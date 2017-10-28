MakerBot Launches New 'MakerBot Labs' Platform (hackaday.com) 17
"MakerBot just announced a new Open Source initiative called 'MakerBot Labs'," writes Slashdot reader szczys. "It is a small move, centering around some new APIs and a new extruder which is listed as experimental and not covered by their normal warranty. Largely they missed the mark on making a meaningful move toward openness, but with a new CEO at the helm as of January this could be the first change of the rudder in a larger effort to turn the ship around."
Makerbot's history is "an example of how you absolutely should not operate an open source company," argues Hackaday, saying it's left them skeptical of Makerbot's latest move: It reads like a company making a last ditch effort to win back the users they were so sure they didn't need just a few years ago... The wheels of progress turn slowly in any large organization, and perhaps doubly so in one that has gone through so much turmoil in a relatively short amount of time. It could be that it's taken Goshen these last nine months to start crafting a plan to get MakerBot back into the community's good graces.
From MakerBot's press release: "After setting high industry standards for what makes a quality and reliable 3D printing experience, we're introducing this new, more open platform as a direct response to our advanced users calling for greater freedom with materials and software."
Yes, that sums it up for me as well. About 5 years ago I was doing some freelancing, visited a company here in Montreal. The owner showed me around, took me to a large mostly empty room and proudly showed me a big 3D printer being set up.
Over the next year I noticed it just essentially sat there.
Seems like 3D printing has very narrow, specific valid uses, but most of the time it looks like they are good at transferring huge amounts of money towards 3D printer companies.
There are enough "old school" companie
A 3D printer is just like any other tool. It's nice to have but it's not useful for everything. A 3D printer can do things that a CNC can't do, a CNC can do things a 3D printer can do, add a lathe and a laser cutter into your shop and you can pretty much do anything.
Same goes for having a hammer, a saw and a screwdriver. They're different tools for different uses.
The wheels of progress turn slowly in any large organization
Is makerbot really a large organization? They laid off 1/3 of their 500 employees in February.
That's okay, they've been 3D-printing new employees since january.