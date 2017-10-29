Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Intel Security Hardware

Purism Now Offers Laptops with Intel's 'Management Engine' Disabled (puri.sm) 14

Posted by EditorDavid from the AMT-away dept.
"San Francisco company Purism announced that they are now offering their Librem laptops with the Intel Management Engine disabled," writes Slashdot reader boudie2. Purism describes Management Engine as "a separate CPU that can run and control a computer even when powered off."

HardOCP reports that Management Engine "is widely despised by security professionals and privacy advocates because it relies on signed and secret Intel code, isn't easily alterable, isn't fully documented, and has been found to be vulnerable to exploitation... In short, it's a tiny potentially hackable computer in your computer that you cannot totally control, nor opt-out of, but it can totally control your system."

Purism writes: Disabling the Management Engine is no easy task, and it has taken security researchers years to find a way to properly and verifiably disable it. Purism, because it runs coreboot and maintains its own BIOS firmware update process, has been able to release and ship coreboot that disables the Management Engine from running, directly halting the ME CPU without the ability of recovery... "Disabling the Management Engine, long believed to be impossible, is now possible and available in all current Librem laptops. It is also available as a software update for previously shipped recent Librem laptops," says Todd Weaver, Founder & CEO of Purism.

  • Upgrades? (Score:3)

    by goombah99 ( 560566 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @10:35AM (#55452837)

    Does this also mean they can "unlock" the soft-locked downgrades on the cheaper processor series to make them full strength?

    So if the management engine isn't actually necessary what actually does it provide?

    Is this new one open source? or have we met the new boss, same as the old boss?

    What country is Purism based in or owned by?

    • So if the management engine isn't actually necessary what actually does it provide?

      Oh, honey. It's a backdoor by the NSA. They can remotely access your computer, no matter what is installed on it, and even if it's turned off. No, I'm not kidding and it's not a conspiracy theory.

  • For the Win! (Score:3)

    by DaMattster ( 977781 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @10:39AM (#55452845)
    I am in need of a new laptop now that my poor Lenovo T420 has completely died. I think I will go and buy one of these. Intel's Management Engine is spyware and exploitware and the fact that you cannot disable it is really and truly evil. AMD is no better.

  • It seems to me that you could mitigate the exploit severity of the Intel Management Engine by simply using full disk encryption with the decryption key on a USB thumb drive. When you are not using your computer, shut it down and remove the USB thumb drive. Even if someone manages to remotely access your computer via the Management Engine, the most they might be able to do is wake it up. There will be no useful data that could be gleaned from it, and in some cases, the PC won't even boot. HAHA! NSA suckers.

  • Excellent (Score:3)

    by gweihir ( 88907 ) on Sunday October 29, 2017 @11:09AM (#55452931)

    It is time to regard the ME (and the AMD equivalent) as what they are: Hardware back-doors. I would like to see more research into breaking into them, disabling them and eventually also reprogramming them. Until the CPU manufacturers hand out full documentation and a reliable way to disable, they must be regarded as malicious attackers in any scenario where security matters.

    In the end, this is a good thing however. With a bit of luck, nobody will get away with hidden undocumented hardware in the not so distant future.

