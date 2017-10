Purism Now Offers Laptops with Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled

"San Francisco company Purism announced that they are now offering their Librem laptops with the Intel Management Engine disabled," writes Slashdot reader boudie2 . Purism describes Management Engine as "a separate CPU that can run and control a computer even when powered off."HardOCP reports that Management Engine "is widely despised by security professionals and privacy advocates because it relies on signed and secret Intel code, isn't easily alterable, isn't fully documented, and has been found to be vulnerable to exploitation ... In short, it's a tiny potentially hackable computer in your computer that you cannot totally control, nor opt-out of, but it can totally control your system."Purism writes: