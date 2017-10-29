Purism Now Offers Laptops with Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled (puri.sm) 20
"San Francisco company Purism announced that they are now offering their Librem laptops with the Intel Management Engine disabled," writes Slashdot reader boudie2. Purism describes Management Engine as "a separate CPU that can run and control a computer even when powered off."
HardOCP reports that Management Engine "is widely despised by security professionals and privacy advocates because it relies on signed and secret Intel code, isn't easily alterable, isn't fully documented, and has been found to be vulnerable to exploitation... In short, it's a tiny potentially hackable computer in your computer that you cannot totally control, nor opt-out of, but it can totally control your system."
Purism writes: Disabling the Management Engine is no easy task, and it has taken security researchers years to find a way to properly and verifiably disable it. Purism, because it runs coreboot and maintains its own BIOS firmware update process, has been able to release and ship coreboot that disables the Management Engine from running, directly halting the ME CPU without the ability of recovery... "Disabling the Management Engine, long believed to be impossible, is now possible and available in all current Librem laptops. It is also available as a software update for previously shipped recent Librem laptops," says Todd Weaver, Founder & CEO of Purism.
Does this also mean they can "unlock" the soft-locked downgrades on the cheaper processor series to make them full strength?
So if the management engine isn't actually necessary what actually does it provide?
Is this new one open source? or have we met the new boss, same as the old boss?
What country is Purism based in or owned by?
Oh, honey. It's a backdoor by the NSA. They can remotely access your computer, no matter what is installed on it, and even if it's turned off. No, I'm not kidding and it's not a conspiracy theory.
So if the management engine isn't actually necessary what actually does it provide?
It provides an excellent opportunity for your government to get to know you better! Your wants, your needs . . . your seditious thoughts and deeds . . . whether you voted for President Zuckerberg or not . .
What country is Purism based in or owned by?
Does it even matter any more . . . ? The British share their "intelligence" with the Americans, who usually just buy it from some "leaky" old German SED folks who are still working on the taxpayers' dime to undermine the evil capitalist system. A better question would be to ask which companies own wh
Um, AMD has similar features in theirs as well.
AMD has similar features in theirs as well.
Do you have any evidence of this? I'd like to learn more about that.
A link or two would be nice.
This was already reported and posted to slashdot four days ago.
It is time to regard the ME (and the AMD equivalent) as what they are: Hardware back-doors. I would like to see more research into breaking into them, disabling them and eventually also reprogramming them. Until the CPU manufacturers hand out full documentation and a reliable way to disable, they must be regarded as malicious attackers in any scenario where security matters.
In the end, this is a good thing however. With a bit of luck, nobody will get away with hidden undocumented hardware in the not so distant future.
Funny is they all started campaign against Kasperky when worse backdoor already exists.
We need software freedom. Always. (Score:2)
We already knew from their announcement that they were backdoors, and the Intel ME security problems confirmed this. In addition to documentation on how to use and disable the system, we also need software freedom—controlling our own computers requires the freedom to run, inspect, share, and modify the software, and exclusive control over any encryption keys used so we can decide who else gets to control the hardware with us. Until we have software freedom these devices are not good at all, they are a
Does this imply another backdoor? (Score:2)
I wonder if this fix is now available because there is some other backdoor available to government agencies. Besides, how will a typical consumer know that this has actually been disabled?
There is no root source of trust, so security is impossible for anyone who is not themselves an expert.