnerable to interference, poor quality cables, etc...
As to why they'd remove SPDIF from Apple TV etc. what the fuck was it ever doing there? If I plugged the optical cable from the Apple TV to the amplifier, and then switched the TV to a broadcast channel, the audio would still come from the Apple TV. This is why they put the port on the TV, and its the only place it should ever be.
Sadly, the most modern TV sets with OLED have re-introduced screen burn-in. An optical audio cable separate from HDMI lets me turn off the TV when I'm "watching" an audio-only channel with a static image (I'm looking at YOU, PBS!).
The problem with HDMI is that it is an A/V interco (Score:1)
The problem with HDMI is that it is an A/V interconnect.
At the end of the day you need a pure audio interconnect to transmit digital audio to amp and speakers, without getting those obsoleted every few years by video codec changes. You can argue newer audio codecs are better, but the limiting factor for sound is almost always the analog part. Smarter digital encoding is not going to help vibrate the air better than a bigger expensive not replaced every year amp/speaker set.
Expensive & unnecessary (Score:1)
So... You can build a cheap cat-5E UTP copper cable with simple tools and it can transmit data at gigabit, but you mean that you require an (relatively) expensive optical link to transmit some few Mbps of high-quality audio? It's bits, dude.
It's been a long time since we used to name standards based on their physical layer (hint: fibre channel). Nowadays it is much more convenient yo use the HDMI cable to send the EXACT same signal you would send using S/PDIF.
Solving ground loops (Score:5, Insightful)
Specifically to use optical audio out instead of analog out from my tv to my hifi.
I later found it was the antenna connection that caused the ground loop.
Nowadays I use hdmi for everything which is balanced (if I remember well), hence no hum issues either
Reason (Score:3)
"The reason for this? Soundbars..."
Nope.
The reason for this is - I don't want a separate connector for audio unless it's in conjunction with another connector (i.e. I either want one cable only, or one cable + additional audio to go to external devices). The external device itself could happily use the HDMI audio, and offer passthrough / splitting of the signal.
The problem is that the "other" connector almost certainly has to be able to supply video, audio, data and - sorry - power. Fibre cannot supply power. Ever.
And then most people would rather give it a whole HDMI with everything, rather than run a separate cable just for audio. To be honest, splitters are in the throwaway price range now, even with HDCP support etc.
The problem is that manufacturer's think "fibre just for audio" is a useful thing to have alongside "copper that does absolutely everything" when both are commodity pricing. Hell, just give me 10 HDMI slots and if I really want to run a soundbar, I'll run one with HDMI and/or put a convertor on it.
The other thing that matters - nobody really cares about the fibre "perfect sound" rubbish except audiophiles. But that's like saying "nobody cares about the flight simulator being pixel perfect except for qualified 747 pilots". You can't cater to that niche, as the business case isn't there to do so in a commercial product. But 99.9% of people are quite happy with MP3s, copper cables (especially digital copper cables), and the various MPEG/H264 etc. compressions.
I've been in IT for 20 years. I've honestly NEVER used an optical connection for sound. I deploy AV stuff all the time. I've even done bits of theatre stuff. The only optical connections I've ever used a networking fibres. And they are so cheap they don't even figure, what costs is the cutting and polishing, which wouldn't be present on a pre-made patch cable. So I also call rubbish on the "fibre is expensive, or can't reach across the room" line too.
But if I've never used SPDIF, I'm pretty sure most other people haven't either. And given that even RCA connectors are going the way of the dodo (and SCART in Europe), I can't say that SPDIF is going to last any longer.
Now, if you had a hybird, cable/fibre. Maybe that would serve. If it could do everything HDMI did. But HDMI even does Ethernet if you buy the right kit. So I can't fathom how you'd cut into their business.
All we really need is a merger of USB3 and HDMI and we have one connector for ABSOLUTELY everything. Including a decent amount of power. But fibre isn't necessary for that and would lose enormously if it was attempted.
All we really need is a merger of USB3 and HDMI and we have one connector for ABSOLUTELY everything. Including a decent amount of power.
That would be USB-C, which can do even more. For example Displayport, which is technically more versatile than consumer-oriented HDMI.
So I recently replaced my main TV. The new one is an LG Smart one with WebOS. It's great everything is in the one box. That is it does all the free over the air TV (which living in the UK means lots of quality programming) and it does all the catch up services such as iPlayer. ITV Hub, All4, My5, etc. It also does all the streaming services so Amazon Prime, Netflix and NowTV (last one pretty important in the UK) and finally it will also do Plex all in the one remote.
Right so how does one use HDMI for my aud
You didn't post the model number, but most TVs support something called ARC (Audio Return Channel). My 2012 Panasonic does, for example. It's how you connect a soundbar or discreet decoder. It's quite nifty, as well as supplying audio it sends data on the amount of delay required to perfectly sync up with the image on screen and passes through some remote control commands like volume changes. It also allows for things like having the soundbar/receiver go into standby mode automatically when you turn the TV
It died long ago (Score:2, Informative)
I've had probably a dozen devices with an optical output, laptops, CD players, DVD players, music streaming boxes, and I'm probably forgetting something. What was rare was anything with an optical audio input, or it seems that way to me. The only thing I can recall having an optical input was this fancy (for the time) SoundBlaster card I bought as part of a computer system from my brother.
I also use S/PDIF solely for playing audio via my amplifier/receiver, and it's good enough for me. My surround audio sources are rarely better than plain AC3 or DTS; it hurts a little when I have to re-encode other formats on the fly, but it's still more practical than running 3 separate analog stereo cables.
I think the general lack of inputs is related to copy protection. Back in the days of DAT, the industry was scared of bit-exact copying of CDs, and fully featured inputs were only found on profession
Is optical audio dying? I have to ask, was it ever alive?
I have an extension to that: Should it have ever been alive?
The standard which had limited distance, limited performance (20bit max vs 24bit standard for AES3 using S/PDIF), implemented with cheap plastic cables, using cheap LED based transmitters, and even cheaper receivers all to carry a signal that also is used to clock the digital parts of downstream equipment meaning the quality of the signal was important, rather than just the ability to send a 1 and 0.
3.5 mm plug combo FTW (Score:2)
I still use S/PDIF in one form or another, and some of my computers only have the optical version. For starters, I don't have a TV that can input audio via HDMI, and if I did, I'd still need a S/PDIF from that to my amplifier. The display is a regular monitor which I might some day recycle into desktop use.
I first came across S/PDIF last decade, as I found out my laptop could output the optical version through the 3.5 mm plug with an adapter. I still think it's a great solution to the limited space issue
disappearing audio connectors (Score:2)
the more I think of it, the more I suspect this is designed to "get rid of the analog hole"
removing the headphone jack (unencrypted analog audio), and the toslink/SPDIF connector (unencrypted digital audio) goes towards the goals of the mafiaa...
I'm still quite a fan (Score:1)
I just started using them (Score:2)
I actually just started using them in the past year.
I bought a few Chromecast Audio's, and since I could I used optical cable to connect them to the amplifiers for minimum noise.
I also got a NUC not long ago, and wanted to connect the audio from the NUC to my desktop computer so I could listen to stuff on the NUC using the same headset I use for my desktop.
Regression in sound technology (Score:2)
The merits of TOSLink notwithstanding, why is it, in 2003, I had SoundStorm built into my motherboard, and it allowed me a 5.1 Dolby Digital sound path to my A/V Receiver from my computer for ALL of my audio, including game audio - yet in 2017, I need to buy a Xonar sound card (forget SoundBlaster, because their digital drivers suck ass and their high end card sits on a shelf here) to get the same functionality?
Likewise, we have 7.1 and greater speaker systems, but the stores all push 2.1 soundbars. Ugh. I'
Most people are content with a 2.1 (or even plain stereo) sound setup, and while they might think surround sound is nifty, they find running the wires and positioning the speakers to be more of a pain in the butt than it's worth.
It looks like I'm the only one still using it (Score:2)
My stereo is old enough not to have HDMI switching, but it's DTS so why replace it? My TV has HDMI switching, and it has a digital audio passthrough to my stereo in the form of an optical output. My amplifier has one coaxial and three or four optical spdif connections. The last thing on which I actually used the coaxial connection was an Apex DVD player of yore. There was no good reason to use optical cables (it's digital audio, so you can solve the ground loop problem easily enough without degrading the si
Netcraft (Score:2)
Netcraft does not confirm it.
Status: hoax.
Soundbars (Score:1)